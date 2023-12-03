NRJFA president pays tribute to former secretary Jack Whitehead

The passing of former North-East Junior Football Association secretary Jack Whitehead has been announced.

Whitehead was secretary of the NRJFA from 1981-82 until 2010-11 and was also the first secretary of the North/Tayside JFA in 1983 and honorary vice-president of the SJFA.

NRJFA president John Carroll paid tribute to the long-serving Whitehead.

He said. “Jack was a great administrator in junior football.

“I think for those that knew him well, it is safe to say that Jack did not suffer fools lightly, and any advice on rules, you would be directed to the rule book to read and understand.”

A minute’s silence in respect to Whitehead’s passing and in acknowledgement of his long period in office will be held before this weekend’s matches.

Mother Nature has won this weekend with ALL games across the region being postponed due to the freezing temperatures overnight. pic.twitter.com/q1rSVtXgJ9 — NorthRegionJFA (@JfaNorth) December 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Bridge of Don Thistle have confirmed that the former Banks o’ Dee management team of Jamie Watt and Roy McBain will take over as the new management team at the end of the current season.

Current boss Lewis Muirhead will retire at the end of this season to move to the president’s role.

Muirhead will take on the task of advancing the club off the pitch with regards to the proposed new club facility and youth system with Watt and McBain taking over on the field matters.

Following the weekend wipeout due to the cold snap the two Scottish Junior Cup ties featuring Rothie Rovers and Stonehaven have been rescheduled.

Hive’s match against St Cadoc’s will be played this weekend with Rovers’ clash with Bellshill Athletic scheduled for the following Saturday, December 16.