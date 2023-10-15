Invergordon strike back to win Football Times Cup semi-final at Golspie Sutherland

Holders Invergordon will contest this season’s Football Times Cup final after running out 3-1 winners at Golspie Sutherland in Saturday’s semi-final.

With Inverness Athletic awaiting in the showdown, the current North Caledonian League leaders, who won the three knockout trophies last term, came from a goal down to earn their win.

Korbyn Cameron put Golspie ahead on 28 minutes, but James Ross and Andrew Miller goals in the second half turned the tie in favour of Invergordon before Ryan McFee added a third.

Details of the date and venue of the final will be announced soon.

Loch Ness see off Fort William

In the league, defending champions Loch Ness moved into second place, three points behind Invergordon, thanks to a 3-0 home victory against Fort William.

Goals from Jamie Fraser and Allan MacPhee on 29 and 33 minutes put Loch Ness in control.

Sam Urquhart’s goal early in the second half put the seal on the result, which sees Fort drop to third position, who are level on 13 points with Loch Ness, but have played one match more.

⚫️ RESULT ⚫️ LNFC 3-0 @FortWilliamFC A solid performance from the lads, All the best to Fort William for the rest of the season. Goal scorers: Allan MacPhee ⚽️￼

Sam Urquhart ⚽️

James Lee Fraser ⚽️#FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/yF5Fuxa8RR — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) October 14, 2023

Tain Saints edge a home thriller

St Duthus showed superb spirit and quality to hit back from 2-0 and 3-1 down to defeat Inverness Athletic 4-3 in Tain.

Luke Mackay and Stephen Rennie goals had Athletic cruising inside the first 18 minutes.

Aaron Skinner pulled one back for Saints, but Brodie Watson extended Athletic’s advantage further before half-time.

Ben Bruce offered home to St Duthus before Aaron Skinner’s second of the afternoon hauled the match level at 3-3.

Bruce bagged his brace with the deciding goal with 12 minutes to go.

78’ GOAL! Turnaround completed as Ben Bruce grabs his second to make it 4-3. — St Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) October 14, 2023

Saints are now fourth in the division, three points ahead of Inverness, who are mid-table.

The Halkirk United v Orkney fixture was postponed due to ferry cancellations, while Clach v Bonar Bridge at Evanton was wiped out by an unplayable pitch.

On Wednesday, Halkirk will hope to have a return to action for the first time since beating Inverness Athletic on September 23 when they host Golspie Sutherland.

Amid Saturday’s card, front-runners Invergordon go to Bonar Bridge, Loch Ness visit Thurso, and there’s a derby between Alness United and St Duthus.