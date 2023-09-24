League leaders Invergordon made to work for win away to Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
League leaders Invergordon made to work for win away to Orkney

Main chasers Fort William and Loch Ness hit the goal trail to stay within striking distance.

Paul Chalk
Invergordon survived a two-goal comeback in Orkney to secure a 3-2 victory to retain top placing in the North Caledonian League.

Goals from Jordan Knight and Calum Coli had last year’s league runners-up in control inside 20 minutes.

However, the islanders stormed back and quickfire replies late in the first half from Chris Simpson and Gregor Dowell restored parity.

Four minutes into the second half, Coli netted his second of the day to earn his team the result they needed to stay one point clear of Fort William.

Martin Munro hits four for Fort

It was a more straight-forward task for Fort as they ran out 5-1 victors away to basement hosts Thurso, who had Scott Davidson in sole charge just a week after co-boss Michael Bremner stepped down.

Martin Munro’s double was the difference at half-time and he completed his hat-trick on 65 minutes after Lewis Campbell had also got on the scoresheet.

The Vikings pulled one back through Michael Steven, but Munro made it a memorable afternoon with a fourth goal to make the Lochaber team the league’s top scorers with 21 goals from their first five matches.

Loch Ness go seven-up against Alness

There were five different scorers for defending champions Loch Ness as they ran out rampant 7-0 winners at home to Alness United.

Jake Lockett scored twice in the first half with Josh Race, Allan MacPhee and Chris Innes making it 5-0 by the break.

Sam Urquhart added a sixth on 56 minutes, with MacPhee doubling up with nine minutes to go to seal a fine result for the Fortrose-based side.

Halkirk edge seven-goal contest

Halkirk United had to come from losing positions twice before winning 4-3 at Inverness Athletic – which puts them into fourth spot.

Ryan MacLeod put Athletic ahead after just two minutes, but Mark Munro soon levelled. MacLeod bagged his second goal for North Kessock-based Athletic, who held a 2-1 interval advantage.

A brace from Aidan Reid put the Anglers 3-2 in front before Jonah Martens added a fourth. Harry Shewan’s goal for Inverness set up a tense ending, but Halkirk got over the line.

Late double helps Tain Saints win

In the other match, St Duthus overtook opponents Bonar Bridge and swept into fifth place thanks to a 3-0 win, boosted by two late goals.

Aaron Skinner opened the scoring on 13 minutes and that was the only breakthrough until Finn As-Chainey’s penalty with nine minutes to go.

Bonar battled on, but conceded a third in the closing moments when Scott MacDonald hit the net.

The pick of the fixtures this coming Saturday sees Loch Ness visit Golspie Sutherland, while Invergordon entertain St Duthus.

