Aberdeen’s Michael Rose leaves Coventry City after Sky Blues miss out on promotion to Premier League

Aberdeen born-and-raised defender Michael Rose has been released by Coventry City following the expiry of his contract.

Rose, 27, joined the Sky Blues in 2019, after signing a pre-contract agreement while at Scottish Championship side Ayr United.

The defender plied his trade at Somerset Park for three seasons after being released by Aberdeen, having made one senior appearance for the Dons after coming through the youth academy.

The Bridge of Don native won League One in his first season in England with Coventry and went on to make 70 appearances in the Championship.

He fell out of favour at the turn of the year and had not featured for Mark Robins’ side since a substitute appearance on April 1.

Rose was not named in Coventry’s squad for their play-off final with Luton Town, which they lost on penalties following a 1-1 draw to miss out on promotion to the English Premier League.

Ahead of the clash at Wembley last week, Rose spoke to the Press and Journal and refused to rule out a return to Pittodrie, saying: “I’d like to (return) one day.

“But, to be honest, I’d like to stay down in England because I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I’ve always wanted to come down here even when I was young. I’d like to stay down here for a few more years.

“It would be brilliant to come back to Aberdeen at some point, if they would take me back.”