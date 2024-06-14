Richard Gordon: I believe Scotland will make history at Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: I believe Scotland will make history at Euro 2024

The national team are bidding to progress to the knock-out stages of a major tournament for the first time.

Scotland's John McGinn (centre) joins in with a dance as the team arrive at Bayernhalle in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, for a reception hosted by the Mayor. Image: PA.
Scotland's John McGinn (centre) joins in with a dance as the team arrive at Bayernhalle in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, for a reception hosted by the Mayor. Image: PA.
By Richard Gordon

After what seemed to me a fairly muted build-up as the domestic season drew to a climax, Euro 24 fever has struck in a big way in recent days with the confirmation of the 26 man squad and the players’ departure for Germany.

Like many of you I am sure, my timelines are awash with posts from those lucky enough to be attending the finals, and that will continue to intensify as kick-off approaches this evening.

For the first time since Italia 90 I will not be working at a major tournament featuring Scotland – I know there haven’t been that many! – and it will feel a little strange watching on purely as a fan.

I still have incredible memories of the 1998 World Cup in France, one of the most intense three-week periods of my working life, and those covering this event will be totally immersed in it from the moment they wake up each morning.

It was a very different environment back then, no social media for a start, and with a myriad of technical issues, the travelling and feeding into the various bulletins, as well as hosting daily shows and presenting at the matches, the adrenalin and buzz was palpable.

Euro 2020, delayed by 12 months because of Covid, was a less frenetic occasion, and did not feel quite the same given the games were all played in this country, but you could nevertheless sense the atmosphere, and it was a joy to at least be part of it again after a 23-year absence.

The task for the current side will be to make more of an impact.

Back then the goalless draw at Wembley was the highlight, with the Scots failing to show against either Czech Republic or Croatia, and it all rather fizzled away as the national team limped out of the competition.

John McGinn and Grant Hanley training with Scotland in Germany. Image; Shutterstock.

There have not been massive changes since our loss to the Croats in the summer of 2021, and six of those who started that game will almost certainly be in tonight’s line-up, but what they do now have is experience, and that can count for a lot.

Andy Robertson, John McGinn and Callum McGregor have all passed the 60-cap mark, Stuart Armstrong and Grant Hanley have reached their half centuries, and Ryan Christie, Scott McTominay (both on 49) and Kieran Tierney (45) are all approaching it.

Another half dozen have 25 or more appearances under their belts.

Overall, it is still a fairly young group, one that potentially has many years and a few more major tournaments ahead of it, but the players have the know-how, they understand what it takes, and that could be crucial.

The imponderable right now is whether they are going to be able to perform to their maximum, which I believe they are going to have to if this side is to make history, and become the first to emerge from the group into the knock-out stages.

The opener will be tough, but there is way more pressure on the Germans than on Steve Clarke’s men, and if the Scots can get an early foothold, they will give themselves a chance of taking something from the game.

The first match of any major tournament is often a tight, nervy affair, and that would suit us down to the ground. Even a draw would be a massive result for Scotland.

Germany will be seen as clear favourites to top the section, but I believe it is going to be a hard-fought group, and the games against both Switzerland and Hungary are clearly winnable.

There is no great history to go on; we have never met the Hungarians at competitive level, and the only previous such encounter with the Swiss was settled by Ally McCoist’s fine strike at Villa Park in Euro 96.

The first round of matches will set the scene, and I would anticipate Clarke sticking very closely to the line-up he fielded in the 2-2 draw with Iceland last week.

My gut feeling is that this squad will finally achieve what no other has, and become history makers. I hope they prove me right over the next ten days.

