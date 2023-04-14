Shane Carling urges Loch Ness to finish season with a flourish ahead of North Caledonian League title presentation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shane Carling urges Loch Ness to finish season with a flourish ahead of North Caledonian League title presentation

Loch Ness secured their first league title with a game to spare, and host Alness United this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Title-winning Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Title-winning Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson

Shane Carling is determined to round off Loch Ness’ North Caledonian League-winning season on a high with victory over Alness United on Saturday.

Loch Ness will be presented with their league prize at King George V Park in Fortrose this weekend, after securing top spot with a 5-0 victory over Fort William last Saturday.

It is the club’s maiden title in what has been just their third season in the North Caledonian League.

Carling insists he is in no mood to relax – setting his players the challenge of netting a seven-goal haul required to hit a century of strikes for the 24-game season.

Carling said: “I know it’s done, don’t get me wrong I am buzzing, but it has not properly kicked in yet.

“I think on Saturday when we get the trophy, it will make a bit of a difference to get that in our hands.

“It’s a massive achievement to win the North Caledonian League.

New North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness FC. Image:  Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson

“At training on Wednesday, I said to the boys that we need to approach this game like it’s just any other game.

“We are seven goals away from getting 100 goals in a season.

“I’m not saying we are going to go and win 7-0, but there are things the boys need to look at.

“For us to get a win like that, the boys have to put some shift in.

“At the end of the day, if we win 1-0 or 10-9 – it doesn’t matter.

“We are going set up like we do every other week – to go out and get the three points.

“We want to finish on a high and get that trophy.”

Carling’s men have stepped up following near miss

Loch Ness were only narrowly pipped to the title last season, finishing two points behind champions Invergordon.

After coming so close, Carling is thrilled with the way his players have managed to reach new heights this term.

He added: “It’s the work the players have put in through the whole season.

“Even in games we drew that we should have won, the boys have been brilliant every week.

“As a manager and coaches we can only do our part, but at the end of the day it’s the boys who have achieved this.

“They have gone out and performed – two losses and two draws with one game to go in my eyes is an absolutely brilliant season.

“We can finish on 62 points.

“We have played an extra four games with Fort William and Clachnacuddin reserves coming in, but to finish with nearly 20 points more than we did last year just shows the difference in the quality of the team this year.

“It’s been big steps from last year. We went out to get quality in, and we did it.

“The level we have performed at this year has been absolutely brilliant.”

Battle for third place in full flight

Invergordon secured second place with a 6-2 triumph over Golspie Sutherland in midweek, and they will aim to put further daylight between themselves and third-placed Fort William when the sides meet at the Recreation Grounds.

Golspie will look to bounce back when they make the trip to Clachnacuddin reserves, while St Duthus also remain in the race for third spot when they travel to Halkirk United.

Stuart Finnie will take charge of Nairn County reserves for the final time away to Thurso, while bottom side Bonar Bridge host Orkney.

[[title]]