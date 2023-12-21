North Caledonian League: Invergordon move joint-top of table for Christmas

Invergordon maintained their unbeaten form as their 3-0 win over Clachnacuddin A moved them level top of the North Caledonian League.

In Wednesday’s rearranged match, last season’s runners-up joined defending champions Loch Ness on 32 points thanks to their victory at the Highland Football Academy in Dingwall.

Jordan Knight opened the scoring on 18 minutes and Andrew Miller made it 2-0 eight minutes before half-time.

Clach’s reserves’ chances of getting a result were dashed eight minutes into the second half when Ryan McFee netted from the spot.

The two pacesetters in the division are the two unbeaten sides, with Invergordon having a match in hand.

Loch Ness are three points lighter after being hit by a punishment for fielding an ineligible player, a decision they unsuccessfully appealed against.

The league now enters a mini-break, with the action returning on Saturday, January 6, with the top game seeing Loch Ness hosting third-placed Halkirk United.