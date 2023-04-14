Shane Carling urges Loch Ness to finish season with a flourish ahead of North Caledonian League title presentation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shane Carling is determined to round off Loch Ness’ North Caledonian League-winning season on a high with victory over Alness United on Saturday.

Loch Ness will be presented with their league prize at King George V Park in Fortrose this weekend, after securing top spot with a 5-0 victory over Fort William last Saturday.

It is the club’s maiden title in what has been just their third season in the North Caledonian League.

Carling insists he is in no mood to relax – setting his players the challenge of netting a seven-goal haul required to hit a century of strikes for the 24-game season.

Carling said: “I know it’s done, don’t get me wrong I am buzzing, but it has not properly kicked in yet.

“I think on Saturday when we get the trophy, it will make a bit of a difference to get that in our hands.

“It’s a massive achievement to win the North Caledonian League.

“At training on Wednesday, I said to the boys that we need to approach this game like it’s just any other game.

“We are seven goals away from getting 100 goals in a season.

“I’m not saying we are going to go and win 7-0, but there are things the boys need to look at.

“For us to get a win like that, the boys have to put some shift in.

“At the end of the day, if we win 1-0 or 10-9 – it doesn’t matter.

“We are going set up like we do every other week – to go out and get the three points.

“We want to finish on a high and get that trophy.”

Carling’s men have stepped up following near miss

Loch Ness were only narrowly pipped to the title last season, finishing two points behind champions Invergordon.

After coming so close, Carling is thrilled with the way his players have managed to reach new heights this term.

Congratulations to everyone at @LochNessFC on winning their first ever @MacandMac28 North Caledonian League title. 🏆 The trophy presentation will take place next weekend after Loch Ness’s home fixture with Alness United. pic.twitter.com/hBJ9iC87xU — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) April 8, 2023

He added: “It’s the work the players have put in through the whole season.

“Even in games we drew that we should have won, the boys have been brilliant every week.

“As a manager and coaches we can only do our part, but at the end of the day it’s the boys who have achieved this.

“They have gone out and performed – two losses and two draws with one game to go in my eyes is an absolutely brilliant season.

“We can finish on 62 points.

“We have played an extra four games with Fort William and Clachnacuddin reserves coming in, but to finish with nearly 20 points more than we did last year just shows the difference in the quality of the team this year.

Yesterdays goals ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Thanks to @djeffersonphoto pic.twitter.com/zk7fD8mNA1 — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) April 9, 2023

“It’s been big steps from last year. We went out to get quality in, and we did it.

“The level we have performed at this year has been absolutely brilliant.”

Battle for third place in full flight

Invergordon secured second place with a 6-2 triumph over Golspie Sutherland in midweek, and they will aim to put further daylight between themselves and third-placed Fort William when the sides meet at the Recreation Grounds.

Golspie will look to bounce back when they make the trip to Clachnacuddin reserves, while St Duthus also remain in the race for third spot when they travel to Halkirk United.

Stuart Finnie will take charge of Nairn County reserves for the final time away to Thurso, while bottom side Bonar Bridge host Orkney.