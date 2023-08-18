Loch Ness history-maker Josh Race sets bar high for North Caledonian League champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Loch Ness history-maker Josh Race sets bar high for North Caledonian League champions

The North Caley winners kick off their title defence at home to Clachnacuddin reserves on Saturday.

By Paul Chalk
Loch Ness midfielder Josh Race is chasing more silverware this season. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Loch Ness midfielder Josh Race is chasing more silverware this season. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson

Josh Race wrote himself into the history books when he scored a first-ever Scottish Cup goal for North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness.

Now the midfielder is targeting a winning start to the 2023-2024 campaign when the division’s top team kick off their title defence against visitors Clachnacuddin reserves on Saturday.

He wants Loch Ness to put a marker down and chase as many prizes as they can this season, with league runners-up Invergordon scooping up the knockout cups last term.

The focus was on Loch Ness last weekend as they and fellow Scottish Cup debutants Luncarty met in the first preliminary round at Brownlands Park in the Perthshire village.

Two first half goals put the East of Scotland League Premier Division side in control.

Race pulled one back for Loch Ness in the second half before Jamie Mackie put the seal on a 3-1 result, securing the home side a second-round preliminary tie away to Newton Stewart on September 2.

No reason for Loch Ness not to target ALL silverware this term

Race says Loch Ness are setting their sights even higher as they prepare to start their “domestic” season.

He said: “Our goal is not only to retain the title, but to have a good run in the cups.

“I believe we are the best team, so we should be trying to win all silverware and put on a show every game.

“There is never an easy game, but we’re looking forward to another exciting season.

“We will work hard and if we can do everything we’re supposed to do then it will pay off, and we will hopefully retain the title.”

‘It won’t go down as a wonder goal’

Former Strathspey Thistle player Race, who scored 12 goals last season from midfield, was thrilled to have netted the first-ever Loch Ness Scottish Cup counter.

However, the 24-year-old, now in his third season with the club, felt they were not far away from pulling off a positive result in their tie in Perthshire.

He said: “It was a big day for the club and for everyone involved. It was a shame we didn’t get the result, but to be there was amazing.

“When I scored, I wasn’t thinking anything about being the first scorer of a Scottish Cup goal for Loch Ness. I just wanted to try and help get us back in the game.

“It wasn’t until afterwards, you realise you’re going down in the history books.

“It topped it off to get the goal, although it won’t go down as a ‘ wonder goal of the Scottish Cup’,  The ball got crossed in, it got headed away and I took a touch and, without even getting a good connection, I side-footed it past the keeper, who maybe misjudged it.

“In terms of the game itself, we showed Luncarty too much respect in the first half, but in the second half we gave a good account of ourselves. We dominated most of the second half.”

Wary of lively young Lilywhites side

Last weekend, three goals in an incredible closing six minutes saw Clach ‘A’ hit back from 4-1 down to secure a brilliant 4-4 draw against St Duthus at Evanton.

Grantown-based Race reckons it was the perfect reminder Loch Ness cannot treat any opponents lightly as they bid to retain the NCL crown come next April.

He added: “Clach’s young boys are a fit team and they will definitely make us work.

“Saturday proved with that late comeback that you have to always see the game out.”

Fort aim to build upon day-one win

Also this Saturday, Fort William, who got their season off to a fine start with a 4-0 win at Bonar Bridge, will face Orkney in the islanders’ first fixture of the season.

That match has been switched to Invergordon’s Recreation Grounds to assist Orkney with ferry and travel issues.

Former South Africa-based coach Bobby Breen with his son Robbie Breen are running the show at Bonar Bridge, ably assisted by coach and former player Tommy McClenaghan.

Despite the defeat against Fort, it was 0-0 at the break and there were positive signs for last year’s basement toilers, who registered just three points.

This Saturday, they travel to North Kessock to tackle Inverness Athletic, who were 2-1 winners at Alness United last week.

Alness visit Thurso, whose fixture against Halkirk United is switched to this Wednesday, along with Golspie Sutherland v St Duthus.

More from Scottish Football

Jordan Reid, right (during his time with Banchory), is injured for Hermes. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
North Region Junior football: Steve Watson feels 'additional pressure' after taking charge of Hermes
Thurso Football Academy's 10-to-15 age level with Caley Thistle coaches Daniel Lamond and Mark Watson and youth player Sam Reid. Images: Alyn Gunn/Thurso Football Academy.
Caley Thistle trials chance for keen Thurso youngsters
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Fort William say closer club denied them use of ground for Clydebank Scottish Cup…
Stronmess Athletic
Orkney amateurs Stromness Athletic cause a stir with first title triumph since 1982
Brechin's summer signing Spencer Moreland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Brechin City's SPFL Trust Trophy bid ended by Hibernian B
Sunnybank manager Paul Leahy (centre) following last season's title win. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
North Region Junior football: Sunnybank win on first home Premier League outing
Luncarty were 3-1 winners against Loch Ness at Brownlands Park, Luncarty, in these sides' first-ever Scottish Cup tie. Image: Courtesy of Paul Clelland
Loch Ness lose first-ever tie in Scottish Cup, as North Caledonian League returns
Aberdeen midfielders Eilidh Shore and Nadine Hanssen in action during pre-season
Rachel Corsie: The SWPL is back and here are my predictions for the 2023-24…
Sunnybank celebrate winning the North Region Junior Championship title, with captain Andy Mutch holding the trophy aloft. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
North Region Junior football: Heathryfold set for first top-flight fixture in more than a…
Who will clinch the 2023/24 North Caledonian League title?
What's changed for the new North Caledonian League season?