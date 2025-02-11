In pictures: Emotional scenes as football heroes turn out for funeral of Granite City great Denis Law

The football community has come together to pay its final respects to Aberdeen-born legend Denis Law.

The much-loved former Manchester United and Manchester City forward died last month at the age of 84.

Born in raised in the Granite City, Law grew up in Woodside before becoming one of the world’s greatest footballers.

His legacy continues to be felt around Aberdeen with tributes still being laid at his statue outside Provost Skene’s House.

Today, Sir Alex Ferguson was among the crowds of fellow football legends who gathered to pay tribute to the striker who was known as “The King”.

Crowds pay respects to Denis Law

Hundreds of supporters lined the streets as the hearse made its way into the city centre from Old Trafford

The funeral cortege first passed the stadium where Law’s success saw him immortalised in two statues.

Current United head coach Ruben Amorim joined fans, dignitaries and figures from the footballing world for the service at Manchester Cathedral.

Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Tom Heaton and Maya Le Tissier represented the current teams.

Brian Kidd, Alex Stepney and Willie Morgan were among Law’s former United team-mates at the funeral.

They were joined by Law’s former City team-mate Mike Summerbee.

Bryan Robson, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel and Ruud van Nistelrooy were also in attendance.

Aberdeen’s former Lord Provost Barney Crockett could also be seen leaving the cathedral after the service.

Funeral of Denis Law ‘Aberdeen royalty’

In Aberdeen, he was regarded as royalty, with two separate statues in the city he loved.

He was even granted the rare honour of the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017.

On January 17, a family statement announced his death, which came after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia in 2021.

The statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away.

“He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently.

“We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

Law remains the only Scottish player to have ever won the Ballon d’Or.