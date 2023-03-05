Liam Taylor scores six as North Caledonian League leaders cruise to 12-1 rout at Bonar Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Taylor scores six as North Caledonian League leaders cruise to 12-1 rout at Bonar Bridge

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 5, 2023, 5:00 pm
Inverness Athletic's two-goal star Ryan MacLeod holds off Thurso defence as he looks to pass to Sam Irving out wide in his team's 2-1 weekend win. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC
Inverness Athletic's two-goal star Ryan MacLeod holds off Thurso defence as he looks to pass to Sam Irving out wide in his team's 2-1 weekend win. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC

Loch Ness moved one step closer to winning their first North Caledonian League title – and bolstered their goal difference in emphatic style.

Shane Carling’s relentless pacesetters crushed basement hosts Bonar Bridge 12-1 to maintain their 14-point lead over Invergordon, who still have four games in hand.

However, the 11-goal winning margin means they are also now 20 goals better off than their closest rivals.

A Liam Taylor treble and a Conor Macphee goal had the leaders four goals ahead inside the first 20 minutes.

Bruce Urquhart got Bonar on the scoresheet, but another from Taylor and one from Allan MacPhee made it 6-1 at half-time.

A goal from former Caley Jags starlet Shane Harkness, another from Allan MacPhee, and a double from Mark Kennedy cranked the tally up to 10-1.

There was still time for two more Taylor goals as he walked off the park having scored half his team’s dozen in a rousing result.

Invergordon made to work for win

Invergordon remain the only contenders as they came through a stern test to defeat visitors Halkirk United 3-1.

Steven Anderson put the Anglers ahead after nine minutes, but Stuart Leslie goals either side of the interval turned the match around and Benjamin Kelly added a third in stoppage-time to secure a crucial three points.

With four games in hand, Invergordon won’t give up the chase, although Loch Ness do look to have the eye of the tiger.

Munro hat-trick set Fort up for rout

Third-placed Fort William were also big winners at the weekend as their 8-2 win away to Clachnacuddin reserves kept them one point in front of St Duthus.

Martin Munro’s first half hat-trick was broken up by Ethan McGorran’s goal for the young Lilywhites.

David Forbes made it 4-1 early in the second half, but Clach netted another thanks to Kieran Syrjanen on 64 minutes.

A brace from Logan Barker took the match away from the Inverness side and further goals from Asad Ahmed and Robbie Rydings earned a convincing result for the Lochaber side.

As well as playing for points, the teams were playing for the Simon Shields Memorial Cup in memory of the former player of both clubs, who died in 2011.

Swift start key as Golspie sink Saints

Fourth-placed St Duthus are now just one point ahead of Golspie Sutherland after their opponents ran out 4-2 victors at King George V Park.

Goals inside the first 32 minutes from Owen Harrold, Billy Cairns and Adam Sutherland had Golspie cruising before an own goal six minutes later offered Saints a lifeline.

However, eight minutes from time Louis Macpherson added a fourth goal for Golspie, meaning Kyle Mackenzie goal for St Duthus was not enough to bridge the gap.

MacLeod brace earns Athletic victory

Inverness Athletic sit just outside the top six after they posted a fine 2-1 win at Thurso, who remain third from bottom.

Ryan MacLeod put Athletic in front on 18 minutes, but a Bobby Gunn penalty moments later levelled the contest.

Ryan MacLeod then scored from the spot on 27 minutes and that made all the difference in the end.

And Owen Rendall’s first half goal earned Orkney a 1-0 home win against Nairn County’s reserve side.

The main games of attraction this Saturday will be Invergordon’s must-win trip to Orkney, and Loch Ness hosting Golspie Sutherland.

[[title]]

[[text]]
