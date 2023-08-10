Loch Ness FC: Shane Carling says debut Scottish Cup tie against Luncarty will be day to savour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loch Ness FC: Shane Carling says debut Scottish Cup tie against Luncarty will be day to savour

North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness will play their first game in the national competition this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling with his arm out and thumb up
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson

Loch Ness manager Shane Carling says the club’s maiden Scottish Cup tie away to Luncarty on Saturday will be a day to savour.

After winning the North Caledonian League title in just their second full season in the division, Loch Ness have been rewarded with a first preliminary round tie in Scotland’s national cup competition.

They will face Perthshire outfit Luncarty, who were promoted to the East of Scotland Premier Division after finishing third in the First Division last term.

While Loch Ness have played friendly matches against Clachnacuddin and Nairn County, their opponents are already three games into their season – albeit they have yet to register a point.

Loch Ness players celebrate their NCL title win
Champions Loch Ness celebrate their NCL title win. Image: Loch Ness FC.

Unprecedented occasion for North Caledonian League champions

Carling insists his side are relishing the unprecedented occasion.

He said: “Everyone is looking forward to it, especially myself.

“It’s a big achievement for the club, with it being the first time we have been in the Scottish Cup.

“For a club that has only been semi-professional for a few years to be in the Scottish Cup already is amazing.

“We are all looking forward to it, the boys have been training hard. We are as ready as we can be.

“Don’t get me wrong, it would have been nice if it was next month we were playing to give us a few league games under their belt.

“This really is our first competitive game coming into the season. We have had a few friendlies, but you never get your full squad out in them. There are always boys missing or working.

“They (Luncarty) have had three league games already, and they have had a good pre-season with a lot of friendlies.

“I’m certainly sure our boys will be ready and up for it, and feeling fresh.

“If we go out there and get beaten – at least we are there.”

Loch Ness in uncharted territory

Carling admits the trip to Brownlands Park will be a step into the unknown for his side.

He hopes his players can carry on the feelgood factor from last season, in which they finished just eight points short of a maximum haul from 24 North Caley League matches.

Carling added: “You can go down and watch them and they might have an average game. You can’t really suss a team by watching them once.

“They don’t know much about us I wouldn’t have thought, and we don’t know much about them.

“It’s just a matter of going out, working hard and seeing what we can do for 90 minutes.

“We are definitely capable of doing something. We just have to go out there and work hard as a team, and I don’t see why we couldn’t get something out of it.”

Carling could pitch former Buckie Thistle and Lossiemouth striker Adam MacLeod into action, following his summer arrival.

Adam MacLeod with two other players in action for Lossiemouth.
Adam MacLeod (centre) in action for Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Loch Ness manager is also hoping to finalise deals to sign Ewan Neil on loan from Rothes, along with former Strathspey Thistle youngster Fraser Russell.

