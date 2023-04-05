Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League

Defending champions Invergordon must beat Orkney to deny the leaders a title shot at home against Fort William.

By Paul Chalk
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson

Loch Ness manager Shane Carling says Saturday will be “interesting” as his club have a chance of winning their first North Caledonian League title.

The Fortrose-based team know if they win their final two fixtures, they will see off relentless defending champions Invergordon to win take over their crown in only their second full season at NCL level.

However, should Invergordon fail to beat visitors Orkney in their 12.45pm fixture, then Loch Ness will be over the line if they beat third-placed Fort William at King George V Park, Fortrose.

That match starts at 2pm, so word of any potential Invergordon slip-up is sure to be known early on.

Loch Ness were pipped at the death by Invergordon last season by just two points and Carling hopes they can go one better, be it this week or next when they face Alness United.

He said: “Regardless of what Invergordon do, we know we are two games away from winning the league, so fingers crossed the boys can do it.

“It’s going to very interesting. We’ll probably hear what’s happening with Invergordon, but we need to not focus on that because we will have to still beat Fort William.

“If we play football the way we can – they way we have all season – we have every chance of beating them. We have every confidence in our players and our squad. The league table doesn’t lie.

“So far, we’ve been the best team, so hopefully we can get over the line and win our first trophy.

“We came really close to winning it last season. Even if we were to finish second, it would still be a massive achievement because there are a lot of really good teams in this division.

“Of course, we’d be devastated not to win the league. We’ve a great chance of doing it now, but no one knows what will happen over the next 90 minutes.”

Fort William will be dangerous

And underlining how difficult an afternoon it might be for Loch Ness, Carling was full of praising for this weekend’s visitors from Lochaber.

He said: “Fort William are a strong outfit and, if they come up with a strong team, they will be hard opponents. We won 2-1 late on down at Claggan. We were a bit short, but still had a good starting 11.

“They were a good team and I’d say better that the team they had in the Highland League. For us to win that was a massive result for us.

“They are probably one of the best passing teams we have come up against.”

Invergordon never give up the chase

Despite building up a healthy lead some time ago, chasers Invergordon have not stopped winning in 2023 – until last weekend.

In all competitions, they won 12 matches in succession and Carling admits he felt his rivals were going to be unbeaten in pursuit of their title defence.

He said: “With us not playing last Saturday, and St Duthus beating Invergordon, that was a massive result for us and thanks to Saints.

“The good thing from our point of view was we had the points on the board and they were six or seven games behind us in terms of fixtures played.

“If I’m honest, given how Invergordon have performed, I could see them going all the way and not slipping up.

“They are an excellent team and they always find ways to win. In recent weeks, they scored a 97th-minute winner against Clach and they beat Inverness Athletic 2-1.

“They know how to win and that’s why they’ve been champions so often recently. But, we know the league’s not over. There is still work to do.

“People might think it’s now for us to win, but it’s far from that.”

Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.  Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson

Loch Ness recovered from set-backs

Loch Ness recovered from back-to-back defeats against Golspie to strike back two weeks ago in the league by beating St Duthus 5-1 in Tain.

Golspie were 3-1 victors at Fortrose in the league on March 11 then walked off with a 2-1 victory in the semis of the North Caledonian Cup to line up a crack at Invergordon at the end of the month.

Carling was delighted by how his team responded against the Saints, especially as he felt the semi-final loss to Golspie was a particularly sore one, with key calls going against them.

He said: “I was gutted for the boys after that semi-final. We were brilliant from start to finish.

“A couple of decisions went against us. There should have been a sending off and it was a game-changer at 1-1. The boy who should have been sent off scored the winner. But that’s football.

“We then had to go to Tain. Last year, at this point of the year, we would have won the league had to won at Tain, because Invergordon lost, but we lost 3-0.

“To go 1-0 down there a couple of weeks ago, then come back to win 5-1 was terrific.

“In the second half, St Duthus began to tire and were doing a lot of chasing and we a lot better and the scoreline proved that.”

This is just one other fixture this Saturday as basement team Bonar Bridge are home to Clachnacuddin reserves.

On Tuesday, Nairn County’s second team host St Duthus then, on Wednesday, it’s Invergordon v Golspie Sutherland, who the the sides who will contest the North Caledonian Cup final on April 29.

