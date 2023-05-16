Sunnybank back in the North Region Junior top-flight after Championship title glory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunnybank manager Paul Leahy believes the club have brought “joy” back to their fans and community by winning the North Region Junior Championship title to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Heathryfold Park side will end an 11-year absence from the NRJFA’s top-flight next season.

Leahy insists the title glory is reward for the loyal supporters, committee members, players and coaches who stuck by the club through “tough times”.

Aberdeen based Sunnybank have traditionally been one of the most successful clubs in the North Juniors

Now they are back in the big time again, and Leahy admits “tears were flowing” among players, fans and committee members.

He said: “Sunnybank are a massive club in Aberdeen and has a huge history.

“It is 11 years since we were last in the top flight, so to get back up there is a fantastic achievement.

“Especially for all those people on the committee and the supporters that stuck around through the tough times.

“To get back into the Premier League is brilliant for everyone.

“There were huge celebrations.

“You could see it with those who had been here for a while, there were tears flowing in their eyes.

“It definitely means a huge amount to a lot of people.

“Winning the title brings a bit of joy to the club and the area.

“Hopefully when we are in the top flight it will draw in even more supporters to the club.”

Title win was always the target

Sunnybank won the top-flight title in 2010, but would suffer relegation in 2012 – and have only now returned to the Junior top-flight.

The title was officially secured with a 2-1 home win over Buchanhaven Hearts, courtesy of a goal from Adam Reid and an own goal.

Sunnybank then received the trophy at the weekend following a 4-0 home victory against Deveronside, with Reid again on target. Also netting were Scott Burnett and Mikey Taylor, while the Bankies benefitted from another own goal.

Leahy said: “Sunnybank are a big club, but went through some tough times and ended up down at the bottom of the second division.

“I was lucky enough to bring them back to the Premier.

“However, over the years there have been good managers that have built it to get us there.

“Our number one priority this season was promotion.

“And I said to the coaches that if we are going to get promoted, we may as well go up as champions.

“My priority was always to win the title and that was what we instilled in the players from the start.

“Having that mentality throughout the season definitely helped.”

Balance of youth and experience

Sunnybank famously won the Junior Scottish Cup in 1954.

Only two North clubs have ever won the Junior Scottish Cup – with Banks o’ Dee also lifting the trophy in 1957

Sunnybank finished this season with 73 points from 30 matches to seal a return to the top-tier, formerly the Superleague and now known as the Premier League.

Leahy insists a crop of talented young players ensures the future is bright for the club.

And he is set to strengthen the squad further in the summer in preparation for their step back up to the top flight.

He said: “At the start of the season we wanted to increase the size of our squad.

“We didn’t have any money so we brought in some good, young amateur players and 18-year-olds that needed to step up after finishing at their age level.

“Between them and some experienced lads that gave us a good balance.

“We will regroup now and have a chat with the coaches and try to get players on to contracts that we want to keep.

“It will probably be vital for us to get a couple of experienced players in as well.

“It is a step up in divisions so that experience with the younger lads is needed.

“And hopefully we will be able to draw a couple in now we are back in the Premier League.”