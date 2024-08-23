Champion Street 1973-1978: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Champion Street 1973-1978: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

After the success of our 35-year Champion Street gallery in June, we've dug deeper into our archives for more images - and you can see the 1973-1978 haul (90 pictures) now.

Champion Street 1978 - Foresterhill Cosmos. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1978 - Foresterhill Cosmos. Image: DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Recently we published a gallery of pictures from fondly-remembered annual Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament Champion Street – and now we’ve dug even deeper into our archives for this 1973-1978 selection.

With Champion Street running from 1973 to 2008, thousands of Aberdeen kids took part in the yearly extravaganza.

As long-time sponsors, The Press and Journal and Evening Express picture archive contains thousands of images of teams, players and football action from down the decades at the various city venues where the tournament took place.

Following the success of our initial picture gallery rounding up all 35 years of Champion Street, we’ve now decided to bring as many photographs as possible from the much-loved event to our readers.

We hope this will allow as many Aberdonian football players (or ex-players) as possible to look back on themselves, family members or friends from their time playing in the tournament.

The selection below, some 90-or-so pictures, come from the first six summers of Champion Street – 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977 and 1978.

Keep your eyes peeled for our next selection, 1979-1984, in the months ahead, which are already being processed by our DC Thomson Archives team.

Champion Street 1973

Champion Street 1973 semi-finalists Sheddocksley Rovers and Ashley Dynamos.
Champion Street competition 1973. The Clifton Colts, Garthdee Wolves, Gaisay Dynamos and Hardgate United teams who competed.
Six-year-old Lawrence Robertson before a Champion Street clash between Summerhill Smashers and Deansloch Wanderers at Hazlehead in July 1973. The Wanderers could not follow the lead of their No 1 fan. They were dumped 10-1.
Michael Bain of the Rosemount Reds team shows the rest his team mates how to keep the ball up before their Champion Street match against Clifton Colts in 1973.
Sheddocksley celebrate reaching the Champion Street 1973 semi-finals.
Two captains, Kevin Mann (King Street Bombers) and Stuart Murdoch (Hillylands United), get their hands to the ball in this Champion Street team picture taken at Hazlehead in 1973.
Champion Street competition 1973. Two boys from the Sunnybank team, David Christie (left) and Neil Smith, show their skills.
Eager to set the ball rolling at Hazlehead – after having their picture taken – are Champion Street 1973 quarter-finalists Sheddocksley Rovers, Ashley Dynamos, Countesswells Spurs and Rosemount Reds.
Some of the teams who competed in the Champion Street tournament in July 1973.
Picture from the opening night of The Press and Journal Champion Street football competition held at Hazlehead pitches, July 2 1973. The captains of each participating team booted a football at the cameraman.
Sunnybank (stripes) and Seafield Wanderers before their match in Champion Street 1973.
Heads you win, tails you lose! Graham Cumming (left), captain of Hardgate United, and Leslie Armstrong, captain of Springhill Albion, watch the toss at Champion Street 1973.
Champion Street 1973 shield winners Sheddocksley Rovers, with captain Ian McKay holding the shield and team manager Stanley Buchan (right) with his prize of a tankard. Also in the picture is trainer and coach Ian Sinclair.
Champion Street junior football reporter Ian Dossett (10) of Aberdeen checks the teams before the 1973 clash between Hardgate Rovers v Froghall Vics at Hazlehead.
Champion Street 1973 semi-finalists Hardgate United and Garthdee Wolves.

Champion Street 1974

An image from Champion Street 1974 captioned: “Rovers Ewen Marnoch, with four goals to his credit, turns on the style at half time. Rovers went on to beat Colts 14-1.” Do you know which areas these Rovers and Colts sides represented?
Champion Street 1974. League 2 lads Deansloch Wanderers after Hayton Hotdogs did not turn up. Carried shoulder high are strikers (left to right) team captain Tommy Forbes, Graham Baxter and Raymond Yule. Others behind are (left to right) Bruce Eunson, Shaun McGregor, Sandy Innes, James McQueen, Kevin Hendry and keeper Alister Moir. Front (left to right) Derick Banner, Garry Innes, David Adams, Stewart Robertson and Norman Ray.
Scatterburn United from Champion Street 1974.
Hardgate Colts keep up their high spirits despite being down by 9-0 at half time in their Champion Street 1974  game against Rosemount Rovers at Hazlehead.
Seafield Wanderers, who also showed that they were a smart side by defending Printfield United 8-1 in a Champion Street 1974 match. Back row (left to right) – McDonald, K. Davidson, G. Davidson, Lovie, Paterson, Baxter, Lyon. Front row (left to right) – Wilkinson, Scott, Bain, Leotch, Bell, Wheeler.
Gairsay Dynamos high scoring Grant Sanderson, Aberdeen, leads his team on to the pitch at Hazlehead with high hopes of winning the Champion Street 1974 battle of the Dynamos against Ashley. But Ashley turned out winners by 3-0.
The Virginians had hopes of smoothing their way to an easy victory in a Champion Street 1974 game at Hazlehead, as team captain Kenneth Ross (top), Aberdeen, urges on his players with the roller. But it was to no avail – Ronaldsay Rovers beat them 3-1.

Champion Street 1975

Champion Street 1975 team Rosemount Athletic enjoy a spot of high jinks with manager Mr Jim Pirie.
Do you know who this the Champion Street 1975 team are?
Champion Street 1975 kicks-off with captain Allan Grant from the 1974 winners Oldtown Rangers.
Champion Street 1975. Aberdeen forward Drew Jarvie hands over the trophy to an unidentified player.
Broomhill Bombers ahead of a 4-1 Champions Street 1975 win over Woodstock Wanderers.
Donside Thistle manager Alex Cheyne gives his team a half-time pep-talk… but it wasn’t enough. The lads lost their Champion Street 1975 match to Summerhill Spurs 2-0.
Garthdee Hawks, who met Deansloch Wanderers. ‘They look more set for a loose maul at rugby than some neat soccer inter-passing,’ read the original Champion Street 1975 caption.
Tactical talk from manager Mr Maurice Beaton for Young Convenanters at Hazlehead before their Champion Street 1975 game with Rosemount Reds.
The woman behind the men! Hoping her lads will be successful at Champion Street 1975 is seven-year-old mascot Rachel Bavidge of Balgownie Rangers, who took charge of the football for this souvenir picture. Trainer Billy Bavidge is at the back (left) and manager Brian Walker (right) is half-hidden by the Denis Law-type salutes.’
Westray Wizards ‘casting a spell’ on the ball before their Champion Street 1975 match against Rosehill Ajax. The game ended in a 4-4 draw.
Manager of Torry Strollers, Mr Alistair Paterson, has a word with captain David Thomson (centre) and other team members during a half-time break in the Champion Street 1975 football contest.
Champion Street 1975.  Summerhill Spurs, who beat Scatterburn United 10-0 to clinch the second qualifying spot in League 3.
Hazlehead United’s Euan Cameron banged in four goals for his side before half-time in their Champion Street 1975 clash with Broomhill Bombers. Team-mates look on as Euan celebrates with a spot of heading.
Champion Street 1975. Barry Youngson broke his leg playing for Great Western United and had all his team-mates visit him at home after they beat Rosemount Reds 5-4. Goalie Jack Stephen was given the honour of being the first signature on the plaster.
Lucky mascots Cheeky (left) and wee Sporty were not lucky enough for their team Balgownie Rangers, pictured here at half-time, before they were beaten 4-2 in a Champion Street 1975 march against Hardgate United.
Down, but not disheartened – that’s the Broomhill Bombers, who kicked off two men short against Hazlehead United and were blasted 9-0 during Champion Street 1975.
Champion Street 1975. A half-time talk at Hazlehead for Hillocks United players from their manager, Pat Bisset. United went on to crush Froghall Spurs 11-1.
Rosemount Red team captain Iain Dalgleish with his Champion Street 1975 ‘supports’, manager Bryan McKenzie (left) and trainer Peter Trigger. In front are the team pool. With the aid of mascot Reedy, held by Iain, they drew 2-2 at Hazlehead last night with Balgownie Rangers.

Champion Street 1976

Westerton Wolves players discuss tactics with manager Mr Peter Thain before talking the field at Hazlehead during Champion Street 1976.
Champion Street 1976 – Windford Strikers.
Champion Street 1976 –  Corthan Dynamos.
Members of the Young Convenanters and Don United teams look on as organisers Mr Colin Taylor (centre), of the Junior Chamber, Aberdeen, and Junior Chamber president Mr Bob Christie, make the draw for the later stages of the Champion Street 1976 contest. Both teams were involved in the draw.
Champion Street 1976 – Woodside Wizards.
Captain of Whinford Strikers David Hay (left) tosses the coin with Stanley Gordon (right), the captain of Froghall Vics looking on at Champion Street 1976.
Champion Street 1976. The Torry United team are all ears as their manager, Eddie Weston, passes on some last minute instructions before their Champion Street game.
Champion Street 1976 – Rosehill Ajax.
Champion Street 1976 – Smithfield.
Deansloch team manager William McQueen talks to his team before a match at Champion Street 1976.
Champion Street 1976 – Milltimber Rangers.
Champion Street 1976 – Don Thistle.
Champion Street 1976 – Smithfield Munich.
Champion Street 1976 – Old Town Rangers.
Champion Street 1976 – Boulevard.
Champion Street 1976 – Froghall.
Champion Street 1976 – Willowbank Wasps.
Referee Derek Ray has a word with team captains Tim Wood (left) of Desswood United and Ian Wilson of Cornhill United before their match at Champion Street 1976.
Champion Street 1976 – Rosemount Athletic.
Champion Street 1976 – Strathmore Strikers.

Champion Street 1977

Champion Street 1977 – Rosemount Reds.
Scene in the function suite of the Covenanters Bar, Kincorth, as Champion Street 1977 winners, Covenanters, receive their new strips from Dons player Willie Garner (centre right). The strips were donated by the proprietors of the bar, Mr and Mrs Sandy Bruce, and accepting them is team manager Mr Maurice Beaton.
Dons keeper Ally McLean presents a football to Old Town Rangers player Kevin Walker after he won the Champion Street 1977 penalty kicks contest at Pittodrie.
Editor of ‘The Press and Journal, Mr Peter Watson, presents a tankard to Mrs L. Forrest, manager of Willowpark Wasps, runners-up in the final of the Champion Street 1977 competitions.

Champion Street 1978

Hammering home a tactical point before Champion Street 1978 game at Hazlehead Park is Bill Bavidge, manager of Scotstoun Rangers. They faced Walker Road United. 
Champion Street 1978 – Smithfield Dynamos players limber up before their derby game against Smithfield Ajax.
Jubilant Champion Street 1978 finalists, Victoria United, who won 2-0 against Garthdee Gola.
Woodside Dynamos line up for a souvenir picture before their game against Formartine Dynamos during Champion Street 1978.
Champion Street 1978 – Tillydrone Strollers receive some half-time coaching tips at Hazlehead Park. 
Champion Street 1978 – The rain could not dampen the enthusiasm of Deeside Rangers.
Broomhill Bouncers manager Mr Archie Forbes talks tactics with his players before their League 4 game with Burnbrae Bombers at Champion Street 1978. The talk must have been effective. The Bouncers won by 16-1. 
FHopetoun Harriers line up for a souvenir picture before the start of a Champion Street 1978 game.
Culter Cosmos player George Webster, who scored their first four goals against Rubislaw Rovers in the previous night’s Champion Street 1978 game at Hazlehead, demonstrates his skills. 
Champion Street 1978 – Taking a high ball in expert fashion is goalkeeper of Summerhill Colts Richard Cowe.
Champion Street 1978 – The Smithfield Ajax team, pictured, won 5-0 against Rosemount Athletic at Champion Street 1978. Colin Wallace shows skills.
Cornhill United goalkeeper Graeme Donald, gets in some practice before the start of his team’s Champion Street 1978 match against Smithfield Dynamos at Hazlehead.
Lintmill United keeper Garry Haycroft, gets in some practice before his team takes the field for their Champion Street 1978 League 4 match with Deeside Rangers. Unfortunately Garry’s enthusiasm proved of no avail. Lintmill lost 10-1.
Champion Street 1978 – Cloverfield Cosmos line up for a picture before their game against Culter Cosmos at Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Willowbank Wasps balance their attacking and defending power before taking to the field for their Champion Street 1978 match at Hazlehead Park. 
Champion Street 1978 – No sign of pre-match nerves from Heatheryfold Tornadoes as they prepare for their game at Hazlehead Park.
Rosemount Athletic assistant manager Mr Martin Davidson gives his team a pep talk ahead of a Champion Street 1978 game against Smithfield Ajax. But the tactics proved unsuccessful as they lost 5-0.
Champion Street 1978 – Foresthill Cosmos captain Tom Falconer gets in some heading practise before his team take the field in a League 1 game against Cornhill United at Hazlehead. Cosmos went down 17-0. 
Champion Street 1978 – Rubislaw Rovers manager Mr Terry Taylor discusses tactics with his team at half-time at Hazlehead when they met Culter Cosmos. 
Champion Street 1978 – Foresterhill Cosmos. 
Champion Street 1978 – Kincorth Cosmos players limbering up before the kick-off against Culter Cosmos.

 

More from Scottish Football

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: My Premiership predictions - where Aberdeen will finish, who will win title…
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski warms up before the cup clash with Airdrie at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen, striker and fans will want to see Bojan Miovski exit saga…
England's Jude Bellingham (right) and Declan Rice react during after UEFA Euro 2024 final. Image: PA.
Richard Gordon: England would've been among worst Euros winners; Aberdeen were crying out for…
4
Nairn County celebrate winning the North of Scotland Cup in November 2023. Image: Jasperimage.
North of Scotland Cup draw revealed
Aberdeen Futsal Academy players. Grant Campbell is third from front left.
Aberdeen Futsal Academy discover group for Uefa Champions League preliminary round
Scotland manager Steve Clarke as the team depart their Euro 2024 base camp in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Image: PA.
Richard Gordon: Steve Clarke must learn to be more flexible after Scotland's biggest Finals…
3
Peterhead FC player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
North friendlies round-up: Peterhead aim for positive start against Formartine United
Scotland's Andrew Robertson and manager Steve Clarke react after exiting the tournament following the defeat by Hungary. Image: PA.
Duncan Shearer: Why Steve Clarke must stay as Scotland manager
3
Steve Clarke, Andy Robertson and Scott McKenna look dejected after defeat against Hungary. Image: Shutterstock.
Scotland fan view: Timid and toothless - a tournament of regrets
Andy Robertson leads the Scotland players to acknowledge the fans after the game against Switzerland. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Two contrasting performances but Scotland can make history on Sunday night

Conversation