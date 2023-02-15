Pinatar Cup: Scotland Women begin campaign with frustrating 2-0 defeat to Iceland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland Women kicked off their Pinatar Cup campaign in Spain with a frustrating 2-0 defeat to Iceland.

After a dominating first half display, where Scotland should’ve had at least two or three goals, it was Iceland who scored a quickfire second half double courtesy of debutant Ólöf Kristinsdóttir.

There were chances for Scotland to get back into the game, with second half substitutes making an impact, but the Dark Blues’ first game at the invitational tournament ended with a loss.

Following the 2-0 defeat against Iceland, Scotland return to action on Saturday afternoon against the Philippines, before a home nations clash with Wales on Tuesday.

Scotland dominate in first half

There was a first international senior start for Rangers’ Brogan Hay, with Pedro Martinez Losa otherwise naming an experienced Scotland starting XI.

Within the opening minutes, Caroline Weir did well to work the play into the final third, where she should’ve taken a shot, but instead opted to play in Claire Emslie, whose effort took a deflection before going out – however, no corner was given.

Iceland had an early opportunity when Amanda Andradóttir was played through, but, to Scotland’s relief, she slipped before reaching the ball, and goalkeeper Lee Gibson gathered comfortably.

There was a chance for the opener for Scotland as those in dark blue pressed high and forced Iceland, who were determined to play out from the back, to make a mistake, but Emslie sent a shot off target.

Two more chances came and went for Scotland with Sophie Howard hitting the post from a corner, before Rachel Corsie hit her strike wide, after being found in the box by Fiona Brown.

Kirsty Hanson led the line for Scotland, having scored and assisted three of Aston Villa’s goals at the weekend. She was next to register a shot on goal, but it was well saved by Sandra Sigurðardóttir.

With Iceland looking more and more nervy playing from the back, they almost gifted Weir an opener, but her effort was saved before debut starter Hay’s rebounded effort went just off target.

The only other chances Iceland had in the first half were from a free-kick – which was sent deep into the Scotland box, but well dealt with by Brown – before Andradóttir hit her strike the wrong side of the post.

Iceland stun Scotland with quickfire second half goals

With just five minutes on the clock in the second half, and having barely troubled Scotland in the first half, Iceland took the lead through debutant Kristinsdóttir, with her effort aided by a deflection.

And it was 2-0 barely a minute later – Kristinsdóttir got her second of the day as she made the most of a mistake from Howard and unleashed a curling strike that crashed into the top corner beyond Gibson.

After going behind, Martinez Losa made four changes as Abi Harrison, Christie Murray, Lauren Davidson and Martha Thomas came on – and two of these made an instant impact.

Glasgow City’s Davidson directed a header off target, before Bristol City striker Harrison had a decent chance to pull a goal back, but, after rounding the keeper, she delayed her shot too long.

Gibson was called upon to deny Berglind Þorvaldsdóttir after the Icelandic forward beat Corsie in the box to get a shot away, but the Glasgow City shot-stopper did well and made a fine save with her feet.