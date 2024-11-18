Paul Third: Scotland manager Steve Clarke deserves more respect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Scottish Football

Paul Third: Scotland manager Steve Clarke deserves more respect

The Scotland boss should be commended for the job he has done with the national team.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS
Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Steve Clarke deserves better than to have his role as Scotland boss questioned.

Football is the ficklest of games but being in charge of the Scotland national team is arguably one of the most challenging gigs around.

Take charge of a group of players with deeply contrasting strengths and weaknesses, build a team out of them, and not only win some games but qualify for major tournaments.

The list of managers who tried and fail to do it since Craig Brown is ridiculous.

Berti Vogts, Walter Smith, Alex McLeish (twice), George Burley, Craig Levein and Gordon Strachan were not rookies by any stretch of the imagination.

But what they shared was a lack of real quality in depth and it told when it came to trying to qualify for a major tournament.

For Clarke to come along and do it not once, but twice, all while leading Scotland up through the ranks to the top level of the Nations League is quite the feat.

But that’s the issue with a modicum of success – it raises expectations.

There’s nothing wrong with that of course, but when it comes to Scotland progress will always be a marathon not a sprint.

Clarke’s track record speaks for itself

Scotland’s John McGinn (left) and Hungary’s Andras Schafer battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. Image: PA.

Leading Scotland to back-to-back Euros is a huge step in the right direction but collective disappointment in failing to get out of the group at the finals led to many questioning whether Clarke’s time was up.

The struggle against some of the leading nations in the Nations League A added fuel to the fire.

But, game by game it seems Scotland are finding their feet in elite company.

Friday’s 1-0 win against Croatia was his first in 10 competitive matches but there’s an irony to be found in the fact the questioning of Clarke has come when Scotland are arguably competing at the highest level in the last 20 years.

Friday’s win at Hampden was achieved not by Scotland being at their best, but by grinding out a result when it mattered.

Yet the mood was buoyant because of the win rather than the performance, which by the manager and players’ admission, fell short of the levels shown in losing efforts earlier in the campaign.

But in football, whether it be at international level or the club game, remains a results business and with their win at the National Stadium Scotland now have serious stakes at play for their last game in Poland tonight.

So much at stake in final Nations League game tonight

Tonight’s game is for all the marbles if you are a Scotland fan. The prizes on offer range from a place in the quarter-final, a favourable seeding for the World Cup draw and securing League A status but with relegation to League B also at stake.

Scotland – and Clarke in particular – will be judged on whatever the outcome is after tonight’s game at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

It’s probably a little unfair on all involved to be honest, as Scotland are the underdogs trying to punch above their weight at this level.

But given how in the doldrums Scotland have been until Clarke came along, some recognition of what he has achieved, and how his players have performed for him, is needed.

Tonight’s result should not be used to reflect that whatever the outcome.

