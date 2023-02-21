Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack ‘devastated’ by death of Hibernian owner and close friend Ron Gordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack ‘devastated’ by death of Hibernian owner and close friend Ron Gordon

By Danny Law
February 21, 2023, 5:25 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 8:55 pm
Ron Gordon, centre, pictured at Easter Road in September. Image: SNS.
Ron Gordon, centre, pictured at Easter Road in September. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has said he is “devastated” at the death of Hibernian owner Ron Gordon

A statement from Hibernian confirmed that the club’s executive chairman and majority shareholder had died at the age of 68 on Tuesday morning.

Gordon wrote an open letter to Hibernian fans on February 3 telling them that he had been receiving treatment for cancer for much of the past year.

Cormack wrote on social media: “Devastated to hear of Ron Gordon’s passing.

“Ron cared about our game.

“His drive, creativity and personal investment to make the Scottish game better was laudable.

“His enthusiasm was infectious. One of the good guys. Taken too early. I’ll miss you my friend… RIP.”

In a statement released by the Dons, Cormack, who is undergoing open-heart surgery later this week, added: “Ron’s loss will be felt by many, but none more so than his close-knit family.

“He was a devoted family man, a passionate football supporter and a huge proponent of the Scottish game.

“I will miss him on a personal and professional level and send my deepest condolences to his wife, his two sons and his football family.”

Ben Kensell, chief executive of Hibernian, said: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened at the news.

“Our thoughts are with Ron’s wife Kit, his sons Ian and Colin, and the rest of the Gordon family. Ron may have been our chairman and owner, but he was first and foremost a devoted family man with a close and loving family.

“We would ask that at this difficult time, the family’s privacy is respected as they mourn their loss.”

Ron Gordon revealed he was receiving treatment for cancer earlier this month. Image: SNS

Kensell stressed the family’s commitment to continue to work to deliver Gordon’s long-term vision for the club.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Everyone at the SPFL is shocked at this devastating news. Ron was one of the most decent, hard-working, straightforward and enthusiastic figures in our game.

“It was clear that Hibs very quickly became far, far more than a business venture for Ron – his obvious pride in being its custodian and his unstinting dedication to the club were the clearest evidence of how much he loved being involved in Hibernian FC.

“In only a few years, he benefitted Scottish football more widely as he gave selflessly of his time and his very considerable array of talents. On a personal level, the superb work he did to help drive forward the SPFL Strategy Review was of enormous benefit.

“He will be very sadly missed across the entire game.”

‘Very difficult time’

Tributes have been paid to Hibernian owner Ron Gordon. Image: SNS

Murdoch Maclennan, chairman of the SPFL, said: “Everyone who dealt with Ron could see immediately that he was a man of enormous integrity, energy and vision.

“Having already achieved so much in his business life, he was an incredible force for good at Hibernian FC and in his role on the SPFL board. He believed fervently in teamwork and driving towards a common cause and was genuinely committed to the betterment of the entire game.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the SPFL go out to Ron’s family and his many friends and colleagues at Hibernian FC at this very difficult time.”

