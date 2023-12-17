North Caledonian League: Leaders Loch Ness thrash Thurso as Invergordon edge out Bonar Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Caledonian League: Leaders Loch Ness thrash Thurso as Invergordon edge out Bonar Bridge

Sam Urquhart scores four as the defending champions bare their teeth against their basement opponents, while their nearest rivals almost slip up.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
King George V Park, Fortrose, the home venue of Loch Ness FC.
North Caledonian League defending champions Loch Ness roared to a rousing 7-0 weekend win at home to basement opponents Thurso.

Striker Sam Urquhart was the star of the show with four goals, two of which came in the first half along with goals from Connor MacLeod and Allan MacPhee.

Goals on 55 and 67 minutes from ex-Nairn County and Buckie Thistle star Urquhart made it 6-0 and Allan MacPhee rounded off the scoring with two minutes to go.

Urquhart has now bagged 15 goals, despite only joining the Fortrose club in late September.

Loch Ness sit three points ahead of Invergordon at the top of the table, having played two matches more, and with both teams yet to be beaten this season.

A hotly-disputed, but accepted, three-point punishment for Loch Ness over an administration issue keeps them within range of their chasers.

Bonar Bridge give Invergordon scare

Invergordon would have been confident going in at home to second-bottom Bonar Bridge, but they needed a late goal to secure a vital 3-2 victory.

Bonar, who are without a win since early September, have been making steady progress, despite their results.

However, they were up against it as goals from James Ross and Jordan Knight had Invergordon 2-0 ahead inside the first 15 minutes.

Manager Bobby Breen and son Robbie would have been thrilled as Jack Corbett’s reply just before the break then Jordan Hailes’ goal on 71 minutes made it 2-2.

It was lining up to be one of the biggest shocks of the season before Blair Morrison’s winner four minutes from time spared the hosts’ blushes.

Bonar sit just three points ahead of Thurso, but have played two matches more than the Vikings.

Clach youngsters fight back for draw

Clachnacuddin A struck back from trailing 2-0 at half-time to secure a fine 2-2 draw at Alness United.

Joel Burnett goals early and late in the first half had Alness in a comfortable position.

Ryan Walker hauled Clach back into the contest on 62 minutes, and the young Lilywhites departed with a point thanks to Mikey Duncan’s leveller five minutes from time.

Clach’s fifth draw of the season keeps them in seventh position, with Alness two places and two points below, having played two games more.

Windy forecasts wiped out fixtures

High wind forecasts saw the Fort William v Golspie Sutherland, Halkirk United v Inverness Athletic and Orkney v St Duthus fixtures postponed.

The NCL takes a mini-break until Saturday, January 6, when game of the day will be Loch Ness v Halkirk United, while Invergordon travel to Thurso.

