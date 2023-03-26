Loch Ness return to winning ways with emphatic triumph over St Duthus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Loch Ness return to winning ways with emphatic triumph over St Duthus

The North Caledonian League leaders had fallen to back-to-back losses against Golspie Sutherland.

By Andy Skinner
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.

North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness emphatically returned to winning ways with a 5-1 victory over St Duthus.

Shane Carling’s men had to come from behind, after Bradi Hulme put the Tain outfit ahead on the half hour mark.

Conor Macphee levelled before the break, with Loch Ness going on to triumph comfortably courtesy of goals from Liam Taylor, Scott Morrison, a second by Macphee and a late Allan Macphee strike.

It means Loch Ness remain 11 points clear at the summit, after recovering from back-to-back league and cup losses to Golspie Sutherland.

Invergordon have four games in hand, however, and they kept their fate in their own hands by running out 2-1 winners against Inverness Athletic.

Andrew Miller put the champions on track, before John Mcleod levelled the scoring shortly after half-time, however Benjamin Kelly’s goal secured the points for Gary Campbell’s side.

Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr after last year’s NCL title win.

Golspie Sutherland maintained their excellent end of season form, running out 7-0 winners over bottom side Bonar Bridge.

Billy Cairns claimed a hat-trick, with further goals from Robbie Murray, Louis Macpherson, James Ross and Gary Pullen.

Fort William fell to a 4-0 defeat in Orkney, with Jamie Tulloch’s double and goals from Aiden Drever and Liam Delday securing a fine win for the islanders.

Clachnacuddin reserves triumphed 3-0 away to Nairn County reserves, thanks to goals from Thomas Lewis, Troy Cooper and Aidan Mackinnon.

The biggest winners of the day were Alness United, who were 9-2 winners against Thurso.

It was a special day for Ryan McFee who claimed six of his side’s goals, with Ryan Dryburgh, Jamie Winter and an own goal completing the scoring for Alness.

A late double from James Murray provided Thurso with a consolation.

