North sides discover Scottish Cup and Women’s Scottish Cup preliminary round opponents

Culter, Golspie Sutherland and Loch Ness were in the hat for the early rounds of the men's national competition.

By Danny Law
Culter FC enjoyed a trophy-laden 2022-23 season. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Culter FC enjoyed a trophy-laden 2022-23 season. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Culter, Golspie Sutherland, Fort William and Loch Ness have discovered the teams they will have to beat if they are to make it into the first round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup.

North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness will travel to East of Scotland League Premier Division side Luncarty in preliminary round one, while SJFA North Premier Division champions Culter were handed a bye.

Culter will host Blackburn United at Crombie Park in preliminary round two, while Luncarty or Loch Ness will head to Newton Stewart.

Fort William received a home tie against Clydebank, while Golspie Sutherland will make a more than 500-mile round trip to face Hawick Royal Albert.

Preliminary round one will take place on the weekend of Saturday August 12 with preliminary round two on Saturday September 2.

The first round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup is due to take place on Saturday September 23.

The north sides in the Scottish Gas Women’s Scottish Cup preliminary round also learned their fate.

Buchan Ladies will meet Inverurie Locos, Buckie Ladies will host Dunfermline Athletic and Dyce Women will take on Huntly.

Brora Rangers head to Edinburgh South and Elgin City make the journey to West Park United, while Nairn St Ninian travel to Flip the Mindset Women.

Grampian Ladies welcome Alloa Athletic, Stonehaven Ladies travel to Kilwinning and Orkney Women will have home advantage against Drumchapel United.

The preliminary round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Women’s Cup takes place on Sunday September 10 with the first round on Sunday October 1.

 

Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Preliminary Round One Draw
Abbey Vale v Cupar Hearts
Carnoustie Panmure v Beith Juniors
Luncarty v Loch Ness

Bye: Culter

Ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday, 12 August 

Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Preliminary Round Two Draw
Broxburn Athletic v Lochee United
Camelon Juniors v Newtongrange Star
Carluke Rovers v Dalbeattie Star
Carnoustie Panmure or Beith Juniors v Bonnyton Thistle
Creetown v Whitehill Welfare
Culter v Blackburn United
Cumnock Juniors v Girvan
Dunbar United v Vale of Leithen
Easthouses Lily MWFC v Threave Rovers
Fort William v Clydebank
Glenafton Athletic v Darvel
Hawick Royal Albert v Golspie Sutherland
Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Tayport
Irvine Meadow XI v Dunipace
Jeanfield Swifts v Abbey Vale or Cupar Hearts
Kilwinning Rangers v Glasgow University
Musselburgh Athletic v Coldstream
Newton Stewart v Luncarty or Loch Ness
Penicuik Athletic v Rutherglen Glencairn
Pollok v Benburb
Preston Athletic v Dundonald Bluebell
Sauchie Juniors v Burntisland Shipyard
St. Andrews United v Haddington Athletic
St. Cuthbert Wanderers v Dalkeith Thistle
Tynecastle v Hutchison Vale
Wigtown & Bladnoch v Auchinleck Talbot

Ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday, 2 September. 

Scottish Gas Women’s Scottish Cup Preliminary Round Draw
Armadale Thistle v Arbroath Women
Buchan Ladies v Inverurie Loco Works
Buckie Ladies v Dunfermline Athletic
Cumbernauld Colts v Harmony Row
Dunipace Ladies v Annan Athletic Women
Dyce Women Football Club v Huntly
Edinburgh South v Brora Rangers
Flip the Mindset Women v Nairn St. Ninians
Glenrothes Strollers v Ardrossan Winton Rovers
Grampian Ladies v Alloa Athletic
Kilwinning v Stonehaven Ladies
Linlithgow Rose v Central Girls
Murieston United v Bishopton
Orkney Women v Drumchapel United
Stewarton United v McDermid Ladies
West Park United v Elgin City

Bye: Dalbeattie Star

Ties to be played on the weekend of Sunday, 10 September.

