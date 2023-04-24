Junior football: Hermes keep Premier League title race going with Stonehaven win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior football: Hermes keep Premier League title race going with Stonehaven win

Culter can claim the title on Tuesday night when they face Colony Park.

By Reporter
Jack Craig celebrates for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Jack Craig celebrates for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Hermes kept the McBookie.com Premier League title race alive with a comfortable win over Stonehaven at Glenury Park.

The visitors ran out 5-0 winners thanks to a Cameron Cook own goal and strikes from Andy Davidson, Joe Burr, Jack Tait and Bruno Paszkiewicz.

It was all square at New Advocates Park between East End and Ellon United with Lewis Masson and Craig Mackie on target for the hosts and Joey Airens and Lenny Johnson (pen) replying.

Stewart Rennie scored the only goal of the game as Bridge of Don Thistle took the points at Dufftown.

In the Championship, Sunnybank will be back in the top flight next season after goals from Mikey Taylor (2) and Adam Reid at Longside confirmed promotion for the Heathryfold side.

Banks O’Dee JFC gave their hopes of a top five finish a boost with a 5-1 Spain Park victory over Cruden Bay with Dylan Boyce (2), Ewen Robertson, Charlie Rothnie and Josh Robb all on target.

A Neil Moir double and Brandon Hutcheson helped Forres Thistle, in fourth, to the points at home to second-placed Fraserburgh United who only had an own goal to show for their efforts and Aberdeen University won by a single goal at Glentanar.

Islavale triumphed by the odd goal in seven at home to Buchanhaven Hearts with Brodie Christie’s hat-trick and a Noel Scott effort clinching the points and Scott McLeod (2) and Darren Batty on the mark for Hearts.

Newmachar United consolidated third place with a 4-0 win against New Elgin at Charlie Gordon Park thanks to a Ryan Cormack treble and a Murray Dawson counter.

Strikes from Alex Matczak and James Johnston saw Lossiemouth United run out 2-1 victors at home to Deveronside.

Crombie Park men earn final spot

A strong second half performance helped Culter reach the McLeman Cup final at Maud.

Cammy Fraser’s early strike gave the visitors the lead before Aiden Collin levelled matters. After the break Ryan Smart, Fraser and Craig MacAskill all scored to give the Crombie Park side a 4-1 success.

Counters from Jake Stewart (2), Jamie Mackinnon (2) and Jamie Thompson at Burghead Thistle booked Rothie Rovers a quarter final spot in the Elginshire Cup.

Culter can clinch their first top flight title for nine years with victory at Colony Park tomorrow evening. Thy require two points from their final three matches.

In the Championship, Newmachar United are at Buchanhaven Hearts, Rothie Rovers host Deveronside, Cruden Bay welcome Glentanar and Burghead Thistle visit Islavale.

Stonehaven entertain East End in the last four of the McLeman Cup with Culter awaiting the winners in the final. All games kick off at 7pm.

At Spain Park, it’s an 8pm start for the Elginshire Cup quarter-final clash between Banks O’Dee JFC and Sunnybank.

This weekend’s results:

PREMIER LEAGUE

Dufftown 0-1 Bridge of Don Thistle, East End 2-2 Ellon United, Stonehaven 0-5 Hermes.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Banks O’Dee JFC 5-1 Cruden Bay, Forres Thistle 3-1 Fraserburgh United, Glentanar 0-1 Aberdeen University, Islavale 4-3 Buchanhaven Hearts, Longside 0-3 Sunnybank, Lossiemouth United 2-1 Deveronside, Newmachar United 4-0 New Elgin.

McLEMAN CUP – Semi-final

Maud 1-4 Culter

ELGINSHIRE CUP – First round

Burghead Thistle 0-5 Rothie Rovers.

[[title]]