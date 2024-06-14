Richard Gordon: I believe Scotland will make history at Euro 2024

After what seemed to me a fairly muted build-up as the domestic season drew to a climax, Euro 24 fever has struck in a big way in recent days with the confirmation of the 26 man squad and the players’ departure for Germany.

Like many of you I am sure, my timelines are awash with posts from those lucky enough to be attending the finals, and that will continue to intensify as kick-off approaches this evening.

For the first time since Italia 90 I will not be working at a major tournament featuring Scotland – I know there haven’t been that many! – and it will feel a little strange watching on purely as a fan.

I still have incredible memories of the 1998 World Cup in France, one of the most intense three-week periods of my working life, and those covering this event will be totally immersed in it from the moment they wake up each morning.

It was a very different environment back then, no social media for a start, and with a myriad of technical issues, the travelling and feeding into the various bulletins, as well as hosting daily shows and presenting at the matches, the adrenalin and buzz was palpable.

Euro 2020, delayed by 12 months because of Covid, was a less frenetic occasion, and did not feel quite the same given the games were all played in this country, but you could nevertheless sense the atmosphere, and it was a joy to at least be part of it again after a 23-year absence.

The task for the current side will be to make more of an impact.

Back then the goalless draw at Wembley was the highlight, with the Scots failing to show against either Czech Republic or Croatia, and it all rather fizzled away as the national team limped out of the competition.

There have not been massive changes since our loss to the Croats in the summer of 2021, and six of those who started that game will almost certainly be in tonight’s line-up, but what they do now have is experience, and that can count for a lot.

Andy Robertson, John McGinn and Callum McGregor have all passed the 60-cap mark, Stuart Armstrong and Grant Hanley have reached their half centuries, and Ryan Christie, Scott McTominay (both on 49) and Kieran Tierney (45) are all approaching it.

Another half dozen have 25 or more appearances under their belts.

Overall, it is still a fairly young group, one that potentially has many years and a few more major tournaments ahead of it, but the players have the know-how, they understand what it takes, and that could be crucial.

The imponderable right now is whether they are going to be able to perform to their maximum, which I believe they are going to have to if this side is to make history, and become the first to emerge from the group into the knock-out stages.

The opener will be tough, but there is way more pressure on the Germans than on Steve Clarke’s men, and if the Scots can get an early foothold, they will give themselves a chance of taking something from the game.

The first match of any major tournament is often a tight, nervy affair, and that would suit us down to the ground. Even a draw would be a massive result for Scotland.

Germany will be seen as clear favourites to top the section, but I believe it is going to be a hard-fought group, and the games against both Switzerland and Hungary are clearly winnable.

There is no great history to go on; we have never met the Hungarians at competitive level, and the only previous such encounter with the Swiss was settled by Ally McCoist’s fine strike at Villa Park in Euro 96.

The first round of matches will set the scene, and I would anticipate Clarke sticking very closely to the line-up he fielded in the 2-2 draw with Iceland last week.

My gut feeling is that this squad will finally achieve what no other has, and become history makers. I hope they prove me right over the next ten days.