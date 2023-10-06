Junior football: North-east sides target last 64 of Scottish Junior Cup

Eleven sides from the north-east are in action in the second round of the Scottish Junior Cup with the aim of progressing to the last 64.

The sole local clash is in Inverurie where Colony Park host fellow top-flight outfit Rothie Rovers.

The home club are managed by Anton Lennox, who took over from Kevin Bonarius ten months ago.

He said: “When we came in last Christmas, things were a wee bit hard and our only aim was to ensure the club remained in the Premier League. It was a hard time to bring players in but we managed to add a couple.

“Come the summer, it was a full rebuild with around a dozen out with twenty added.

“We had a tough start to this season, facing Hermes and Culter and we did OK and possibly should have won against Hermes.

“For the Longside game, we changed formation, and we haven’t lost since although we’re nowhere near where we want to be.

“Obviously, this weekend is something of a derby but I treat every match the same and Rothie have been a bit like ourselves.

“They’ve a good squad and it’ll be a physical game with a different challenge for us, although sometimes I think the national competition is a wee bit of a distraction from the local events.

“Ryan Park has been recalled by Deveronvale and he deserves to go back and get a chance in the Highland League while Jack Strachan is a doubt.

“We’re also hopeful of having a new signing registered in time to feature, which will be a boost.”

Rovers boss Kevin Beaton is looking forward to the Scottish Junior Cup clash.

He said: “We want to win every game we play and, after a tough start, we’re on a decent five game unbeaten run.

“It’s a derby and previous form will go out of the window and I’m sure it’ll be a typical blood and thunder cup tie.

“Both teams are on a good run and will expect to win, and I’m sure we’re both looking forward to it, and we know a local side will be though to the third round.

“You always want the north-east sides to go as far as possible and we enjoy going up against teams from other areas although tomorrow that’s not the case.

“Other than Craig Smith, who’s still absent with an ankle ligament issue, we have a full squad to choose from.”

Dee host Roselea

The Scottish Junior Cup action gets under way at Spain Park this evening when Banks o’ Dee JFC entertain Montrose Roselea, who now play in the Midlands League, with an 8pm kick-off.

Recently crowned Grill League Cup winners Culter are at Crombie Park, where Craigmark Burtonians are the visitors while Sunday’s runners-up Bridge of Don Thistle are also on home soil, when Irvine Victoria come to Aberdeen Sports Village.

At New Advocates Park, it’s East End against East Kilbride Thistle while Hermes face Beith for the second season in a row and Hall Russell United welcome Lesmahagow.

Dyce are on their travels at Finnart, as are Deveronside, who visit Dundee Violet and Stoneywood Parkvale, who make the trip to St. Anthony’s, with all tomorrow’s matches getting under way at 2.30pm.

Sunnybank can leapfrog Dyce and move up to second in the McBookie.com Premier League with a win at Fraserburgh United while Nairn St Ninian are at home to Buchanhaven Hearts and Ellon United visit Newmachar United.

Banchory St Ternan will top the Championship with victory over Burghead Thistle at Milton Park and, in the other games, Dufftown host Lossiemouth United, Whitehills are at Forres Thistle and Glentanar meet New Elgin at Woodside with all league fixtures commencing at 1.30pm.

There are two ties in the opening round of the Quest Engineering Cup with Longside journeying to Islavale and Maud playing Cruden Bay at Pleasure Park with both kicking off at 2pm.