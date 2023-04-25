North Region Junior football: Culter could win McBookie Premier League on Tuesday – but Hermes co-boss proud of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Culter could win McBookie Premier League on Tuesday – but Hermes co-boss proud of season

Hermes have pushed Culter in the league, and have the chance to reach the Quest Engineering Cup final in Tayside on Saturday.

By Reporter
The Hermes players. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Hermes players. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Hermes kept the McBookie.com Premier League title race alive with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Stonehaven – though Culter will be crowned champions on Tuesday if they win at Colony Park.

Cameron Cook’s own goal for Hive after just eight minutes at Glenury Park set Hermes on their way, and further strikes from Andy Davidson and Joe Burr late in the half meant the visitors went into the interval three goals to the good.

Jack Tait made it four 12 minutes after the restart and, with two minutes remaining, teenager Brunon Paszkiewicz scored the pick of the bunch when he met a deep cross  and looped a header over the keeper and into the far top corner.

Hermes co-manager Steve Watson said: “Stonehaven away is one of the games that you look at and know it’s going to be tricky, so it was a good display especially as we had a number of players missing. Centre-back Ross Gibbon was at full-back and was man of the match in his first start of the season, while midfielder Ryan Begg did very well in his second start.

“Culter will win the league 100%  and, while disappointing, it really is fine margins.

“Only Culter, Beith and Formartine United have beaten us this season and we do still have the chance of winning something when we go to Dundee North End on Saturday in the semi-final of the Quest Engineering Cup (2.30pm).”

Hermes rest players with one eye on cup final bid

Watson added: “I was involved with Sunnybank the last time an Aberdeen team made the final of this competition, so we know it’s going to be very difficult.

“We’ve done our homework on them and they’re a quality team, managed by former Aberdeen player Kevin MacNaughton, and they’ll have a strong support – but it’s one we’re really looking forward to.

“The likes of Dom Rae have sat out the past couple of games to avoid the risk of a suspension, so we’ll have a full squad available for Saturday.

“We’ve broken a lot of records this season in terms of the number of goals scored and it would be a shame if we end up with nothing to show for it, but we’ll give ourselves every chance of progressing to the final.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish Football

Jack Craig celebrates for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes keep Premier League title race going with Stonehaven win
Fort William celebrate finishing third in the North Caledonian League after defeating St Duthus 4-0. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Fort William finish with a flourish to edge into third place in North Caledonian…
Scotland skipper Rachel Corsie celebrates scoring a last-minute winner at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Playing at Hampden has given me some of the best moments of…
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Boss Alan Gray urges Fort William to rise to challenge of finishing third in…
Champions Loch Ness celebrate their NCL title win. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Loch Ness looking to continue progress following first North Caledonian League title
Culter's Cammy Fraser strikes, despite the attention of Stonehaven's Lee Taggart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Cammy Fraser's well-timed hat-trick means Culter need five points to…
Culter celebrate Cameron Fraser scoring his second. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rivals Culter and Hermes remain neck and neck in Premier League title race
Champions Loch Ness celebrate their NCL title win. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Trophy time follows eight-goal rout for new North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The ins and outs of recovering from a knee injury - women's…
Ex-Hearts manager Robbie Neilson walks into the tunnel following Robert Snodgrass' red card against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Five Premiership sackings this season - could you make a case against…

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

crash Thurso
Emergency services called to crash near Thurso
To go with story by Ryan Duff. Unite?s 1300 striking oil workers ?disenchanted? with the sector Picture shows; Unite the Union takes offshore strike action to Bilfinger's offices in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Ryan Duff/DCT Media Date; Unknown
'Disenchanted' North Sea workers look ahead to further strikes
Viewmill Bridge has been closed following a crash. Image: Jasperimage.
Damaged bridge near Elgin closed for 26 weeks
Cove manager Paul Hartley (L) and assistant Gordon Young at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley says Arbroath win came at a cost for threadbare…
John Hughes led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory in 2015, beating his old club Falkirk in the final.
John Hughes on breaking Highlanders hearts with Saturday's Hampden opponents Falkirk, and then leading…
Rhemat's passport photo from when she first came to the UK in 1966
Lindsay Razaq: Staying connected to our roots spurs us on for the future
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson the Premiership match with Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: I've seen enough - give the Aberdeen job to Barry Robson
The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Revealed: How Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look in 12 images
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! Kevin McHattie celebrates Brechin winning the Highland League title. April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kevin McHattie on journey from early retirement thoughts to Highland League title with Brechin…
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]