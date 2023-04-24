Junior football: Hermes keep Premier League title race going with Stonehaven win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hermes kept the McBookie.com Premier League title race alive with a comfortable win over Stonehaven at Glenury Park.

The visitors ran out 5-0 winners thanks to a Cameron Cook own goal and strikes from Andy Davidson, Joe Burr, Jack Tait and Bruno Paszkiewicz.

It was all square at New Advocates Park between East End and Ellon United with Lewis Masson and Craig Mackie on target for the hosts and Joey Airens and Lenny Johnson (pen) replying.

Stewart Rennie scored the only goal of the game as Bridge of Don Thistle took the points at Dufftown.

In the Championship, Sunnybank will be back in the top flight next season after goals from Mikey Taylor (2) and Adam Reid at Longside confirmed promotion for the Heathryfold side.

Banks O’Dee JFC gave their hopes of a top five finish a boost with a 5-1 Spain Park victory over Cruden Bay with Dylan Boyce (2), Ewen Robertson, Charlie Rothnie and Josh Robb all on target.

A Neil Moir double and Brandon Hutcheson helped Forres Thistle, in fourth, to the points at home to second-placed Fraserburgh United who only had an own goal to show for their efforts and Aberdeen University won by a single goal at Glentanar.

Islavale triumphed by the odd goal in seven at home to Buchanhaven Hearts with Brodie Christie’s hat-trick and a Noel Scott effort clinching the points and Scott McLeod (2) and Darren Batty on the mark for Hearts.

Newmachar United consolidated third place with a 4-0 win against New Elgin at Charlie Gordon Park thanks to a Ryan Cormack treble and a Murray Dawson counter.

Strikes from Alex Matczak and James Johnston saw Lossiemouth United run out 2-1 victors at home to Deveronside.

Crombie Park men earn final spot

A strong second half performance helped Culter reach the McLeman Cup final at Maud.

Cammy Fraser’s early strike gave the visitors the lead before Aiden Collin levelled matters. After the break Ryan Smart, Fraser and Craig MacAskill all scored to give the Crombie Park side a 4-1 success.

Counters from Jake Stewart (2), Jamie Mackinnon (2) and Jamie Thompson at Burghead Thistle booked Rothie Rovers a quarter final spot in the Elginshire Cup.

Culter can clinch their first top flight title for nine years with victory at Colony Park tomorrow evening. Thy require two points from their final three matches.

In the Championship, Newmachar United are at Buchanhaven Hearts, Rothie Rovers host Deveronside, Cruden Bay welcome Glentanar and Burghead Thistle visit Islavale.

Stonehaven entertain East End in the last four of the McLeman Cup with Culter awaiting the winners in the final. All games kick off at 7pm.

At Spain Park, it’s an 8pm start for the Elginshire Cup quarter-final clash between Banks O’Dee JFC and Sunnybank.

This weekend’s results:

PREMIER LEAGUE

Dufftown 0-1 Bridge of Don Thistle, East End 2-2 Ellon United, Stonehaven 0-5 Hermes.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Banks O’Dee JFC 5-1 Cruden Bay, Forres Thistle 3-1 Fraserburgh United, Glentanar 0-1 Aberdeen University, Islavale 4-3 Buchanhaven Hearts, Longside 0-3 Sunnybank, Lossiemouth United 2-1 Deveronside, Newmachar United 4-0 New Elgin.

McLEMAN CUP – Semi-final

Maud 1-4 Culter

ELGINSHIRE CUP – First round

Burghead Thistle 0-5 Rothie Rovers.