Loch Ness FC: Shane Carling says debut Scottish Cup tie against Luncarty will be day to savour

Loch Ness manager Shane Carling says the club’s maiden Scottish Cup tie away to Luncarty on Saturday will be a day to savour.

After winning the North Caledonian League title in just their second full season in the division, Loch Ness have been rewarded with a first preliminary round tie in Scotland’s national cup competition.

They will face Perthshire outfit Luncarty, who were promoted to the East of Scotland Premier Division after finishing third in the First Division last term.

While Loch Ness have played friendly matches against Clachnacuddin and Nairn County, their opponents are already three games into their season – albeit they have yet to register a point.

Unprecedented occasion for North Caledonian League champions

Carling insists his side are relishing the unprecedented occasion.

He said: “Everyone is looking forward to it, especially myself.

“It’s a big achievement for the club, with it being the first time we have been in the Scottish Cup.

“For a club that has only been semi-professional for a few years to be in the Scottish Cup already is amazing.

“We are all looking forward to it, the boys have been training hard. We are as ready as we can be.

“Don’t get me wrong, it would have been nice if it was next month we were playing to give us a few league games under their belt.

⚫️ NEXT MATCH ⚫️ Our next fixture is possibly the biggest in the clubs short history as we are playing in the first preliminary round of the @ScottishCup where we will be hosted by @LuncartyFC. 📍 LUNCARTY

🏟️ BROWNLANDS PARK

⏰ 15:00 KICK OFF#FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/bj8HE2uQ9E — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) August 8, 2023

“This really is our first competitive game coming into the season. We have had a few friendlies, but you never get your full squad out in them. There are always boys missing or working.

“They (Luncarty) have had three league games already, and they have had a good pre-season with a lot of friendlies.

“I’m certainly sure our boys will be ready and up for it, and feeling fresh.

“If we go out there and get beaten – at least we are there.”

Loch Ness in uncharted territory

Carling admits the trip to Brownlands Park will be a step into the unknown for his side.

He hopes his players can carry on the feelgood factor from last season, in which they finished just eight points short of a maximum haul from 24 North Caley League matches.

⚫️ SCOTTISH CUP FIXTURE ⚫️ Just a reminder to LNFC supporters who wish to attend our Scottish Cup tie against @LuncartyFC that tickets for the game cannot be purchased from LNFC and that they may only be bought at the gate on arrival, most likely cash only. #FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/9gmjhqFxdp — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) August 5, 2023

Carling added: “You can go down and watch them and they might have an average game. You can’t really suss a team by watching them once.

“They don’t know much about us I wouldn’t have thought, and we don’t know much about them.

“It’s just a matter of going out, working hard and seeing what we can do for 90 minutes.

“We are definitely capable of doing something. We just have to go out there and work hard as a team, and I don’t see why we couldn’t get something out of it.”

Carling could pitch former Buckie Thistle and Lossiemouth striker Adam MacLeod into action, following his summer arrival.

The Loch Ness manager is also hoping to finalise deals to sign Ewan Neil on loan from Rothes, along with former Strathspey Thistle youngster Fraser Russell.