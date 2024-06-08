Richard Gordon: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will be eager to make signings in time for pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will be eager to make signings in time for pre-season

Aberdeen's new Swedish manager Thelin will have a shopping list, including some players he has previously managed, and will want them in soon.

Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
By Richard Gordon

Scottish football has entered that holding pattern between seasons where the dust is still settling from the campaign just ended, and the teams have not quite got up and running with full-on preparation for the new one.

While the summer has got considerably shorter in the time I have been following the game, the hiatus is nonetheless welcome as everyone recharges the batteries a little before the mayhem and madness kicks off again.

That said, there is plenty news around, and some faint stirrings in the transfer market – albeit it much of that right now of a speculative nature.

Aberdeen fans will be eager for any early signs from the new manager Jimmy Thelin, and while he is taking a well-earned break having just finished off with Elfsborg, I have no doubt the Swede will be pulling his plans together.

His first task will be to assess the current playing squad.

Jimmy will have monitored all the games since his appointment was announced, and I would expect he has had conversations with Peter Leven to get a handle on what he has at his disposal.

He will, however, be unable to make any proper assessment until he has seen the boys in the flesh, initially in training, and then in the pre-season warm-up matches.

Aberdeen will soon be back in training. Image: SNS.

Even then, he will not be fully appraised of their qualities – that will come only when he watches them in competitive action.

By that point, he will already have added to the group.

There can be no question Jimmy will have a shopping list of players he has either previously managed or come up against, and he will, I assume, want a few of those in sooner rather than later.

How busy he plans to be will also depend on whether there are further departures.

A number have already left following the expiry of their contracts, but others, Bojan Miovski being the most obvious, are on the radar of bigger, wealthier clubs, and Jimmy will have to be poised with a list of preferred replacements should those bids materialise.

The last few months of 2023-24 saw the team finally show their potential on a more consistent basis, and I would hope the players can kick-on and build on that. Having a new gaffer to impress should certainly act as a major incentive to do so.

Within a fortnight, Aberdeen, like all the other clubs, will have embarked on pre-season training, and by then I would anticipate having seen much more activity in the transfer market across the board.

Genuine concern for future of Caley Thistle

One club who will have to hold off are Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The last few weeks have been among the most turbulent in their three-decades-long history – relegation back to the third tier followed swiftly by the shambolic Kelty proposal and the departures of chairman Ross Morrison and chief executive Scot Gardiner.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson, centre, alongside departed chairman Ross Morrison, right, and departing chief executive Scot Gardiner. Image: SNS.

On top of that came the news on Wednesday, unless new investment is found, Caley Thistle will have to consider going into administration.

The only positive has been the suspension of the move to Fife, but these are clearly worrying times, and there has to be genuine concern for the future of the club.

Scotland will have to be at their best to get out of Euros group

This time next week, Euro 2024 will be up and running, and Scotland will have played the hosts in the tournament opener.

It is clearly an exciting prospect, but at this stage it is difficult to predict how the finals will go for Steve Clarke’s side.

Results over the past nine months have been less impressive than previously, but that is largely irrelevant, and our chances of making the knock-out stages for the first time will rely entirely on how the team performs in Germany.

Tommy Conway during a Scotland MD-1 open training session at Hampden Park, on June 6, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. Image: SNS.

The additions of striker Tommy Conway and wide player Lewis Morgan, following injuries to Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak, added some freshness to the group, and the other two cut from the original party – goalkeeper Craig Gordon and centre-back John Souttar – made sense given the depth we have in those positions.

It is by no means the toughest section the Scots have had to negotiate, but history weighs heavily, and I feel the players will have to peak if we are to make it through.

