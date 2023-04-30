Junior football: Former Don breaks Hermes’ hearts with late winner in Quest Engineering Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Former Don breaks Hermes’ hearts with late winner in Quest Engineering Cup

Luc Bollan's late goal sends Dundee North End through to the final.

By Reporter
Stoneywood's Cory Ritchie celebrating after scoring to make it 3-1 against Dufftown. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stoneywood's Cory Ritchie celebrating after scoring to make it 3-1 against Dufftown. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It was heartbreak for Hermes in the Quest Engineering Cup semi-final at Dundee North End when they lost out in injury time.

Jack Craig gave the Aberdeen side the lead with a superb long-range effort before Jamie Richardson levelled with 70 minutes on the clock.

Penalties looked a certainty until deep in stoppage time former Dons youngster Luc Bollan struck to see the home side through to the final, where they will face Carnoustie Panmure.

Champions Culter beat East End

In the McBookie.com Premier League, goals from Craig MacAskill and Ross Clark gave Culter a 2-1 victory over East End at Crombie Park while Maud won well at Bridge of Don Thistle with Matty MacDonald (2) and Alfie Knox on target.

At Nairn St Ninian, Charlie Fonweban’s late strike looked to have secured the points before injury time goals from Danny Anderson and Adam MacLennan saw Stonehaven take the honours.

Dufftown’s Euan Simpson looks to find a way past Stoneywood’s Liam Bain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Neale Davison, Dan Milne, Cory Ritchie and Dan Agnew were all on the scoresheet as Stoneywood Parkvale defeated Dufftown 4-1.

Sunnybank edge closer to Championship title

Sunnybank closed in on the Championship title with a 3-2 win at Deveronside, despite having Eddie Fuller red-carded. Adam Reid (2) and Ciaran Bloomer were on the mark for the visitors and Keane Matheson and Keiran Anderson replied for the Banffers.

Ross Taylor and Jake West both scored hat-tricks while Liam Norris also found the net as Fraserburgh United hammered Burghead Thistle 7-0.

Brandon Hutcheson and Charlie Beck were the goal heroes on Forres Thistle’s 2-1 win over Newmachar United and a Chris Fairley double and Adam Rennie were among the scorers as Glentanar accounted for New Elgin 6-2.

The games between Aberdeen University and Lossiemouth United and Banks o’ Dee and Longside finished 0-0 and 1-1 respectively.

In the quarter final of the Elginshire Cup, Taylor Mason and Jamie McKinnon gave Rothie Rovers the early advantage before Islavale fought back to equalise thanks to Finlay Milton and Sam Mair with the Keith side triumphing in the resultant shoot-out 5-4.

Sunnybank can clinch the Championship title with a win at Newmachar United tomorrow, Lossiemouth United entertain Islavale and Buchanhaven Hearts travel to Rothie Rovers.

In the Premier League, East End welcome Hermes, Culter are at home to Stoneywood Parkvale, Maud visit Colony Park and it’s Ellon United against Stonehaven with all games getting underway at 7 pm.

Results

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP – Semi-final: Dundee North End 2, Hermes 1.

PREMIER LEAGUE – Bridge of Don Thistle 0, Maud 3; Culter 2, East End 1; Nairn St Ninian 1, Stonehaven 2; Stoneywood Parkvale 4, Dufftown 1.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Aberdeen University 0, Lossiemouth United 0; Banks o’ Dee JFC 1, Longside 1; Deveronside 2, Sunnybank 3; Forres Thistle 2, Newmachar United 1; Fraserburgh United 7, Burghead Thistle 0; Glentanar 6, New Elgin 2.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Quarter-final: Rothie Rovers 2, Islavale (Islavale won 5-4 on penalties).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish Football

Invergordon, who won the North Caledonian Cup by beating Golspie Sutherland 2-1. Image: Courtesy of the North Caledonian FA
Silverware delight for Invergordon as they defeat Golspie Sutherland to win the North Caledonian…
Invergordon with the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup, which they won against Alness United this season..
Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland relish chance to score North Caledonian Cup triumph
The Hermes players celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes set sights on reaching Quest Engineering Cup final
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
3
Culter celebrate winning the Premier League. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In Pictures: Culter crowned Premier League champions
The Hermes players celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter could win McBookie Premier League on Tuesday - but…
Jack Craig celebrates for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes keep Premier League title race going with Stonehaven win
Fort William celebrate finishing third in the North Caledonian League after defeating St Duthus 4-0. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Fort William finish with a flourish to edge into third place in North Caledonian…
Scotland skipper Rachel Corsie celebrates scoring a last-minute winner at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Playing at Hampden has given me some of the best moments of…
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Boss Alan Gray urges Fort William to rise to challenge of finishing third in…

Most Read

1
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
2
Michael Bublé fans holding a handmade sign before the start of the P&J Live event.
Gallery: Michael Bublé oozed with energy as he wowed the crowd at P&J Live
3
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
4
Stephen Brand outside the EV charging point that gave him the unexpected bill. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Man outraged after he is billed £73 instead of £5.63 for overstaying at Aberdeen…
5
Councillors recently debated plans to turn the former Turriff TSB into a pub.
Former Turriff TSB to become pub despite neighbour’s fears about ‘alcohol-fuelled nuisance’ inches from…
6
Partygoers beaming at a May Day event at Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, Aberdeen.
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
7
SNP ‘cutting off rural Scotland’ with transport failures, warns billionaire bus tycoon
8
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
9
Michael Bublé performing at P&J Live, Aberdeen.
Review: Michael Bublé brings ‘the greatest show on Earth’ to P&J Live
10
Crowds gathered in Elgin's Cooper Park for the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: The best pictures from the return of the MacMoray music festival

More from Press and Journal

Potato and spring barley planting has been delayed in the UK and elsewhere. Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Richard Wright: Rainfall fails to ease water worries in EU
A stream near Castlebay was allegedly contaminated. Image: PA
Man, 67, charged after allegedly contaminating stream near Castlebay
Around 4000 Caley Thistle fans were behind their team for the Hampden semi win against Falkirk. How many more will join them for the final? Image: SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle deserve huge backing when they chase unlikely Scottish Cup triumph…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says shut-out success has been a team effort
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: 'If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
Lovat keeper Stuart Macdonald makes the second of his three penalty saves to win the shoot-out. Image: Neil Paterson
Lovat boss Jamie Matheson hails 'best goalkeeper in Scotland' following shootout win at Beauly
Stoneywood wicket keeper Andrew Maclaren and Heriots batsman James Dickinson. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce slip to opening defeat; Aberdeenshire and Huntly make winning starts
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a family feud and a baby attack
Kilcluan House will be upgraded to meet modern living demands.
New purpose for Elgin offices, transformation of Georgian home and new home for coffee…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A boy was knocked off his bike on Stevenson Road Picture shows; Stevenson Road, Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google street view Date; Unknown
Dangerous driver ran red light and knocked child off bike

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]