Loch Ness return to winning ways with emphatic triumph over St Duthus

North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness emphatically returned to winning ways with a 5-1 victory over St Duthus.

Shane Carling’s men had to come from behind, after Bradi Hulme put the Tain outfit ahead on the half hour mark.

Conor Macphee levelled before the break, with Loch Ness going on to triumph comfortably courtesy of goals from Liam Taylor, Scott Morrison, a second by Macphee and a late Allan Macphee strike.

It means Loch Ness remain 11 points clear at the summit, after recovering from back-to-back league and cup losses to Golspie Sutherland.

Invergordon have four games in hand, however, and they kept their fate in their own hands by running out 2-1 winners against Inverness Athletic.

Andrew Miller put the champions on track, before John Mcleod levelled the scoring shortly after half-time, however Benjamin Kelly’s goal secured the points for Gary Campbell’s side.

Golspie Sutherland maintained their excellent end of season form, running out 7-0 winners over bottom side Bonar Bridge.

Billy Cairns claimed a hat-trick, with further goals from Robbie Murray, Louis Macpherson, James Ross and Gary Pullen.

Fort William fell to a 4-0 defeat in Orkney, with Jamie Tulloch’s double and goals from Aiden Drever and Liam Delday securing a fine win for the islanders.

Clachnacuddin reserves triumphed 3-0 away to Nairn County reserves, thanks to goals from Thomas Lewis, Troy Cooper and Aidan Mackinnon.

The biggest winners of the day were Alness United, who were 9-2 winners against Thurso.

It was a special day for Ryan McFee who claimed six of his side’s goals, with Ryan Dryburgh, Jamie Winter and an own goal completing the scoring for Alness.

A late double from James Murray provided Thurso with a consolation.