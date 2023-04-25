In Pictures: Culter crowned Premier League champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

In Pictures: Culter crowned Premier League champions

Junior club secure first title in nine years with 3-0 win at Colony Park

By Paul Third
Culter celebrate winning the Premier League. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Culter celebrate winning the Premier League. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Culter manager Lee Youngson hailed his side’s patience after they secured the Premier League title with a 3-0 win at Colony Park.

Following a goalless first half an own goal from the home side gave Culter the lead in the 55th minute and they quickly completed the task of securing the victory they needed thanks to goals from Craig McAskill and Ross Clark.

Youngson was delighted with the application of his side who clinched their first championship since 2014 with two games to spare after a remarkable run of 22 wins, one draw and only one defeat from their 24 matches.

He said: “It was about being patient. It was always going to be like that tonight when you are desperate for an early goal.

“The pitch was horrendous and played a huge part in a difficult game for both teams.

“It can’t be nice for Colony just now as they are having real problems with their pitch but we knew if we got a goal it would open up for us.”

‘Hermes have made us better’

Culter management team celebrating winning the league. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

There was relief among the celebrations at completing the task at hand and the Culter boss was full of praise for runners-up Hermes, who have only lost one of their 25 league matches in a thrilling title race.

He said: “Hermes are a good side and we’ve had to go there four times this season. We knocked them out the three local cups and to do that in its own right is something.

“They’ve had a good year and they have made us better. We’ve played each other a lot and we’ve both had good seasons.

“For us though this has been a long time coming.

“I think it’s around 35 games in all competitions we’ve played so far and we’ve only lost one league game.

“It’s been a remarkable season and I’m so pleased for everyone at the club. I’m chuffed to bits with what we’ve done.”

Two down two to go for new champions?

Culter’s Ross Clark scored to make it 3-0. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Having added the league title to the Grill League Cup they won in October, the champions have the chance to complete a clean sweep this season.

Culter have two cup finals to look forward to next month after reaching the Regional Cup final, where they will play Rothie Rovers on May 5, and the McLeman Cup final, where they will play Stonehaven.

Stonehaven won their semi-final against Aberdeen East End 3-1 on penalties after the match had finished 2-2.

Youngson hopes a terrific season can still bring more success to the club.

He said: “It’s odd to win the league on a Tuesday night and then turn our focus really quickly to two cup finals which are going to come round very quickly.

“To win the Grill League Cup earlier in the season really kicked us on and to be as dominant as we’ce been in the league, and maintain the success with two other cup runs, is pretty remarkable.

“The players have been excellent and hopefully there is more to come.”

Premier League champions 2022-23 – Culter FC. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

 

Culter celebrate at Colony Park. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

