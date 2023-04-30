Junior football: Former Don breaks Hermes’ hearts with late winner in Quest Engineering Cup

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was heartbreak for Hermes in the Quest Engineering Cup semi-final at Dundee North End when they lost out in injury time.

Jack Craig gave the Aberdeen side the lead with a superb long-range effort before Jamie Richardson levelled with 70 minutes on the clock.

Penalties looked a certainty until deep in stoppage time former Dons youngster Luc Bollan struck to see the home side through to the final, where they will face Carnoustie Panmure.

Champions Culter beat East End

In the McBookie.com Premier League, goals from Craig MacAskill and Ross Clark gave Culter a 2-1 victory over East End at Crombie Park while Maud won well at Bridge of Don Thistle with Matty MacDonald (2) and Alfie Knox on target.

At Nairn St Ninian, Charlie Fonweban’s late strike looked to have secured the points before injury time goals from Danny Anderson and Adam MacLennan saw Stonehaven take the honours.

Neale Davison, Dan Milne, Cory Ritchie and Dan Agnew were all on the scoresheet as Stoneywood Parkvale defeated Dufftown 4-1.

Sunnybank edge closer to Championship title

Sunnybank closed in on the Championship title with a 3-2 win at Deveronside, despite having Eddie Fuller red-carded. Adam Reid (2) and Ciaran Bloomer were on the mark for the visitors and Keane Matheson and Keiran Anderson replied for the Banffers.

Ross Taylor and Jake West both scored hat-tricks while Liam Norris also found the net as Fraserburgh United hammered Burghead Thistle 7-0.

Brandon Hutcheson and Charlie Beck were the goal heroes on Forres Thistle’s 2-1 win over Newmachar United and a Chris Fairley double and Adam Rennie were among the scorers as Glentanar accounted for New Elgin 6-2.

The games between Aberdeen University and Lossiemouth United and Banks o’ Dee and Longside finished 0-0 and 1-1 respectively.

In the quarter final of the Elginshire Cup, Taylor Mason and Jamie McKinnon gave Rothie Rovers the early advantage before Islavale fought back to equalise thanks to Finlay Milton and Sam Mair with the Keith side triumphing in the resultant shoot-out 5-4.

Sunnybank can clinch the Championship title with a win at Newmachar United tomorrow, Lossiemouth United entertain Islavale and Buchanhaven Hearts travel to Rothie Rovers.

In the Premier League, East End welcome Hermes, Culter are at home to Stoneywood Parkvale, Maud visit Colony Park and it’s Ellon United against Stonehaven with all games getting underway at 7 pm.

Results

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP – Semi-final: Dundee North End 2, Hermes 1.

PREMIER LEAGUE – Bridge of Don Thistle 0, Maud 3; Culter 2, East End 1; Nairn St Ninian 1, Stonehaven 2; Stoneywood Parkvale 4, Dufftown 1.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Aberdeen University 0, Lossiemouth United 0; Banks o’ Dee JFC 1, Longside 1; Deveronside 2, Sunnybank 3; Forres Thistle 2, Newmachar United 1; Fraserburgh United 7, Burghead Thistle 0; Glentanar 6, New Elgin 2.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Quarter-final: Rothie Rovers 2, Islavale (Islavale won 5-4 on penalties).