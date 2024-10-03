Champion Street 1979-1984: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

Recently we published a gallery of pictures from fondly-remembered annual Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament Champion Street – and now we’ve dug even deeper into our archives for this 1979-1984 selection.

With Champion Street running from 1973 to 2008, thousands of Aberdeen kids took part in the yearly extravaganza.

As long-time sponsors, The Press and Journal and Evening Express picture archive contains thousands of images of teams, players and football action from down the decades at the various city venues where the tournament took place.

Following the success of our initial picture gallery rounding up all 35 years of Champion Street, we’ve now decided to bring as many photographs as possible from the much-loved event to our readers.

We hope this will allow as many Aberdonian football players (or ex-players) as possible to look back on themselves, family members or friends from their time playing in the tournament.

The archive images from 1973 to 1978 are already available here.

And the new selection below, some 90-or-so pictures, come from six summers of Champion Street – 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983 and 1984.

Keep your eyes peeled for our next selection – 1985-1990 – in the months ahead, which are already being processed by our DC Thomson Archives team.

Champion Street 1979

Champion Street 1980

Champion Street 1981

Champion Street 1982

Champion Street 1983

Champion Street 1984

Other available Champion Street galleries…