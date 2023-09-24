League leaders Invergordon made to work for win away to Orkney

Invergordon survived a two-goal comeback in Orkney to secure a 3-2 victory to retain top placing in the North Caledonian League.

Goals from Jordan Knight and Calum Coli had last year’s league runners-up in control inside 20 minutes.

However, the islanders stormed back and quickfire replies late in the first half from Chris Simpson and Gregor Dowell restored parity.

Four minutes into the second half, Coli netted his second of the day to earn his team the result they needed to stay one point clear of Fort William.

Martin Munro hits four for Fort

It was a more straight-forward task for Fort as they ran out 5-1 victors away to basement hosts Thurso, who had Scott Davidson in sole charge just a week after co-boss Michael Bremner stepped down.

Martin Munro’s double was the difference at half-time and he completed his hat-trick on 65 minutes after Lewis Campbell had also got on the scoresheet.

The Vikings pulled one back through Michael Steven, but Munro made it a memorable afternoon with a fourth goal to make the Lochaber team the league’s top scorers with 21 goals from their first five matches.

FULL TIME: Thurso 1-5 Fort William A 5 ⭐️ performance from the Fort and what a performance from Martin Munro who is the four-goal hero! — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) September 23, 2023

Loch Ness go seven-up against Alness

There were five different scorers for defending champions Loch Ness as they ran out rampant 7-0 winners at home to Alness United.

Jake Lockett scored twice in the first half with Josh Race, Allan MacPhee and Chris Innes making it 5-0 by the break.

Sam Urquhart added a sixth on 56 minutes, with MacPhee doubling up with nine minutes to go to seal a fine result for the Fortrose-based side.

⚫️ RESULT ⚫️ LNFC 7-0 @AlnessUnitedFC A good home win, all the best to Alness for the rest of the season Goal scorers:

Allan Macphee ⚽️⚽️

Jake Lockett ⚽️⚽️

Chis Innes ⚽️

Josh Race ⚽️

Sam Urquhart ⚽️ Red Card:

Ryan Hunter (63) 🟥#FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/slyeNERvua — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) September 23, 2023

Halkirk edge seven-goal contest

Halkirk United had to come from losing positions twice before winning 4-3 at Inverness Athletic – which puts them into fourth spot.

Ryan MacLeod put Athletic ahead after just two minutes, but Mark Munro soon levelled. MacLeod bagged his second goal for North Kessock-based Athletic, who held a 2-1 interval advantage.

A brace from Aidan Reid put the Anglers 3-2 in front before Jonah Martens added a fourth. Harry Shewan’s goal for Inverness set up a tense ending, but Halkirk got over the line.

Full time the Anglers come away with all 3 points after a hard fought 4-3 victory in Inverness. Halkirk goals came from Mark Munro,Aidan Reid (2) and Jonah Martens 🔴⚫️ — Halkirk United FC (@HalkirkUnitedFC) September 23, 2023

Late double helps Tain Saints win

In the other match, St Duthus overtook opponents Bonar Bridge and swept into fifth place thanks to a 3-0 win, boosted by two late goals.

Aaron Skinner opened the scoring on 13 minutes and that was the only breakthrough until Finn As-Chainey’s penalty with nine minutes to go.

Bonar battled on, but conceded a third in the closing moments when Scott MacDonald hit the net.

Third goal today was scored by Scott MacDonald. https://t.co/lF6CnHmTxj — St Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) September 23, 2023

The pick of the fixtures this coming Saturday sees Loch Ness visit Golspie Sutherland, while Invergordon entertain St Duthus.