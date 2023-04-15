Trophy time follows eight-goal rout for new North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness put on a stunning final-day show to demolish Alness United 8-0 – then collected the silverware.

The Fortrose-based winners sealed their first NCL title with a game to spare last week and Saturday was all about celebrating the success after just their second full season at this level.

Goals from Conor Macphee, Shane Harkness and Allan MacPhee had Shane Carling’s side cruising by half-time against their ninth-placed visitors.

Just after the hour mark, three quick-fire goals from Calum Neil, Phil MacDonald and MacPhee made the scoreline 6-0 and two late goals from Liam Taylor and MacPhee, for his treble, completed an emphatic result.

Second-placed Invergordon hit seven

Runners-up and the 2022 champions Invergordon shook off their disappointment at being second best this term as they thumped Fort William 7-1.

Six of their goals arrived in the first half as a Benjamin Kelly hat-trick came after goals from Callum Murray, Jordan Knight and Niall Docherty.

Fort were forced by a head knock to goalkeeper Kit Fletcher to make an interval switch as he was replaced by Gary Ewen for the second half.

Alfredo Martins got Fort William on the scoresheet with 10 minutes to go, but Kelly added another to cap off a brilliant display from Invergordon.

Late drama sees Tain Saints net win

Fort William slipped to fourth spot, with St Duthus moving into third position thanks to their 3-2 win at Halkirk United.

Alan Mathieson put Halkirk in front in the first half and they looked likely to hold on for a win before a late goal flurry.

Will Ross levelled the contest for the Tain team, but Colin Henstridge’s goal four minutes from time nudged the Anglers back in front.

Adrian Voigt squared the match in the final minute and James Mackay netted the last-gasp winner for Saints in stoppage-time.

Wins for Orkney, Clach and Nairn

Orkney’s strong ending to the season continued in their penultimate game as their 4-0 victory at rock-bottom Bonar Bridge ensured a top-five finish.

Liam Delday’s 15th-minute goal had the islanders in front at half-time and second half goals from Aiden Drever, Owen Rendall and Chris Simpson made it a fine result for the visitors.

Tenth-placed Clachnacuddin reserves finished their debut NCL season on a high note, too, as they defeated Golspie Sutherland 2-0, with first half goals coming from Finlay Mackenzie and Struan Coli.

Nairn County’s second team finished 11th in the table following their 2-1 victory at 12th-placed Thurso.

Late first half goals from Nathan Grant and Kieran Duffty put Nairn on the road to victory in coach Stuart Finnie’s last game in charge of the Station Park side.

The Vikings responded on 50 minutes through a James Murray penalty, but could not find a leveller.

There are still two outstanding NCL fixtures to be played on Saturday, with Fort William at home to St Duthus and Invergordon travelling to Orkney.

The season concludes on April 29 when Golspie Sutherland and Invergordon lock horns in Goslpie in the final of the North Caledonian Cup.