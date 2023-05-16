Sunnybank back in the North Region Junior top-flight after Championship title glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Sunnybank back in the North Region Junior top-flight after Championship title glory

The Aberdeen club are back in the big time after ending an 11-year absence from the top-tier.

By Sean Wallace
Sunnybank celebrate winning the North Region Junior Championship title, with captain Andy Mutch holding the trophy aloft. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sunnybank manager Paul Leahy believes the club have brought “joy” back to their fans and community by winning the North Region Junior Championship title to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Heathryfold Park side will end an 11-year absence from the NRJFA’s top-flight next season.

Leahy insists the title glory is reward for the loyal supporters, committee members, players and coaches who stuck by the club through “tough times”.

Aberdeen based Sunnybank have traditionally been one of the most successful clubs in the North Juniors

Now they are back in the big time again, and Leahy admits “tears were flowing” among players, fans and committee members.

He said: “Sunnybank are a massive club in Aberdeen and has a huge history.

“It is 11 years since we were last in the top flight, so to get back up there is a fantastic achievement.

“Especially for all those people on the committee and the supporters that stuck around through the tough times.

“To get back into the Premier League is brilliant for everyone.

“There were huge celebrations.

Sunnybank celebrate winning the North Region Juniors Championship league title at Heathryfold Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“You could see it with those who had been here for a while, there were tears flowing in their eyes.

“It definitely means a huge amount to a lot of people.

“Winning the title brings a bit of joy to the club and the area.

“Hopefully when we are in the top flight it will draw in even more supporters to the club.”

Sunnybank manager Paul Leahy (centre) is pictured with his coaches. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Title win was always the target

Sunnybank won the top-flight title in 2010, but would suffer relegation in 2012 – and have only now returned to the Junior top-flight.

The title was officially secured with a 2-1 home win over Buchanhaven Hearts, courtesy of a goal from Adam Reid and an own goal.

Sunnybank then received the trophy at the weekend following a 4-0 home victory against Deveronside, with Reid again on target. Also netting were Scott Burnett and Mikey Taylor, while the Bankies benefitted from another own goal.

Michael Taylor and Deveronside’s Shaun Sopel in action on the day Sunnybank celebrated winning the title. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Leahy said: “Sunnybank are a big club, but went through some tough times and ended up down at the bottom of the second division.

“I was lucky enough to bring them back to the Premier.

“However, over the years there have been good managers that have built it to get us there.

“Our number one priority this season was promotion.

“And I said to the coaches that if we are going to get promoted, we may as well go up as champions.

“My priority was always to win the title and that was what we instilled in the players from the start.

“Having that mentality throughout the season definitely helped.”

Sunnybank celebrate winning the Championship title. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Balance of youth and experience

Sunnybank famously won the Junior Scottish Cup in 1954.

Only two North clubs have ever won the Junior Scottish Cup – with Banks o’ Dee also lifting the trophy in 1957

Sunnybank finished this season with 73 points from 30 matches to seal a return to the top-tier, formerly the Superleague and now known as the Premier League.

Leahy insists a crop of talented young players ensures the future is bright for the club.

And he is set to strengthen the squad further in the summer in preparation for their step back up to the top flight.

Sunnybank skipper Andy Mutch lifts the Championship trophy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “At the start of the season we wanted to increase the size of our squad.

“We didn’t have any money so we brought in some good, young amateur players and 18-year-olds that needed to step up after finishing at their age level.

“Between them and some experienced lads that gave us a good balance.

“We will regroup now and have a chat with the coaches and try to get players on to contracts that we want to keep.

Deveronside’s Jack Mitchell and Sunnybank’s Scott Burnett in action. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It will probably be vital for us to get a couple of experienced players in as well.

“It is a step up in divisions so that experience with the younger lads is needed.

“And hopefully we will be able to draw a couple in now we are back in the Premier League.”

[[title]]