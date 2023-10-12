North Caledonian League rivals should worry more about us, says Fort William boss Alan Gray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Caledonian League rivals should worry more about us, says Fort William boss Alan Gray

The West Highlanders will open up a six-point lead over last year's champions Loch Ness if they win at Fortrose this weekend.

Paul Chalk
Fort William manager Alan Gray.
Fort William manager Alan Gray.

Fort William manager Alan Gray is urging his side to rise to the challenge against North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness when they meet at Fortrose on Saturday.

Fort are three points behind leaders Invergordon in second spot and have a three-point advantage over last season’s title-winners.

Loch Ness, who are appealing a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player, have a game in hand and have yet to taste defeat this season.

Fort’s last fixture was a fortnight ago when a last-gasp goal from Andrew McLean salvaged a 1-1 draw against Clachnacuddin reserves.

On the same afternoon, Loch Ness registered an impressive 3-0 victory at Golspie Sutherland.

‘Let them worry about us’ – Gray

Gray hopes his squad can turn the belief they have in their own abilities into a strong performance and, in turn, a positive result.

He said: “We had Loch Ness at Claggan Park last season when they won it 2-1 with a last-minute goal.

“We must be confident with our game and not show them too much respect. Let them worry about our players. It’s just now about getting our guys to have that mindset for Saturday up in Fortrose.

Fort's Andrew MacLean, right, takes on Clach's Ryan Walker
Fort’s Andrew MacLean, right, takes on Clach’s Ryan Walker. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.

“On our day, when everyone turns up and does what they’re meant to do, other teams should be worried about us.

“Our guys know every week it’s going to be a tough game, because there are many tough matches in this league, but we should be positive about our strengths and go and take games to our opponents.

“We can’t control what happens on the day, obviously, because an injury, someone not being available, or a slice of luck could make a difference, but we’re always confident.”

Fort playing ‘fast, attacking football’

Gray is largely upbeat about how the West Highlanders’ season has gone so far, although cup defeats have been low points.

The Fort boss also feels they must post better home results in order to stay in contention at the top of the division.

He said: “We probably had our best performance of the season when we played Invergordon last month, then four errors from set-pieces (in a 4-3 defeat) cost us a fantastic result against the team currently top of the league.

A poster for Fort William FC

“Aside from the cups, we’ve done really well. We’re playing fast, attacking football, and doing a lot of things we said we’d do.

“Our home form, however, needs to be looked at. I don’t feel Claggan Park, at the minute, is a place teams worry about visiting. We need to address that.

“We’ve done well on the road, but we’ve lost (3-1) at home to Golspie in the Football Times Cup, Clydebank steam-rollered us here (10-1) in the Scottish Cup and we let ourselves down two weeks ago with the 1-1 home draw against Clach.

“If we have aspirations of being up at the top of the table, these are games you should be winning, especially in front of your own fans and the local community.

“So, that has been disappointing, but overall, we’ve had a positive start to the season.”

This Friday, Fort William FC are hosting a kids’ coaching event at Lochaber High School, with pre-school running from 10am until 10.45am, primary years 1-3 between 11am and noon, then from 12.30pm until 2pm it’s the P4-P7s.

Tain Saints are next up for Inverness

After a near total washout of the fixtures last weekend, Inverness Athletic are chasing back-to-back wins as they visit Tain to take on St Duthus. Both mid-table teams are on seven points from seven fixtures.

Fourth-placed Halkirk United return to action after two idle weeks as they entertain Orkney, who are level with them on nine points, but have played two matches more and trail the Anglers on goal difference.

Hosts Golspie will tackle Invergordon in the rearranged Football Times Cup semi-final, with Inverness Athletic awaiting the winners.

Two sides determined to rediscover their winning form go head-to-head as Clachnacuddin ‘A’ face Bonar Bridge. Clach’s youngsters have gone five league and cup games without a victory.

Bonar, who have had no game for two weeks, are chasing their first win since beating Alness United 1-0 over a month ago, losing three on the spin since then.

