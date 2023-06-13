Former Don Calvin Ramsay eager to make most of fresh start after joining Preston North End on loan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calvin Ramsay is determined to make the most of his chance to play regularly after joining Preston North End on loan from Liverpool.

The right back, who moved to the Reds from Aberdeen last summer, will spend the season on loan at North End after becoming the club’s first new arrival of the summer.

Scotland international Ramsay said: “I’m delighted to join Preston North End.

“The Championship is a top league as everyone knows and the main thing for me is trying to get game time, and I’m going to be able to do that at a good club.

“I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m happy to be getting the opportunity to get regular game time in a good league, which is important for me.

“I just need to work hard and try to play as many games as I can.

“There were quite a few clubs interested, but when I spoke to the manager (Ryan Lowe), everything that he said was spot on.

“The way the team plays, they like to play attacking football, keep the ball and get forward.

“I think that suits my game because I can score and assist goals, and I like getting at people.

“Ultimately Preston suited me the best.”

Preston boss thrilled to have Ramsay on board

Preston boss Ryan Lowe is delighted to have Ramsay, who was named young player of the year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association last year, on board for the new campaign.

He said: “I’m really pleased we’ve managed to get Calvin through the door on a season-long loan.

“He fills a position we’ve been looking to fill for a while as it gives us good competition down that right-hand side where Brad Potts has obviously been fantastic.

“It gives us options now, too. We’ve got a right back in the building as well as someone who can play right wing back.

“He’s energetic, he’s dynamic, and he can get himself up and down the pitch.

“Liverpool obviously invested a lot of money in him after he came through at Aberdeen so we know the quality he’s got.”