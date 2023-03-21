Neil Drysdale: Kincorth Academy’s own great footballing triumph came two weeks before Aberdeen’s Gothenburg win – and also involved Alex Ferguson!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Drysdale: Kincorth Academy’s own great footballing triumph came two weeks before Aberdeen’s Gothenburg win – and also involved Alex Ferguson!

By Neil Drysdale
March 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Kincorth Academy's under-14s surged to national success in 1983 with a Scottish School football win - and won praise from Alex Ferguson.
Kincorth Academy's under-14s surged to national success in 1983 with a Scottish School football win - and won praise from Alex Ferguson.

Everybody knows all about the lustrous exploits of Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats in 1983 as they swept all before them on the European stage.

The impact of those Aberdeen victories over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on their way to European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph are rightly etched in the firmament and the players will finally receive their due when they gain the Freedom of the City in May.

Yet, this weekend, another group of north-east stalwarts will meet up again and remember their special season in the sun, snow and rain as they went where none of their counterparts had gone before – and were praised by Alex Ferguson in the process.

And, in many senses, this is a story which reflects the importance of grassroots sport, not just in terms of health and fitness, but in nurturing friendships which last forever.

Scottish Schools football has always been a stern breeding ground for participants and many of its competitions have traditionally been dominated by central belt sides.

But there was no trace of an inferiority complex when Kincorth Academy’s under-14 team travelled down to Muirton Park – the former home of St Johnstone – and the youngsters locked horns with St Mungo’s High School from Falkirk in a dramatic finale, which had myriad twists and a delicious outcome for the north-east contingent.

Kincorth Academy’s under-14s brought the Scottish Schools Shield back to Aberdeen in 1983.

Back together for a special night

Jim Scott, a former teacher, still-thriving golfer and talented artist, was the coach of that squad and he and the players, who brought the giant under-14 shield back home to Aberdeen for the first time in the 79-year history of Scottish Secondary Schools Football, have organised a reunion – with Highland League stalwart Dougie Baxter very much to the fore – at an Aberdeenshire cricket club this Saturday.

It promises to be a rambunctious occasion, and a celebration of an exceptional feat.

Jim, whose eyes light up as he talks about this blast from the past, is one of life’s great enthusiasts and you can imagine him passing on that fervour to his teenage collective as they warmed up for the biggest afternoon in their young lives.

As he told me: “It was something special and I’ve never forgotten it and never will. It was the first time that an Aberdeen or north of Scotland school had taken a Scottish prize at any age level and it was quite unexpected.

Kincorth Academy’s Under-14s were the toast of Aberdeen in April 1983. Images: Aberdeen Journals

“But, in front of 300 of their supporters who had travelled from Kincorth including parents, pupils, teachers and former pupils, and those of St Mungos’s, the lads went from falling 1-0 down after 32 minutes to equalising before half time and finished up with a 2-1 win, which meant the shield came back to Aberdeen.”

The result made waves in the north

This was in a period where the Old Firm shackles had, albeit temporarily, been broken and Aberdeen and Dundee United were in the ascendancy. Much of their success was down to the quality of their scouting systems and ability to spot precocious talent.

So, maybe we shouldn’t have been surprised some big names took such an interest in the proceedings at a Monday schools game in Perth.

Renowned Tannadice boss Jim McLean was at the contest, as was Lenny Taylor of Aberdeen FC and Alex Stewart of St Johnstone – all on the search for another prodigy to bolster their clubs in the future.

Ferguson couldn’t be there, but knew the match was happening. And when he discovered the Kincorth boys had prevailed, he moved into gear.

A few days later, Jim received a hand-written letter, which had been sent to Kincorth Academy, from the redoubtable Dons boss, commending the team on their success.

Alex Ferguson praised Kincorth Academy after they won the Scottish Schools Shield.

It read: “A few lines to congratulate you and the school on your wonderful achievement last Mon(day).

“It was a great achievement, not only for Kincorth, but for all Schools Football in the North of Scotland, you don’t realise what a blow you have struck.

Alex Ferguson had wanted to send telegram to Aberdeen youngsters

“I would also like to apologise for not sending a telegram, but their new system means you have to phone in the day before, which killed our intentions stone dead. I did, however, ask David Lawrie (the reserve Dons goalkeeper and former Kincorth Academy pupil) to let you know that we are all behind you.

“Once again Jim, well done and please pass on my congrats to everyone.”

Aberdeen manager Alex Ferguson was thrilled by Kincorth Academy’s success in 1983.

Kincorth’s success happened on April 25, 1983.

Little more than a fortnight later, the Dons walked out at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg and….well, you know the rest.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate another 40th anniversary in Aberdeen history.

As Jim said: “As recognition of their success, Aberdeen City Council invited the team and coaches to a reception in the City Chambers, along with the Aberdeen Schoolboys under-18 Select, who had also won the Scottish Cup.

“It was a good year for Aberdeen Schools football.”

Saturday will be the first time the team and coaches have been re-united since they left school and people are travelling from near and far for the festivities.

Enjoy yourselves, folks!

