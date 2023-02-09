Ex-Aberdeen players Brian Irvine and Theo ten Caat provide coaching sessions for kids in Thurso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Aberdeen players Brian Irvine and Theo ten Caat provide coaching sessions for kids in Thurso

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 9, 2023, 5:00 pm
More than 90 kids attending across the Saturday and Sunday.

Former Aberdeen aces Brian Irvine and Theo ten Caat met for the first time in three decades – as they coached youngsters in a two-day event hosted by Thurso Football Academy.

The weekend event held at the town’s high school is the latest chance for kids aged from three to 15 in Thurso to be taught by former professionals who have played at the highest levels.

The ex-Dons duo delivered their top-level lessons not long after former Scotland and Rangers defender Colin Hendry ran coaching sessions in the town.

Former Hearts star John Robertson, ex-Old Firm players Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller and former England and Rangers striker Mark Hateley have also received warm welcomes in Caithness over the past year.

More than 90 kids attended across last Saturday and Sunday in what was the academy’s first indoor session.

Lily-mae Robertson was the age 6-9 player of the event and is pictured here with Theo Ten Caat, right, and Brian Irvine.

Alyn Gunn, the Thurso Football Academy’s head of coaching, who was ably assisted by Richie Campbell, club development officer, praised many people for making the event happen.

He said: “On behalf of myself and Richie, we would like to thank everyone who attended the legends events over the weekend.

“Special thanks should go to our sponsors, Jilly Calder of the Holborn Hotel and Michael and Luke Wilson of MLG Electrical, to Derek Manson for being the MC, and Kevin Tait for supplying the PA equipment.

Brian Irvine with age 3-5 player of the event, Lachlan Mclean.

“Our events are unique in what we can offer the county and we are delighted that people continue to support our ideas in what is now our 10th year of the academy. See you all again in April for our next event.

“On Saturday evening, we held a question and answer session in the Red Pepper, with a sold-out crowd enjoying hearing all of the stories from the guys’ playing days, which included Brian scoring the winning penalty against Celtic in the 1990 Scottish Cup final and Theo’s time at the club under Alex Smith and Willie Miller.”

Ex-pros thrilled by Thurso response

Irvine was impressed by the effort and energy shown by all involved, from the children to the organisers.

He said: “It was a great couple of days up in Thurso. It was great to have almost 100 children of all ages attend.

“I was really impressed by the ability of the older group, while for the younger ones it was more about the fun element.

“We were very well looked after. There was great hospitality shown (by Thurso Football Academy).

“It was also great to catch up with Theo. It was 30 years since we last saw one another, but it was a typical football thing whereby you carry on as if was just yesterday.

“Theo is looking well and he runs a football coaching school in Holland, so he’s still got his eye in the game.

Player of the event for the 10-15 age group, Kenzie Nicholson, with Brian Irvine, left, and Theo Ten Caat.

“It was great to coach and work with him in Thurso. It was a terrific weekend all round.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back in the future.”

And ten Caat also aims to make a return trip to Thurso, such was his welcome.

He said: “I had a wonderful time in Thurso. I have made friends and it was the first time I had seen Brian in 30 years and I have Thurso to thank for that.

“Hopefully I will see everyone again next year.”

From left: Richie Campbell, Thurso Football Academy’s club development officer, Brian Irvine, Alyn Gunn, Thurso Football Academy’s head of coaching, and Theo Ten Caat.

