Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack ‘devastated’ by death of Hibernian owner and close friend Ron Gordon

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has said he is “devastated” at the death of Hibernian owner Ron Gordon

A statement from Hibernian confirmed that the club’s executive chairman and majority shareholder had died at the age of 68 on Tuesday morning.

Gordon wrote an open letter to Hibernian fans on February 3 telling them that he had been receiving treatment for cancer for much of the past year.

Cormack wrote on social media: “Devastated to hear of Ron Gordon’s passing.

“Ron cared about our game.

“His drive, creativity and personal investment to make the Scottish game better was laudable.

“His enthusiasm was infectious. One of the good guys. Taken too early. I’ll miss you my friend… RIP.”

In a statement released by the Dons, Cormack, who is undergoing open-heart surgery later this week, added: “Ron’s loss will be felt by many, but none more so than his close-knit family.

“He was a devoted family man, a passionate football supporter and a huge proponent of the Scottish game.

“I will miss him on a personal and professional level and send my deepest condolences to his wife, his two sons and his football family.”

Ben Kensell, chief executive of Hibernian, said: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened at the news.

“Our thoughts are with Ron’s wife Kit, his sons Ian and Colin, and the rest of the Gordon family. Ron may have been our chairman and owner, but he was first and foremost a devoted family man with a close and loving family.

“We would ask that at this difficult time, the family’s privacy is respected as they mourn their loss.”

Kensell stressed the family’s commitment to continue to work to deliver Gordon’s long-term vision for the club.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Everyone at the SPFL is shocked at this devastating news. Ron was one of the most decent, hard-working, straightforward and enthusiastic figures in our game.

“It was clear that Hibs very quickly became far, far more than a business venture for Ron – his obvious pride in being its custodian and his unstinting dedication to the club were the clearest evidence of how much he loved being involved in Hibernian FC.

“In only a few years, he benefitted Scottish football more widely as he gave selflessly of his time and his very considerable array of talents. On a personal level, the superb work he did to help drive forward the SPFL Strategy Review was of enormous benefit.

“He will be very sadly missed across the entire game.”

‘Very difficult time’

Murdoch Maclennan, chairman of the SPFL, said: “Everyone who dealt with Ron could see immediately that he was a man of enormous integrity, energy and vision.

“Having already achieved so much in his business life, he was an incredible force for good at Hibernian FC and in his role on the SPFL board. He believed fervently in teamwork and driving towards a common cause and was genuinely committed to the betterment of the entire game.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the SPFL go out to Ron’s family and his many friends and colleagues at Hibernian FC at this very difficult time.”