In Pictures: Culter crowned Premier League champions

Culter manager Lee Youngson hailed his side’s patience after they secured the Premier League title with a 3-0 win at Colony Park.

Following a goalless first half an own goal from the home side gave Culter the lead in the 55th minute and they quickly completed the task of securing the victory they needed thanks to goals from Craig McAskill and Ross Clark.

Youngson was delighted with the application of his side who clinched their first championship since 2014 with two games to spare after a remarkable run of 22 wins, one draw and only one defeat from their 24 matches.

He said: “It was about being patient. It was always going to be like that tonight when you are desperate for an early goal.

“The pitch was horrendous and played a huge part in a difficult game for both teams.

“It can’t be nice for Colony just now as they are having real problems with their pitch but we knew if we got a goal it would open up for us.”

‘Hermes have made us better’

There was relief among the celebrations at completing the task at hand and the Culter boss was full of praise for runners-up Hermes, who have only lost one of their 25 league matches in a thrilling title race.

He said: “Hermes are a good side and we’ve had to go there four times this season. We knocked them out the three local cups and to do that in its own right is something.

“They’ve had a good year and they have made us better. We’ve played each other a lot and we’ve both had good seasons.

“For us though this has been a long time coming.

“I think it’s around 35 games in all competitions we’ve played so far and we’ve only lost one league game.

“It’s been a remarkable season and I’m so pleased for everyone at the club. I’m chuffed to bits with what we’ve done.”

Two down two to go for new champions?

Having added the league title to the Grill League Cup they won in October, the champions have the chance to complete a clean sweep this season.

Culter have two cup finals to look forward to next month after reaching the Regional Cup final, where they will play Rothie Rovers on May 5, and the McLeman Cup final, where they will play Stonehaven.

Stonehaven won their semi-final against Aberdeen East End 3-1 on penalties after the match had finished 2-2.

Youngson hopes a terrific season can still bring more success to the club.

He said: “It’s odd to win the league on a Tuesday night and then turn our focus really quickly to two cup finals which are going to come round very quickly.

“To win the Grill League Cup earlier in the season really kicked us on and to be as dominant as we’ce been in the league, and maintain the success with two other cup runs, is pretty remarkable.

“The players have been excellent and hopefully there is more to come.”