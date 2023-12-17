North Caledonian League: Leaders Loch Ness thrash Thurso as Invergordon edge out Bonar Bridge

North Caledonian League defending champions Loch Ness roared to a rousing 7-0 weekend win at home to basement opponents Thurso.

Striker Sam Urquhart was the star of the show with four goals, two of which came in the first half along with goals from Connor MacLeod and Allan MacPhee.

Goals on 55 and 67 minutes from ex-Nairn County and Buckie Thistle star Urquhart made it 6-0 and Allan MacPhee rounded off the scoring with two minutes to go.

Urquhart has now bagged 15 goals, despite only joining the Fortrose club in late September.

Loch Ness sit three points ahead of Invergordon at the top of the table, having played two matches more, and with both teams yet to be beaten this season.

A hotly-disputed, but accepted, three-point punishment for Loch Ness over an administration issue keeps them within range of their chasers.

⚫️ RESULT ⚫️ A strong end to the year after a great performance and result from the lads 🤝

S.URQUHART ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

A.MACPHEE ⚽️⚽️

#FORZALOCHNESS

Bonar Bridge give Invergordon scare

Invergordon would have been confident going in at home to second-bottom Bonar Bridge, but they needed a late goal to secure a vital 3-2 victory.

Bonar, who are without a win since early September, have been making steady progress, despite their results.

However, they were up against it as goals from James Ross and Jordan Knight had Invergordon 2-0 ahead inside the first 15 minutes.

Manager Bobby Breen and son Robbie would have been thrilled as Jack Corbett’s reply just before the break then Jordan Hailes’ goal on 71 minutes made it 2-2.

It was lining up to be one of the biggest shocks of the season before Blair Morrison’s winner four minutes from time spared the hosts’ blushes.

Bonar sit just three points ahead of Thurso, but have played two matches more than the Vikings.

FULL-TIME SCORES IN THE NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE

Alness United 2 v Clach 'A' 2

Invergordon 3 v Bonar Bridge 2

FULL-TIME SCORES IN THE NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE

Alness United 2 v Clach 'A' 2

Invergordon 3 v Bonar Bridge 2

Loch Ness 7 v Thurso 0

Clach youngsters fight back for draw

Clachnacuddin A struck back from trailing 2-0 at half-time to secure a fine 2-2 draw at Alness United.

Joel Burnett goals early and late in the first half had Alness in a comfortable position.

Ryan Walker hauled Clach back into the contest on 62 minutes, and the young Lilywhites departed with a point thanks to Mikey Duncan’s leveller five minutes from time.

Clach’s fifth draw of the season keeps them in seventh position, with Alness two places and two points below, having played two games more.

Unfortunately tomorrows game against Golspie has had to be postponed due to the weather and travel conditions. pic.twitter.com/KOoJKPLSca — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) December 15, 2023

Windy forecasts wiped out fixtures

High wind forecasts saw the Fort William v Golspie Sutherland, Halkirk United v Inverness Athletic and Orkney v St Duthus fixtures postponed.

The NCL takes a mini-break until Saturday, January 6, when game of the day will be Loch Ness v Halkirk United, while Invergordon travel to Thurso.