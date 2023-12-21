North Caledonian League: Invergordon move joint-top of table for Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Caledonian League: Invergordon move joint-top of table for Christmas

Rearranged midweek match sees last year's runners-up defeat Clach youngsters in Dingwall.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr holding a trophy for the North Caledonian league win
Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr after Invergordon's 2022 league title win.

Invergordon maintained their unbeaten form as their 3-0 win over Clachnacuddin A moved them level top of the North Caledonian League.

In Wednesday’s rearranged match, last season’s runners-up joined defending champions Loch Ness on 32 points thanks to their victory at the Highland Football Academy in Dingwall.

Jordan Knight opened the scoring on 18 minutes and Andrew Miller made it 2-0 eight minutes before half-time.

Clach’s reserves’ chances of getting a result were dashed eight minutes into the second half when Ryan McFee netted from the spot.

The two pacesetters in the division are the two unbeaten sides, with Invergordon having a match in hand.

Loch Ness are three points lighter after being hit by a punishment for fielding an ineligible player, a decision they unsuccessfully appealed against.

The league now enters a mini-break, with the action returning on Saturday, January 6, with the top game seeing Loch Ness hosting third-placed Halkirk United.

More from Scottish Football

King George V Park, Fortrose, the home venue of Loch Ness FC.
North Caledonian League: Leaders Loch Ness thrash Thurso as Invergordon edge out Bonar Bridge
Pictured is Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. The club are stepping up from amateur to junior football. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 29/08/2020 CR0023387
Rothie Rovers' Scottish Junior Cup hopes ended by Bellshill Athletic
Pictured is Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. The club are stepping up from amateur to junior football. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 29/08/2020 CR0023387
Rothie Rovers set sights on Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals
From left: Cape Town City owner John Comitis, Bonar Bridge manager Bobby Breen and then-Cape Town City manager and current Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy.
WATCH: Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy sends message of support to Bonar Bridge
Hermes and Stonehaven players
Junior football: Stonehaven's Scottish Cup run comes to an end
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
North Caledonian League: Loch Ness beat Bonar Bridge to stay top
Andy Smith (second left) is pictured with (left to right) Alex Chisholm, Chairman of Clach, ex-Inverness Thistle star Dave Milroy and joint chair of ICT Community Trust Gordon Fyfe at a recent Inverness Football Memories meeting.
Caley fan's story brought to life in book and at 'Football Memories' visit
Orkney manager Charlie Alway.
Orkney aiming to kick on in second half of North Caledonian League season
Scotland Women after their Nations League defeat to England at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie - Scotland Women share fans' frustrations at Nations League results; Joey Barton's…
North Regional Cup first round match between Stonehaven and Hermes at Glenury Park. Hermes' Connor McKenzie and Stonehaven's Ronan Masson and Robert Armstrong. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven relishing chance to reach Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals