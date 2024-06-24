Scotland fan view: Timid and toothless – a tournament of regrets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland fan view: Timid and toothless – a tournament of regrets

Chris Crighton reflects on a disappointing end to Scotland's Euro 2024 campaign.

Steve Clarke, Andy Robertson and Scott McKenna look dejected after defeat against Hungary. Image: Shutterstock.
By Chris Crighton

Scotland’s will be the first of the 24 squads to pack up their suitcases and leave Germany, and it is fair to say that, for the neutrals, they won’t be missed.

As far as the statisticians are concerned, they may barely have noticed they were ever there.

Hardly a shot, seldom a corner, goals provided only by gigantic deflections off opponents. A flicker of excitement at the end of three sterile performances, supplied only by the complete deconstruction of a team whose substitutions, though expansive in intent, functionally removed its skeleton.

Steve Clarke may argue he could have done no more with the materials he had to hand, and perhaps he is right. We will never know, for he never tried. And that is the sin of it.

Kevin Csoboth scores the winner for Hungary. Image: Shutterstock.

In a group which presented a passable opportunity to make history, Scotland never really gave it a chance. Totally overawed against Germany, timid in a convenient draw with Switzerland, and completely unable to capitalise on a barely believable approach by an insipid Hungary.

It is impossible to know which to credit the least: the extraordinary respect given to Clarke’s undeserving side by their final opponents, or that they did not exploit it for a shot on target until stoppage time, nor even a corner until the 78th minute. It was ironic that, having finally extracted another flag-kick from the supine Magyars, it turned into the goal which put a merciful end to Scotland’s futile presence.

Hungary, surely, cannot have watched Scotland’s first two games if they felt they warranted this much space. They will not be alone in relief that they will need to watch no more. Scotland’s fans will, as always, be missed as the tournament gathers momentum over the coming weeks; alas, their delegation will not. No Scotland, party on.

