Mark McKernie says experience can help advance young Golspie Sutherland talent

Golspie are in Football Times Cup quarter-final action at home to Alness United this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Golspie Sutherland boss Mark McKernie.
Golspie Sutherland manager Mark McKernie believes a blend of youth and experience will serve his side well this season.

McKernie’s side are in Football Times Cup action this weekend, when they host Alness United in a quarter-final tie.

Golspie were defeated 3-0 by a strong Ross County side in the North of Scotland Cup in midweek, but won their previous four matches following an opening day loss to Invergordon.

McKernie is pleased with the way his side is developing at an early stage in the campaign.

He said: “It all started last season when we bled a lot of young players in. I think we are getting something back for it now.

“There are a lot of local boys who are getting a chance, with two or three older ones that can bring them on.

“Last year we lacked that a bit, but Sean Campbell and Steven Anderson coming in brings us on a bit.

“We will get there. We have had a hot and cold season so far, but there is something to build on and hopefully we can keep them all together.

“Alness have had a hot and cold season as well. We will treat them with respect, it’s obviously a home game and hopefully we can go in with the right attitude and get a positive result.”

Valuable experience against Staggies

County fielded a number of first team players in the cup fixture at King George V Park on Wednesday.

Scotland international Eamonn Brophy and winger Jay Henderson, who played in last season’s Scottish Cup final, were among those involved.

Eamonn Brophy in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

McKernie was proud of the showing from his players, and feels they can only benefit from the experience.

He added: “We went in with the right attitude and we worked hard. That’s what our whole season has been based on.

“It was good for our players, we will learn a lot from playing against some full-time players.

“I was quite happy with the way we started, we got a foothold.

“We lost the first goal on a breakaway and we could have done better with the second goal, and the third goal was them showing their class a bit.

“I was delighted with the chances we created, we hit the post and on another day we could have had a couple of goals.

“I’m happy with the way we knuckled down and worked hard.”

Should Golspie progress, they will face the winners of the other quarter-final tie taking place this weekend between Loch Ness and Clachnacuddin reserves.

Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson

That will determine who goes on to play in the final against either Bonar Bridge or Inverness Athletic, who face each other in a last-four tie on Saturday.

There are also two league encounters taking place this weekend, with Fort William at home to Invergordon and St Duthus hosting Thurso.

