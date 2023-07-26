North sides discover Scottish Cup and Women’s Scottish Cup preliminary round opponents

Culter, Golspie Sutherland, Fort William and Loch Ness have discovered the teams they will have to beat if they are to make it into the first round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup.

North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness will travel to East of Scotland League Premier Division side Luncarty in preliminary round one, while SJFA North Premier Division champions Culter were handed a bye.

Culter will host Blackburn United at Crombie Park in preliminary round two, while Luncarty or Loch Ness will head to Newton Stewart.

Fort William received a home tie against Clydebank, while Golspie Sutherland will make a more than 500-mile round trip to face Hawick Royal Albert.

Your draw for the @scottishgas Scottish Cup Preliminary Round 2. The ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday, 2 September.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/bNedY6qv0w — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) July 26, 2023

Preliminary round one will take place on the weekend of Saturday August 12 with preliminary round two on Saturday September 2.

The first round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup is due to take place on Saturday September 23.

The north sides in the Scottish Gas Women’s Scottish Cup preliminary round also learned their fate.

Your draw for the @scottishgas Women's Scottish Cup Preliminary Round. The ties will be played on the weekend of Sunday, 10 September.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/83aVyb8RbM — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) July 26, 2023

Buchan Ladies will meet Inverurie Locos, Buckie Ladies will host Dunfermline Athletic and Dyce Women will take on Huntly.

Brora Rangers head to Edinburgh South and Elgin City make the journey to West Park United, while Nairn St Ninian travel to Flip the Mindset Women.

Grampian Ladies welcome Alloa Athletic, Stonehaven Ladies travel to Kilwinning and Orkney Women will have home advantage against Drumchapel United.

The preliminary round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Women’s Cup takes place on Sunday September 10 with the first round on Sunday October 1.

Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Preliminary Round One Draw

Abbey Vale v Cupar Hearts

Carnoustie Panmure v Beith Juniors

Luncarty v Loch Ness

Bye: Culter

Ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday, 12 August

Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Preliminary Round Two Draw

Broxburn Athletic v Lochee United

Camelon Juniors v Newtongrange Star

Carluke Rovers v Dalbeattie Star

Carnoustie Panmure or Beith Juniors v Bonnyton Thistle

Creetown v Whitehill Welfare

Culter v Blackburn United

Cumnock Juniors v Girvan

Dunbar United v Vale of Leithen

Easthouses Lily MWFC v Threave Rovers

Fort William v Clydebank

Glenafton Athletic v Darvel

Hawick Royal Albert v Golspie Sutherland

Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Tayport

Irvine Meadow XI v Dunipace

Jeanfield Swifts v Abbey Vale or Cupar Hearts

Kilwinning Rangers v Glasgow University

Musselburgh Athletic v Coldstream

Newton Stewart v Luncarty or Loch Ness

Penicuik Athletic v Rutherglen Glencairn

Pollok v Benburb

Preston Athletic v Dundonald Bluebell

Sauchie Juniors v Burntisland Shipyard

St. Andrews United v Haddington Athletic

St. Cuthbert Wanderers v Dalkeith Thistle

Tynecastle v Hutchison Vale

Wigtown & Bladnoch v Auchinleck Talbot

Ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday, 2 September.

Scottish Gas Women’s Scottish Cup Preliminary Round Draw

Armadale Thistle v Arbroath Women

Buchan Ladies v Inverurie Loco Works

Buckie Ladies v Dunfermline Athletic

Cumbernauld Colts v Harmony Row

Dunipace Ladies v Annan Athletic Women

Dyce Women Football Club v Huntly

Edinburgh South v Brora Rangers

Flip the Mindset Women v Nairn St. Ninians

Glenrothes Strollers v Ardrossan Winton Rovers

Grampian Ladies v Alloa Athletic

Kilwinning v Stonehaven Ladies

Linlithgow Rose v Central Girls

Murieston United v Bishopton

Orkney Women v Drumchapel United

Stewarton United v McDermid Ladies

West Park United v Elgin City

Bye: Dalbeattie Star

Ties to be played on the weekend of Sunday, 10 September.