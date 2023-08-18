Loch Ness history-maker Josh Race sets bar high for North Caledonian League champions

Josh Race wrote himself into the history books when he scored a first-ever Scottish Cup goal for North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness.

Now the midfielder is targeting a winning start to the 2023-2024 campaign when the division’s top team kick off their title defence against visitors Clachnacuddin reserves on Saturday.

He wants Loch Ness to put a marker down and chase as many prizes as they can this season, with league runners-up Invergordon scooping up the knockout cups last term.

The focus was on Loch Ness last weekend as they and fellow Scottish Cup debutants Luncarty met in the first preliminary round at Brownlands Park in the Perthshire village.

Two first half goals put the East of Scotland League Premier Division side in control.

Race pulled one back for Loch Ness in the second half before Jamie Mackie put the seal on a 3-1 result, securing the home side a second-round preliminary tie away to Newton Stewart on September 2.

⚫️ NEXT MATCH ⚫️ Our next fixture will see us kick off the new league season where we hope to defend our @NorthCaleyFA title. We host @ClachReserves in Fortrose. 🏆 Macleod & MacCallum NCFL

📍FORTROSE

🏟️ KING GEORGE V PARK

⏰ 14:00 KICK OFF#FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/QgRIcFpKBo — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) August 16, 2023

No reason for Loch Ness not to target ALL silverware this term

Race says Loch Ness are setting their sights even higher as they prepare to start their “domestic” season.

He said: “Our goal is not only to retain the title, but to have a good run in the cups.

“I believe we are the best team, so we should be trying to win all silverware and put on a show every game.

“There is never an easy game, but we’re looking forward to another exciting season.

“We will work hard and if we can do everything we’re supposed to do then it will pay off, and we will hopefully retain the title.”

‘It won’t go down as a wonder goal’

Former Strathspey Thistle player Race, who scored 12 goals last season from midfield, was thrilled to have netted the first-ever Loch Ness Scottish Cup counter.

However, the 24-year-old, now in his third season with the club, felt they were not far away from pulling off a positive result in their tie in Perthshire.

He said: “It was a big day for the club and for everyone involved. It was a shame we didn’t get the result, but to be there was amazing.

“When I scored, I wasn’t thinking anything about being the first scorer of a Scottish Cup goal for Loch Ness. I just wanted to try and help get us back in the game.

“It wasn’t until afterwards, you realise you’re going down in the history books.

“It topped it off to get the goal, although it won’t go down as a ‘ wonder goal of the Scottish Cup’, The ball got crossed in, it got headed away and I took a touch and, without even getting a good connection, I side-footed it past the keeper, who maybe misjudged it.

“In terms of the game itself, we showed Luncarty too much respect in the first half, but in the second half we gave a good account of ourselves. We dominated most of the second half.”

Wary of lively young Lilywhites side

Last weekend, three goals in an incredible closing six minutes saw Clach ‘A’ hit back from 4-1 down to secure a brilliant 4-4 draw against St Duthus at Evanton.

Grantown-based Race reckons it was the perfect reminder Loch Ness cannot treat any opponents lightly as they bid to retain the NCL crown come next April.

He added: “Clach’s young boys are a fit team and they will definitely make us work.

“Saturday proved with that late comeback that you have to always see the game out.”

Fort aim to build upon day-one win

Also this Saturday, Fort William, who got their season off to a fine start with a 4-0 win at Bonar Bridge, will face Orkney in the islanders’ first fixture of the season.

That match has been switched to Invergordon’s Recreation Grounds to assist Orkney with ferry and travel issues.

Former South Africa-based coach Bobby Breen with his son Robbie Breen are running the show at Bonar Bridge, ably assisted by coach and former player Tommy McClenaghan.

Despite the defeat against Fort, it was 0-0 at the break and there were positive signs for last year’s basement toilers, who registered just three points.

This Saturday, they travel to North Kessock to tackle Inverness Athletic, who were 2-1 winners at Alness United last week.

Alness visit Thurso, whose fixture against Halkirk United is switched to this Wednesday, along with Golspie Sutherland v St Duthus.