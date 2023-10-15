Invergordon strike back to win Football Times Cup semi-final at Golspie Sutherland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Invergordon strike back to win Football Times Cup semi-final at Golspie Sutherland

James Ross and Andrew Miller goals in the second half turned the tie in favour of the holders.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Invergordon have reached the Football Times Cup final where they will meet Inverness Athletic. Image: North Caledonian FA
Holders Invergordon will contest this season’s Football Times Cup final after running out 3-1 winners at Golspie Sutherland in Saturday’s semi-final.

With Inverness Athletic awaiting in the showdown, the current North Caledonian League leaders, who won the three knockout trophies last term, came from a goal down to earn their win.

Korbyn Cameron put Golspie ahead on 28 minutes, but James Ross and Andrew Miller goals in the second half turned the tie in favour of Invergordon before Ryan McFee added a third.

Details of the date and venue of the final will be announced soon.

Loch Ness see off Fort William

In the league, defending champions Loch Ness moved into second place, three points behind Invergordon, thanks to a 3-0 home victory against Fort William.

Goals from Jamie Fraser and Allan MacPhee on 29 and 33 minutes put Loch Ness in control.

Sam Urquhart’s goal early in the second half put the seal on the result, which sees Fort drop to third position, who are level on 13 points with Loch Ness, but have played one match more.

Tain Saints edge a home thriller

St Duthus showed superb spirit and quality to hit back from 2-0 and 3-1 down to defeat Inverness Athletic 4-3 in Tain.

Luke Mackay and Stephen Rennie goals had Athletic cruising inside the first 18 minutes.

Aaron Skinner pulled one back for Saints, but Brodie Watson extended Athletic’s advantage further before half-time.

Ben Bruce offered home to St Duthus before Aaron Skinner’s second of the afternoon hauled the match level at 3-3.

Bruce bagged his brace with the deciding goal with 12 minutes to go.

Saints are now fourth in the division, three points ahead of Inverness, who are mid-table.

The Halkirk United v Orkney fixture was postponed due to ferry cancellations, while Clach v Bonar Bridge at Evanton was wiped out by an unplayable pitch.

On Wednesday, Halkirk will hope to have a return to action for the first time since beating Inverness Athletic on September 23 when they host Golspie Sutherland.

Amid Saturday’s card, front-runners Invergordon go to Bonar Bridge, Loch Ness visit Thurso, and there’s a derby between Alness United and St Duthus.

