Liam Taylor scores six as North Caledonian League leaders cruise to 12-1 rout at Bonar Bridge

Loch Ness moved one step closer to winning their first North Caledonian League title – and bolstered their goal difference in emphatic style.

Shane Carling’s relentless pacesetters crushed basement hosts Bonar Bridge 12-1 to maintain their 14-point lead over Invergordon, who still have four games in hand.

However, the 11-goal winning margin means they are also now 20 goals better off than their closest rivals.

A Liam Taylor treble and a Conor Macphee goal had the leaders four goals ahead inside the first 20 minutes.

Bruce Urquhart got Bonar on the scoresheet, but another from Taylor and one from Allan MacPhee made it 6-1 at half-time.

⚫️⚫️ RESULT ⚫️⚫️@bonar_fc 1-12 LNFC Thanks to Bonar for the game 🤝 Goals from:

Liam Taylor ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️

Allan Macphee ⚽️ ⚽️

Mark Kennedy ⚽️ ⚽️

Shane Harkness ⚽️

Connor Macphee ⚽️#FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/LdnYXPdUHE — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) March 4, 2023

A goal from former Caley Jags starlet Shane Harkness, another from Allan MacPhee, and a double from Mark Kennedy cranked the tally up to 10-1.

There was still time for two more Taylor goals as he walked off the park having scored half his team’s dozen in a rousing result.

Invergordon made to work for win

Invergordon remain the only contenders as they came through a stern test to defeat visitors Halkirk United 3-1.

Steven Anderson put the Anglers ahead after nine minutes, but Stuart Leslie goals either side of the interval turned the match around and Benjamin Kelly added a third in stoppage-time to secure a crucial three points.

With four games in hand, Invergordon won’t give up the chase, although Loch Ness do look to have the eye of the tiger.

Munro hat-trick set Fort up for rout

Third-placed Fort William were also big winners at the weekend as their 8-2 win away to Clachnacuddin reserves kept them one point in front of St Duthus.

Martin Munro’s first half hat-trick was broken up by Ethan McGorran’s goal for the young Lilywhites.

David Forbes made it 4-1 early in the second half, but Clach netted another thanks to Kieran Syrjanen on 64 minutes.

A brace from Logan Barker took the match away from the Inverness side and further goals from Asad Ahmed and Robbie Rydings earned a convincing result for the Lochaber side.

As well as playing for points, the teams were playing for the Simon Shields Memorial Cup in memory of the former player of both clubs, who died in 2011.

Swift start key as Golspie sink Saints

Fourth-placed St Duthus are now just one point ahead of Golspie Sutherland after their opponents ran out 4-2 victors at King George V Park.

Goals inside the first 32 minutes from Owen Harrold, Billy Cairns and Adam Sutherland had Golspie cruising before an own goal six minutes later offered Saints a lifeline.

However, eight minutes from time Louis Macpherson added a fourth goal for Golspie, meaning Kyle Mackenzie goal for St Duthus was not enough to bridge the gap.

4-2 Full time — Golspie Sutherland (@GolspieSuthFC) March 4, 2023

MacLeod brace earns Athletic victory

Inverness Athletic sit just outside the top six after they posted a fine 2-1 win at Thurso, who remain third from bottom.

Ryan MacLeod put Athletic in front on 18 minutes, but a Bobby Gunn penalty moments later levelled the contest.

Ryan MacLeod then scored from the spot on 27 minutes and that made all the difference in the end.

90’ | ⚫️ TFC 1-2 IAFC 🔴 | #Thurso #InvAth #NorthCaley

FULL TIME

It’s three points on the road for Athletic as two Ryan Macleod first half strikes either side of a Thurso penalty secured the win. Match report to follow… pic.twitter.com/CkSIc68nZh — Inverness Athletic Football Club (@InvernessAthFC) March 4, 2023

And Owen Rendall’s first half goal earned Orkney a 1-0 home win against Nairn County’s reserve side.

The main games of attraction this Saturday will be Invergordon’s must-win trip to Orkney, and Loch Ness hosting Golspie Sutherland.