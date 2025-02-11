In pictures: Emotional scenes as football heroes turn out for funeral of Granite City great Denis Law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

In pictures: Emotional scenes as football heroes turn out for funeral of Granite City great Denis Law

Final respects have been paid to the boy from Woodside who became a Manchester United legend.

Aberdeen's former Lord Provost Barney Crockett pictured with Manchester United legend Paul Scholes and Ruben Amorim as the group departs Manchester Cathedral after Denis Law's funeral. Image: Jon Super/Shutterstock
Aberdeen's former Lord Provost Barney Crockett pictured with Manchester United legend Paul Scholes and Ruben Amorim as the group departs Manchester Cathedral after Denis Law's funeral. Image: Jon Super/Shutterstock
By Derry Alldritt

The football community has come together to pay its final respects to Aberdeen-born legend Denis Law.

The much-loved former Manchester United and Manchester City forward died last month at the age of 84.

Born in raised in the Granite City, Law grew up in Woodside before becoming one of the world’s greatest footballers.

His legacy continues to be felt around Aberdeen with tributes still being laid at his statue outside Provost Skene’s House.

Today, Sir Alex Ferguson was among the crowds of fellow football legends who gathered to pay tribute to the striker who was known as “The King”.

The funeral procession for Denis Law passes the Trinity Statue outside Old Trafford. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
The coffin of Denis Law is carried into Manchester Cathedral. Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Members of the public head inside Manchester Cathedral before the funeral. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Crowds pay respects to Denis Law

Hundreds of supporters lined the streets as the hearse made its way into the city centre from Old Trafford

The funeral cortege first passed the stadium where Law’s success saw him immortalised in two statues.

Current United head coach Ruben Amorim joined fans, dignitaries and figures from the footballing world for the service at Manchester Cathedral.

Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Tom Heaton and Maya Le Tissier represented the current teams.

Brian Kidd, Alex Stepney and Willie Morgan were among Law’s former United team-mates at the funeral.

They were joined by Law’s former City team-mate Mike Summerbee.

Bryan Robson, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel and Ruud van Nistelrooy were also in attendance.

Aberdeen’s former Lord Provost Barney Crockett could also be seen leaving the cathedral after the service.

Alex Ferguson arrives at Manchester Cathedral ahead of Denis Law’s funeral. Image: Jon Super/Shutterstock.
Tom Heaton, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire arrive: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Members of the public head inside Manchester Cathedral before the funeral. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Flowers inside the hearse outside Manchester Cathedral. by Jon Super/Shutterstock
A person in the crowd wearing a Denis Law t-shirt outside Manchester Cathedral. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Funeral of Denis Law ‘Aberdeen royalty’

In Aberdeen, he was regarded as royalty, with two separate statues in the city he loved.

He was even granted the rare honour of the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017.

On January 17, a family statement announced his death, which came after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia in 2021.

The statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away.

“He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently.

“We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

Law remains the only Scottish player to have ever won the Ballon d’Or.

Conversation