Champion Street 1979-1984: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Champion Street 1979-1984: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

After the success of our 35-year Champion Street gallery in June, we've dug deeper into our archives for more images - and you can see the 1979-1984 haul of pictures now.

Champion Street 1983 - Hilton Rovers goalie Scott Warrander had one goal in mind - keeping the ball out of his own net.
Champion Street 1983 - Hilton Rovers goalie Scott Warrander had one goal in mind - keeping the ball out of his own net.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Recently we published a gallery of pictures from fondly-remembered annual Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament Champion Street – and now we’ve dug even deeper into our archives for this 1979-1984 selection.

With Champion Street running from 1973 to 2008, thousands of Aberdeen kids took part in the yearly extravaganza.

As long-time sponsors, The Press and Journal and Evening Express picture archive contains thousands of images of teams, players and football action from down the decades at the various city venues where the tournament took place.

Following the success of our initial picture gallery rounding up all 35 years of Champion Street, we’ve now decided to bring as many photographs as possible from the much-loved event to our readers.

We hope this will allow as many Aberdonian football players (or ex-players) as possible to look back on themselves, family members or friends from their time playing in the tournament.

The archive images from 1973 to 1978 are already available here.

And the new selection below, some 90-or-so pictures, come from six summers of Champion Street – 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983 and 1984.

Keep your eyes peeled for our next selection – 1985-1990 – in the months ahead, which are already being processed by our DC Thomson Archives team.

Champion Street 1979

Champion Street 1979: Players and organisers take a break for a picture during the festivities at the gala night held by Abbotswell Aztecs at the Bon Accord hotel, Aberdeen. Champion Street certificates were presented by Gery Brady on behalf of the competition organisers, Junior Chamber Aberdeen, and the sponsors, The Press and Journal, and shields were handed over by Aberdeen FC players Alex McLeish (back left) and Andy Dornan (back right). Members of the management committee at the back are (left to right) Jim Coull, Cliff Moorhouse, John Rattray and Jim Reid.
Members of Scotstown Rangers and Hopetoun Harriers, winners and runners-up respectively of Champion Street 1979’s League Two, show off the competition medals and certificates they received at a presentation at Bridge of Don Academy. The awards were presented by Aberdeen FC player Chris Slavin. Also in the picture is Scotstown manager Brian Black, flanked by (centre left) Scotstown captain Mark Watson, from Bridge of Don, and Hopetoun captain Jason Bryce (centre right) from Bucksburn.
Happy smiles from Garthdee Gola captain Keith Grant as he receives the Top Player Trophy from Aberdeen FC player Mark McGhee at a presentation of awards gained in the Champion Street 1979 competition at the Dee Motel, Aberdeen. Looking on are other team members and manager Adrian Thomson (extreme right).

Champion Street 1980

Champion Street competition, 1980. The Real Torry team before their match against Clifton Colts in the Champion Street tournament at Hazlehead last night.
Mile End Cosmos, who were hoping for victory in the Champion Street 1980 Denis Law Trophy at Hazlehead, Aberdeen.
Abbotswell Aztecs score at Pittodrie during a Champion Street 1980 showpiece clash.
Champion Street competition, 1980 – Smithfield Hotspurs prepare to take the field at Hazlehead.
The Champion Street finals, like this in 1980, used to draw a big crowd to Pittodrie.
Young Graeme Murray (left), captain of Rubislaw Rovers, does not look too worried as referee Alex Burns shows him the red card before the Champion Street 1980 quarter-final preliminary round in which Rubislaw played Greenbrae Giants. David Cameron, captain of the Giants, appears to take the pre-match pep talk from the ref a little more seriously.
Champion Street 1980 trophy-winners Abbotswell Aztecs with their fans in the background during their lap of honour at Pittodrie.
All set for their game with Cornhill Strikers at Champion Street 1980 are Tillydrone Strollers, with team managers Tom Stewart (left) and Jim Strachan.
Free-scoring Champion Street 1980 side Langdykes Colts with joint managers Mr George Craig (left) and Mr Alec Munro.
Manager of Garthdee Trotters Mr Mike Taylor, talks tactics before the start of the team’s Champion Street 1980 match at Hazlehead, Aberdeen. The team were beaten 4-0 by Deansloch Wanderers.
All set for their Champion Street 1980 match are Woodend Wanderers with their manager Mr Charles Henderson (left) and coach Mr Wilson Argo.
Deansloch Wanderers captain James Skene shows his team-mates how it’s done. Wanderers played in League 5 of Champion Street 1980.
Captain of Mastrick Dynamos Lee Kellor shows off his keepy-ups at Champion Street 1980.
Goalkeeper of Jesmond Tornadoes Harley Taylor shows his skills with his feet. However, the team went on to lose the Champion Street 1980 match which followed this picture by 11 goals.
Giving his team some tactical advice is Mr Frank Mitchell, manager of Kirkhill Bombers, and the advice certainly paid off – Bombers beat their opponents Westerton Wasps 6-1 in their Champion Street 1980 League 4 match.
Captain of Mid Stocket Rockets Ken McBreaty before their Champion Street 1980 match at Hazlehead. Unfortunately, they lost 14-0 to eventual trophy-winners Abbotswell Aztecs.
Thumbs up for Cornhill Strikers before their Champion Street 1980 League 2 match against Mastrick Flyers. The Strikers beat their opponents 16-1.
Joint managers Mr Ian Sellar (left) and Mr Graeme Catto with the players of Bonnyview City before a Champion Street 1980 match at Hazlehead, Aberdeen.
Champion Street 1980 – Woodside Vics, who scored an impressive 11 goals against Jesmond Tornadoes. Super-sub Derek Simpson scored five of the goals.
Goalkeeper of Northfield United, Kevin Rezin, with his teammates before the start of his team’s Champion Street 1980 match at Hazlehead, Aberdeen. It was an exciting game, finishing 1-1.
Manager of Woodside Magpies Mr Keith Davidson, gives his team a last-minute tactics talk before they took the field for a Champion Street match.
The young players of Rosslyn Rosemount line up for action before winning their Champion Street 1980 game against Deansloch Wanderers.
Champion Street competition, 1980 – Summerhill Sparta chair their star striker, Stephen Blues, before a game.
Garthdee Gola line up for a Champion Street 1980 picture with manager Mr Adrian Thomson.
Froghall Thistle’s Karen Murray (front left) and Lesley Duncan (right) had both scored in their previous matches and were showing they would be ready to head home the high ones in their Champion Street 1980 match with Kincorth Cosmos.
Proud Hallfield Cosmos players get some tactical advice from their manager Mr Ian McGuire before their Champion Street 1980 match at Hazlehead, Aberdeen.
Netherview Spurs, winners in the Champion Street 1979 tournament, and their manager Mr Michael Brown line-up for a team photo during the 1980 tournament.

Champion Street 1981

Champion Street 1981 -Members of Mastrick Dynamos team are pictured before a game.
Champion Street 1981 – Glen Cosmos goalkeeper Graham Reid shows his prowess to team-mates.
Champion Street 1981 – Girdleness Gunners pose for a souvenir picture at Hazlehead.
Champion Street 1981 – Springhill Bombers at Hazlehead.
Craigiebuckler Cosmos before a Champion Street 1981 match.
Summerhill Sparta, with their manager Mr Norman McRobb, look forward to picking up their first points in Champion Street 1981’s League 4.
Thumbs up from Milltimber Wolves at Hazlehead, who had been going strong in Champion Street 1981 League 2.
Torry Tornadoes link up for a souvenir Champion Street 1981 picture.
Dons skipper Willie Miller, with Champion Street 1981 semi-finalists Overton Wolves and Cornhill United before their match at Hazlehead, Aberdeen.United won 3-0.
Champion Street 1981 – Tollohill Tornadoes line up for a picture, hoping for a whirwind start to their match against Springhill Bombers.
Northfield Accies’ keeper shows a safe pair of hands to his team who were pictured after playing a Champion Street 1981 match at Hazlehead.
Champion Street 1981 – Joint managers to Bon Accord Rovers Clifford Anyon (right) and Kenny Easton show that their team’s spirits are not dampened despite the weather.
Champion Street 1981 – Gairn Terriers keeper Kevin Ross and skipper Frank Ainsworth have a ball at Hazlehead while team-mates and officials look on.
Champion Street 1981 – Thumbs up from Rosemount Rowdies, who were pitted against Rubislaw Rovers.
Champion Street 1981 – Last minute word of encouragement for Silverburn Strikers from their manager, Mr Irvine Prideaux.
Champion Street 1981 – Smithfield Spurs before their game against Summerhill Sparta.
Mastrick Malmo skipper Greg Collinson shows how to get ahead…and gave a further demonstration by scoring in his side’s Champions Street 1981 Division 1 game with Abbotswell Aztecs.

Champion Street 1982

At Champion Street 1982, Tillydrone Babes line up for a souvenir picture before their match against Hopetoun Harriers.
Champion Street 1982 – Smithfield Spartan, with reserve players, pose for a souvenir picture.
Champion Street 1982 – Westerton Wasps team-member Victoria Watt (11) (kneeling second left), proudly pictured at Hazlehead with her team mates.
Champion Street 1982 team Slains Strikers, Bridge of Don, put in some practice at Hazlehead.
Champion Street 1982 – Triumphant smiles from finalists Northfield United, who chaired goalscorer Jeff Gray after their 1-0 victory over Tillydrone Strollers.
Champion Street 1982 – Hilton Rovers captain Barrie Robertson shows some ball control skills as his mates look on.
Northfield United pictured with John McMaster, Aberdeen FC, who presented the Denis Law Trophy at the Champion Street 1982 final held at Pittodrie on Saturday, August 14. Also pictured with the team is Mr Peter Watson, editor of the Press and Journal, sponsors of the event, which was organised by Junior Chamber Aberdeen.
Champion Street 1982 – Hero of the Milltimber Wolves side, winners of the League 2 play off, was Ian Robertson (front centre), who was joined by fellow team members after their 1-0 victory over Overton Wolves.
Champion Street 1982 – Craigiebuckler Cosmos goalie Richard Anderson shows his team mates how it’s done.
Champion Street 1982 – Broomhill Bandits manager Tony Addison provides half time refreshments during the game against Cornhill.
Happy smiles from young hopefuls Northfield Accies, who took part in another round of Champion Street 1982 matches.
Keepie-up is the name of the game as Dyce Dons captain Keith Murray (12), gets his players into the right mood for a match  at Champion Street 1982.
The Mearns Rovers side who lost 3-2 in a Champion Street 1982 match.
Champion Street 1982 – Braehead Strollers football team smile for the camera along with their joint managers Mr Arthur Taylor (front centre) and Mr Derek Good (back centre) before a game.
Ready to spring into action in Champion Street 1982 were the Tillydrone Rovers team.
Confident smiles from Torry Tigers before a Champion Street 1982 fixture.

Champion Street 1983

Champion Street 1983 – Edinview Cosmos of Stonehaven line up with their mascot, Cosmo, before a Champion Street match.
Champion Street 1983: ‘They are the champions… Editor of ‘The Press and Journal, Mr Peter Watson, hands over the Denis law Trophy to Gary Riley captain of Overton Wolves after their 4-1 victory over Girdleness Gunners in the Champion Street 1983 final at Pittodrie. Happy teammates show their winners’ shields, while Champion Street organiser Mr Ray Brown looks on.
Champion Street 1983 – Northfield United players take on a smart-looking pose as they get ready for the fray at Hazlehead.
Referee Dave Argo shows the red card to Gordon United before a game in the Champion Street 1983 competition.
Champion Street 1983 – A souvenir picture for Union Grove Dons before they played.
Champion Street 1983 – Hilton Rovers goalie Scott Warrander had one goal in mind – keeping the ball out of his own net.
Manager of Broomhill Bandits, Tony Addison, has last-minute talks with his team before their Champion Street 1983 match with Summerhill.
Team top scorer James Stanger is the centre of attraction as he gets a lift from Scotstown Rangers teammates before their Champion Street 1983 match against Union Grove Dons.
Champion Street 1983 – The Gallowgate team who ran out 7-1 victors against Beechgrove Gardeners at Hazlehead. With them is their mascot, two-year-old Barry Sheriffs, son of coach Mr Graham Sheriffs.
Champion Street 1983 – King Street United players and team manager Mr Sandy Gillan look on as goalkeeper Tommy Anderson keeps a safe hold on the ball.
All set for the big moments, these youngsters of Girdleness Gunners went out and shot down Champion Street 1983 title-hopefuls Greenbrae Giants in a 7-1 thriller. Helping the Gunners belittle the Giants was manager Bob Comrie.
Champion Street 1983 – Members of the Mastrick Dynamo team get a half-time pep talk from their manager Mr Sandy Wood.

Champion Street 1984

At Champion Street 1984, Bedford Dons captain Scott McLean as he shows off his prowess at keepie-up, while team-mates keep a count of the tally.
Champion Street 1984 – Getting to grips with the ball before the start of his team’s game is Albury All Stars goalie Grant Cooper.
Woodside Magpies boasted four female players in their Champion Street 1984 team, and three of them are pictured – (left to right) Sharon Derrett, Ann Harper and Marie Middleton. Unable to play was Angela MacPherson.
Champion Street 1984 – Balgownie Blizzards give support to their top scorer Graeme Mackay.
Champion Street 1984 – Craigiebuckler Cosmos.
Referee Mr Allan Stewart has a chat with FC Gallowgate players before a Champion Street 1984 match at Hazlehead.
Camera call for team manager of Garthdee Gola, Mr Adrian Thomson, and his squad before their quarter-final match in Champion Street 1984.
One of the youngest teams in Champion Street 1984 were Middleton Park Rovers.
Champion Street 1984 – Abbotswell Aztecs.
Dons player Neale Cooper signs autographs for the lads of Cornhill Strikers before a Champion Street 1984 game.
Captain of Cornhill Colts, Gary Dingwall, gets in some practise before the start of a Champion Street 1984 match, which they won 3-1.
Champion Street 1984 – In action is goalkeeper of Northfield United, Neil Addison, before their match with Lawson Argyll Aztecs.
Champion Street 1984 – Hilton Rovers talk over tactics with their manager, Archie Robertson, before their game against Woodside Magpies.
Press-ups are the order of the day for Jesmond Rovers as they get in some physical training at Champion Street 1984.

Other available Champion Street galleries…

More from Scottish Football

BBC journalist Jonathan Sutherland before a cinch Championship match between Greenock Morton and Dunfermline Athletic at Cappielow Park, on November 03, 2023, in Greenock, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Callum Law: Scottish Cup broadcasters BBC have missed a trick in ignoring the Highland…
Kincorth AFC are celebrating their 40th birthday in Aberdeen. Illustration: DCT/Roddie Reid
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack leads tributes to Kincorth AFC on club's 40th birthday
Scotland manager Steve Clarke watches on during a Premiership match between St Mirren and Celtic. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Nations League will be a tough test for Scotland boss trying to…
Bunillidh Thistle started the new North Caledonian League season with a 7-0 defeat against Golspie Sutherland, but they are glad to be back in the division. Image: Bunillidh Thistle.
Bunillidh Thistle boss excited to have brought North Caledonian League football back to Helmsdale
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates at full-time after scoring at Hibs. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Reintroducing reserve league could help clubs develop young players
Champion Street 1978 - Foresterhill Cosmos. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1973-1978: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids' summer football tournament?
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: My Premiership predictions - where Aberdeen will finish, who will win title…
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski warms up before the cup clash with Airdrie at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen, striker and fans will want to see Bojan Miovski exit saga…
England's Jude Bellingham (right) and Declan Rice react during after UEFA Euro 2024 final. Image: PA.
Richard Gordon: England would've been among worst Euros winners; Aberdeen were crying out for…
4
Nairn County celebrate winning the North of Scotland Cup in November 2023. Image: Jasperimage.
North of Scotland Cup draw revealed

Conversation