Junior football: Premier League title rivals pull clear of chasing pack

By Reporter
March 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 20, 2023, 7:27 am
Hermes' Joe Burr celebrates his goal with his team-mates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hermes' Joe Burr celebrates his goal with his team-mates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The McBookie.com Premier League top two both recorded comfortable home victories that widens the gap between the pair and the rest of the table.

At Crombie Park, a Ross Clark double, Gordon Russell and Cammy Fraser all scored as leaders Culter ran out 4-1 winners against bottom markers Banchory St Ternan.

Hermes hit third-placed Dyce for seven without reply at Lochside Park.

Hermes’ Paul Esslemont tries to find a way past Dyce’s Craig Peter and Lyall Keir. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Paul Esslemont (2), Brunon Paskiewicz (2), Andrew Davidson, Callum Youngson and Joe Burr were all on the scoresheet while Jack Craig missed from the spot.

Ellon United came from behind to get the better of Stonehaven, in fourth, at Glenury Park.

Lee Taggart gave the hosts the interval advantage before Dillon Farquhar and Aaron Hay turned things round in the second half and at Arjo Wiggins Park, second half counters from Dean Still (2) and Dan Agnew gave Stoneywood Parkvale the honours against Montrose Roselea.

Championship leaders Fraserburgh United beaten

In the Championship, Scott Milne’s brace gave Banks o’ Dee JFC the Spain Park points against league pacesetters Fraserburgh United.

Challengers Sunnybank were held to a 1-1 Heathryfold draw by Islavale, Adam Reid scoring for Bank and Finlay Milton replying.

Charlie Beck fired the game’s only goal to give Forres Thistle the points at Deveronside, while Craig Smith hit a late winner for Rothie Rovers at Glentanar.

An own goal had earlier given the home side the lead before Keith Walker levelled matters.

Ryan Whelan scored twice with Tait Duthie also on target as Newmachar United moved up to sixth thanks to a 3-1 success at Longside.

East End progressed to the last four of the McLeman Cup at the expense of Bridge of Don Thistle, going through 5-4 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1.

Maud’s clash with Nairn St Ninian at Pleasure Park was postponed.

Ross Walker’s double and a Darren Batty counter saw Buchanhaven Hearts through to the second round of the Elginshire Cup with a 3-1 home win over Aberdeen University.

Results

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE – Culter 4, Banchory St Ternan 1; Hermes 7, Dyce 0; Stonehaven 1, Ellon United 2; Stoneywood Parkvale 3, Montrose Roselea 0.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Banks O’Dee JFC 2, Fraserburgh United 0; Deveronside 0, Forres Thistle 1; Glentanar 1, Rothie Rovers 2; Longside 1, Newmachar United 3; Sunnybank 1, Islavale 1.

McLEMAN CUP – Quarter-finals: Bridge of Don Thistle 1, East End 1 (East End win 5-4 on penalties); Maud P, Nairn St Ninian P.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – First round: Buchanhaven Hearts 3, Aberdeen University 1.

