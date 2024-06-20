Scotland fan view: Precious point leaves it all to play for against Hungary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland fan view: Precious point leaves it all to play for against Hungary

Chris Crighton reflects on the 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Scott McTominay puts Scotland ahead against Switzerland. Image: Shutterstock.
Chris Crighton

Run your eye down the Euro 2024 fixture list and you will note that the 8pm slot has generally been reserved for the continent’s glamour names.

Germany, Italy, England, France and Portugal entertained the prime time audiences on the tournament’s first five nights; tonight it is Spain v Italy, tomorrow France v the Netherlands.

The Europe-wide television audience might, then, have been doing a little more channel surfing last night than usual, but the honour of the evening kick-off will have been very gratefully received by the Scots. The practical benefit of both sides knowing the result of Group A’s other game before they played may ultimately play a major role in casting Scotland’s fate.

With Germany on six points and Hungary none, both Scotland and Switzerland knew that, in effect, one point here would be as good as three. The Swiss still take on Germany in a straight fight for the group win; Scotland still go head to head with Hungary for third and likely qualification.

Scotland defender Grant Hanley hits the post against Switzerland. Image: Shutterstock.

That is not to say that the antagonists did not play to win, or that they produced a sterile spectacle. Far from it. But teams who know that the magnitude of a goal scored is much less substantial than that of one conceded will, naturally, risk less in the pursuit of it, and be more easily kept at arm’s length. Ask Croatia.

And so the two shook hands on a draw, and the four points which Steve Clarke targeted before the event remain on the table. One game, one win, and history will be made.

Though thus far unrewarded, Hungary’s play has not been entirely unimpressive, and they will be scrapping for their progression just as hard. It will, obviously, not be easy. When was it ever? But it is, still, possible. Tantalisingly.

