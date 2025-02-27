Champion Street 1991-1996: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Champion Street 1991-1996: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

Did you play in Aberdeen's Champion Street kids' football tournament between 1991 and 1996? See if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery!

Champion Street 1996 -Dubford Devils mascot Daniel Hendry, 7, displays his shooting power, cheered on by his squad members (from left) Nicholas Wood, Craig Clarkson, Alex Stephen, Timon Scheven, Cameron McCombie, Scott Longthorne, Callum Stewart, Graeme Skene, Chris Hendry, Tom Norcott, Jill Robertson, James Pinsent, David Skene, James Copland.
Champion Street 1996 -Dubford Devils mascot Daniel Hendry, 7, displays his shooting power, cheered on by his squad members (from left) Nicholas Wood, Craig Clarkson, Alex Stephen, Timon Scheven, Cameron McCombie, Scott Longthorne, Callum Stewart, Graeme Skene, Chris Hendry, Tom Norcott, Jill Robertson, James Pinsent, David Skene, James Copland.
Ryan Cryle

You can now take a look through our 1991-1996 selection of pictures from much-missed Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament Champion Street.

With Champion Street running from 1973 to 2008, thousands of Aberdeen youngsters took part in the yearly football extravaganza.

As long-time sponsors, The Press and Journal and Evening Express picture archive contains thousands of images of teams, players and action from down the decades at the various city venues where the tournament took place.

Following the success of our initial picture gallery rounding up all 35 years of Champion Street, we decided to bring our readers as many photographs as possible from the fondly-remembered event.

We hope this will allow as many Aberdonian football players (or ex-players) as possible to look back on themselves, family members or friends from their time playing in the Champion Street tournament.

The archive images from 1973 to 1978 are already available here, while the pictures from 1979 to 1984 are here, and the 1985 to 1990 pics are here.

The new selection below, some 90-or-so pictures, come from six summers of Champion Street – 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996.

Keep your eyes peeled for our next batch in the months ahead…

Champion Street 1991

Champion Street 1991 – Garden City Giants. Back row (left to right): Fraser Allan, Stuart Gordon, Andrew Sinclair, Ryan Williamson, Kevin Forbes, Andrew Wood, Stuart Hendry, Kevin McKenzie, Scott Patterson, Ian Mowat. Front: Simon Joss, Alec Gove, Andrew Moore, Graeme Lorne, Paul Allan, Ryan Esson.
Champion Street 1991 – Cornhill Rovers. Back row (left to right): S Yule, S Leiper, A Aros, C Strachan, N Buchan, K Morrison. Middle: M Duncan, N Wood, J Merchant, I Craig, B Flett, M Youngson. Front: Goalkeeper B Meldrum.
Champion Street 1991 – Provost Fraser All Stars, one of the two girls teams who competed in Champion Street for the first time. Back row (from left): Stacy Mackie, Kelly Watt, Jamie Barnett, Kerry Smith, Nadine McDonald, Emma Fyfe, Kelly Prosser, Lindsay Mennie. Front (from left): Michelle Milligan, Donna Baxter, Jill McDonald, Karen Paton, Kerry Wilson, Emma Hunter, Pamela Williamson and goalkeeper Louise Graham.
Champion Street 1991 – Westdyke Wanderers. Back row (from left): Simon Shirreffs, Craig Fraser, Greg Ross, Mark Watson, Richard Stainer, John Pilkington. Front (from left): Neil Hardie, Ewan Goldie, Ryan Lamont, David Skinner, Graham Donald.
Champion Street 1991 – King Street Rovers: Stretched out for Champion Street is goalie David Robertson. Back row left to right: David Davies, Kevin Small, Fraser Murison, William Martin, Neil Robb, Kevin Rettie, Paul Murison, Philip Helson and Nicholas Mackie. Front left to right: Mark Christie, Stewart Cameron, Michael Fraser, Scott Booth, Kevin Taunton, and Brent Urquhart.
Champion Street 1991 – Overton Wolves. Back row (left to right): Steven Duncan, Jonathan Brew, John Murphy, Kevin Meldrum, Rodi Elrick, Scott Burr, Robert O’Donnell. Middle: Stuart Henderson, Kevin Walker, Simon Urquhart, Andrew Irvine, Donald Wynne, Lewis Howey, William Cowie. Front: Russell Gibb (captain) and Gary Mitchell.
Champion Street 1991 – Lee Crescent Kids team captain David Crighton shows his style to team members. Back row (left to right): Euan Smith, Derek Harcus, Stuart Sim and Dustin Massie. Front: Scott Sim, Ritchie Buchan, Raymond Seivelton, Gregor Philip, Scott Donaldson, Lee Reid and Craig Donaldson.
Champion Street 1991 – Cornhill Crushers, the first all-girls team to enter Champion Street. Back row (left to right): Julie Reid, Careen Smith, Tracy McGrath, Emma Byres, Kara Fraser, Kim Bruce. Front: Victoria Byres, Rachel Murray, Kirsten Lawrence, Shelley Dabell, Julie McGrath, Kerry McHugh, Nicola Rodriguez and team mascot Melanie Bures.
Champion Street 1991 –  Jesmond Jiants. Back row (left to right): Laurie Watson, Robert Ferguson, James Ferguson, Gary Peel, Gareth Lloyd, Alistair Traill. Front: Christopher Robb, Andy Douglas, Andrew Robb, Joseph Rae, Gary Robertson, Dale Townend.
Champion Street 1991 – Greens Grasshoppers. Back row (left to right): Stuart Mathieson, Steven Watson, Stuart Wyse, Kevin Mathieson, Rob Morrice, David Cheyne and Drew Lindsay. Front: Gavin Booth, Kevin Tinto, Kevin Murray, Steven Gordon, Steven Murray, Steven Walker and Ryan Imlah.
Champion Street 1991 – Abbotswell Aztecs team members Lee Carver (carrying Kevin Goffin, left) and Ian Douglas (carrying Mark Buchan) show off their training routine. Watching are (back row, from left) Chris Forbes, Michael Dunbar, David Neish, Robert Tait, David Burnett, Mark Johnston and Andrew Stratton. Front: Barry Corbett, Philip Goffin, Shaun Martin, Kevin Neish, Ian Bruce and Lee Shepherd.
Champion Street 1991 – Springhill Rovers. Back (from left): Graham Harper, Scott Hird, Mark Evans, Scott Menzie, Barry Sinclair, Mark Duncan, Kevin Ferguson. Middle: Ryan Ross, Richard Evans, James Spears, Liam Keough, Kevin McFadden, Steven Duncan, Steven Watson, Steven Killin. Front: Scott Rodriguez.
Champion Street 1991 – Woodside Magpies. Back (left to right): Derek Craigie, Ryan Gray, Keith Park, Alan McKenzie, Terry Mathieson and Kevin Morrison. Front:  Mark Hall, Kevin Warzala, Kai Evans, John Hall, David Anderson and Wayne Moir.
Champion Street 1991 – Westerton Strollers goalkeeper Stuart Morrice missed his team’s game against Sheddocksley Dons after he was injured falling off his bike. But he went along to Balgownie to cheer on his team-mates who were… Back row (front left): George Gray, Chris Evans, Frank Walker, Stuart Bailey, Darren Ewen, Kevin Beattie, Richard Gribble and Steven Gribble. Front row (from left): Stanley Murray, Marc Anderson, Scott McKay, Colin Donaldosn, Stephen Cooper and Michael Morrice.
Champion Street 1991 – Middleton Park United winger Steven Marwick receives the man of the match trophy from Dons star Willie Miller at the final of Champion Street between Lewis Wasps and Middleton Park United at Pittodrie.
Champion Street 1991 – Springfield Colts. Graham Cruickshank (left) has some target practise watched by (back row, from left) Martin Harbord, Craig Baxter, Greg Munro, Ewen Porter, Stuart Begg and Iain Cameron. Front: Neil Cruickshank, Lewis Edmondson, Ross MacDonald, Michael MacDonald, Cameron Mowat and David Dorman.

Champion Street 1992

Champion Street 1992 – Referee Steve Swanson has his whistle at the ready as he gets Aberdeen star Eoin Jess to start the first game of the 20th Champion Street. Hoping to score are team captains Robert Leslie (left) Westerton Colts and Craig McHattie (Invercauld Ajax).
Champion Street 1992 – Westerton Colts. Front (from left): Henry Stephen, Jason Tocker, Richard Ross, Graeme Forrest, Robert Leslie, Chris Evans, David Benzies. Back: Richard McLennan, David Fyfe, Mark Duncan, Ian Duncan, Brian Leitch, Craig Russel, Steven Cooper, Graeme Ironside, John Paul Taylor, Steven Neil.
Champion Street 1992 – Langdykes Colts were the winners of the Grampian Police Consolation Trophy. Langdykes beat Westerton Colts 2-1 in the final at Allan Park, home of Cove Rangers. Invercauld Ajax won the Alex McLeish Trophy, beating Broomhill Tower in the final.
Champion Street 1992 – Mastrick Rovers skipper Grant Smith stretches out before his colleagues in Champion Street. Back (from left): Robert Mischer, Gary Clark, Stewart Robbie, Steven Watson, Mark Westwood, Gavin Smith, Ewan Angus, Richard Frost. Front: Phillip Low, Darren Fraser, Chris Imlach, Paul Buchan, Alan Webster, Emma Low, and Wendy Ross.
Champion Street 1992 – Portlethen United’s Ross McWilliam (left) and Kevin Reid, with their team-mates (front, left to right) Kevin Wood, Liam Riddell, Andrew Tringham, Joel Keddie, Christopher Collie, Raymond Murray. Back: Daniel Nugent, Ross McTavish, Neil Sim, Allan Gall, Neil Macdonald.
Champion Street 1992 –  Making sure he can hold on to his position is Northern Lights keeper Neil Wilson, plus (back from left) Bruce Battersby, Stephen Cruickshank, Phil Low, Stephen Cowie, Doug Stuart, Drew Menning, Chris Smith, Alex Wilson. Front: Craig Doran, Keith Wilson, Dave Smith, Roberta Ewing, Wayne Ewing, Stuart Crosland.
Champion Street 1992 – Springfield Giants: Pictured are Steven Meldrum, Stuart Begg, Craig Baxter, Scott Milligan, Michael McDonald, Lewis Edmundson, Greg Munro, Ross McDonald, Christopher McHardy, Christopher Stephen, Ian Munro and Michael Hunter.
Champion Street 1992 – Middleton Park Colts. Keeper Kevin Martin has his hands full. Back (from left): Ryan Massie, Paul Keegan, Gavin Innes, Steven Watt, Matthew Rennie, Chris Irvine and Richard Adams. Front: David Christine, Nicky Aitken, Colin Thompson, Andrew Smith, Andrew Martin, Nicky Gover and Michael Christie.
Champion Street 1992 – Danestone Dynamos. Goalkeeper Adam Marr with the ball. Front (from left): David Reid, Michael Douglas, Ryan McDonald, Mark McCausland, Gary Barclay. Back: Kevin Simpson, Kevin Reid, Darren Alexander, Steven Forbes, Ray Willis, Daniel Rae, Matthew Hunter, David Stewart.
Champion Street 1992 – Hoping to have that extra sting in their attack were the youngsters from Lewis Wasps as they tried to fool the opposition with twins Andrew (left of ball) and Douglas Milne (right). The rest of the team is (back from left) Neil Carrol, David Williamson, Andrew Shand, Barry Sommers, Gary Adams, Fraser Strachan, Arran Grant and Ian Jessiman. Front (front left): Derek O’Hara, Donald Laing, Daniel Dunlaw, Jamie Wilson, Paul Young and Matthew Loggie.
Champion Street 1992 – Provost Rust Pumas captain John Barry sits proudly in front of his Champion Street team-mates. Back (from left): Scott Cameron, Mike Ord, Chris McKay, David Armour, Graham Lonie, Colin Mathers. Front: Craig Brown, Chris Smith, Mark McIlhinney, John Barry, Colin Pirie, Lee Milne and David Crockford.
Champion Street 1992 – Countesswells Colts defender Kimberly Davidson (centre front), who has yet to get into the action because of a slight knock, is flanked by team-mates (back row from left) Ian Cameron, Craig McCall, Jamie McLeish, Jon McLeish, Paul Vass, Mark Vass and Duncan Stewart. Front row (from left): Richard Ramsay, David Dorman, Ross Gilbert, Lewis Gilbert, Ross McConnach and Neil Duguid.
Champion Street 1992 – Hazlehead Hammers goalie Michael Simpson gets a lift from colleagues (back row from left) Gordon Mennie, Ross Brechin, John Young, Callum Bett, Donald Legge, Stuart Reid, Andrew Thom, Craig Brechin and Andrew Innes. Front (from left): Lee Thom, Forbes Massie, Daniel Young, Grant Wood, Brynjar Bett, David Stewart and Craig Brown.
Champion Street 1992 – Garden City Giants’ Martin Junor (left) and Alex Gove with the ball. Back (from left): Ryan Williamson, Ronald Leiper, David Gregg, David Gove, Peter Fraser, Gary Thompson, Ryan Forbes and Craig Murison. Front: Gary Lawson, Gary McKerron, Jordan Milne, Steven Mennie and Fraser Spiers.
Champion Street 1992 – Oldmachar Town. Back (from left): Stewart Sim, Steven Anderson, Colin McKenzie, Gregor Philip, Scott Stephen, Martin Thomson, Lee Reid, Chris Kerr. Front: Raemonn Skeffington, Craig Fleming, Dustyn Massie, Derek Harkus, Craig Donaldson, Scott Donaldson and Steven Ogston.

Champion Street 1993

Champion Street 1993 – Hays Hotspurs.
Champion Street 1993 – Braehead Rangers.
Champion Street 1993 – Garthdee Gola.
Champion Street 1993 – Garden City Giants.
Champion Street 1993 – Springhill Rovers.
Champion Street 1993 – Tillydrone Troopers.
Champion Street 1993 – Langdykes Colts.
Champion Street 1993 – Westerton Colts.
Champion Street 1993 – Broomhill Spurs.
Champion Street 1993 – Woodside Wanderers.
Champion Street 1993 – Middleton Park Colts.
Champion Street 1993 – Sheddocksley Dons.
Champion Street 1993 – Provost Watt Albion.
Champion Street 1993 – Fernielea Dons.
Champion Street 1993 – Portlethen Panthers.
Champion Street 1993 – Abbotswell Aztecs.
Champion Street 1993 – Kimberley Davidson with her Countesswells Colts team-mates. Back (from left): Ross McDonald, Stephen Meldrum, Alan Dalglish, Paul Vass, Chris McHardy, Kevin Dalglish, Richard Ramsay, David Dorman, Robert Tulloch. Front: Lewis Gilbert, Michael Hunter, Duncan Stewart, Michael McDonald, Graeme Mutch, Jamie McLeish, Neil Duguid, Marc Vass.
Champion Street 1993 -Danestone Dynamos.

Champion Street 1994

Champion Street 1994 – Woodside Wasps. Back (from left): Stephen Elliot, Daniel Taylor, Chris Ross, David McDougal, Ian Dougrey, Gary Elliot, Adam McLeod, and Garry Angus. Front: Graham Taylor, Samantha Welsh, Kandy Johnstone, Craig Doran, Darren Anderson, Shaw Craigie, Alan Gordon and Lewis Main.
Champion Street 1994 – Section A winners Countesswells Colts (left) and section C winners Newburgh United show off their trophies watched by Angus McVey, marketing manager, Bank of Scotland, who presented the trophies, and chief inspector Peter Cowie, Grampian Police, Champion Street organisers.
Champion Street 1994 – Final between Seaton Project Strikers and Broomhill Villa. Delighted Broomhill Villa after being awarded the Scottish Homes Sportsmanship Team Trophy.
Champion Street 1994 – Harlaw Hotspurs.<img decoding="async" loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-6691859" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/02/AN-021583-1994-07-12-Champion-Street_18-CAJL-3g23sm3xc-853x564.jpg" alt="" width="620" height="410" srcset="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/02/AN-021583-1994-07-12-Champion-Street_18-CAJL-3g23sm3xc-853x564.jpg 853w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/02/AN-021583-1994-07-12-Champion-Street_18-CAJL-3g23sm3xc-272x180.jpg 272w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/02/AN-021583-1994-07-12-Champion-Street_18-CAJL-3g23sm3xc-768x508.jpg 768w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/02/AN-021583-1994-07-12-Champion-Street_18-CAJL-3g23sm3xc-563x372.jpg 563w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/02/AN-021583-1994-07-12-Champion-Street_18-CAJL-3g23sm3xc-127x84.jpg 127w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/02/AN-021583-1994-07-12-Champion-Street_18-CAJL-3g23sm3xc-73x48.jpg 73w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/02/AN-021583-1994-07-12-Champion-Street_18-CAJL-3g23sm3xc.jpg 1440w" sizes="(max-width: 620px) 100vw, 620px" />Champion Street 1994 – Smithfield United with team mascot Samantha Watt. Back (front left): Ronald O’Henley, Joseph Harrison, Stuart Shirran, Nicky Robertson, Steven Brown, Margaret Watt, Shirley Clark. Front: Steven Parr, Darren Main, James Kane, Alan Youngson, Dean Davidson and Andrew Clink.
Champion Street 1994 – Girdleness Gunners. Front (from left): Sean Yeats, Mike Robb. Middle: James Tholus, Martin Wood, Brian Kilminster, Jamie Freeland, Dean Yeats, Stephen Thomson. Back: Ricky Craig, William Reid, Nigel Forsyth, Andy Tholus, Kenny Scott.
Champion Street 1994 – Abbotswell Aztecs. Back (from left): Scott McGlynn, Colin South, Lee Sweeney, James Fettes, Martin Milne, Jamie Mauchline. Front: Mark McDonald, Chris Milne, Stephen McDonald, Kevin Neish, Matthew Smith, Daryl Cruickshank, Ian Kemp.
Champion Street 1994 – Marchburn Rovers. Lee Massie, Morgan Murray, Donald Thompson, Scott Anderson, Brian Thompson, Shawn Ellington, Sonia Anderson, Richard Low, Andrew Ledbettre, Malcolm Stewart, Graham Mattison, Lee Yule.
Champion Street 1994 – Fernielea Dons. Back (from left): Craig Williamson, Marco Bevilacqua, Andrew Bowers, Martin Paul, Richard Jeffries, David Kane. Front: James Gillan, Liam Kane, David Lackie, Craig Thompson, Darren Throw.
Champion Street 1994 – Hays Hotspurs. Back (from left): Mark Swanson, Gordon Pirie, Andrew Connon, Steven Low, Paul Main, John Jones and Ewan Buchan. Front (from left): Adam Wilson, Grant Devine, Stuart Skinner, Ian Tavendale and Gary Scott.
Champion Street 1994 – Garthdee Gola. Back (from left): Alan Sherriffs, James Winton, Gary Westbrook, David Scott, Ricky Barron, David Gibb, Callum Masson and Keith Masson. Front: Darren Gibb, Andrew Tan, Greg Gerard, Chris Mellis, Robert Stewart, Stewart Gauld and Matthew Gairns. Saving the day (in front) are keeper Derek Yeats and captain Steven Gairns.
Champion Street 1994 – Cornhill Rovers.
Champion Street 1994 – Tilly Troopers. Back (from left): Craig Martin, Ryan Jamieson, David Graham, David Clark, Daniel Rigby, Any Hay, Mark Cuthburt. Front: Alex Leiper, Paul McBeath, James Kirkwood, Ian Pirie, Sanmi Awoniyi. On the ball is David Black.
Champion Street 1994 – Garden City Giants. Front: Stuart Auld. Middle (from left): Kurt Smith, Brian Garden, Darren Paterson, Lee Baxter, Ross Johnstone. Back: Terry Bruce, Craig Johnstone, Craig Pirie, Ryan Tawse, Russel Todd, Dejan Paduh.

Champion Street 1995

Champion Street 1995 – Newburgh United, the previous year’s winners of the Champion Street competition, receive new strips from Asda, Bridge of Don, customer services manager Kath Hogg, trying Mike Duncan’s shirt for size. At rear are (from left) Asda general manager Graham Noble, Marc Duncan, Andrew Lamb, Neil Fyfe, Russell Minty, Michael Harrison. Middle: Nicholas Cowling, Sandy Phillips, Stewart McKenzie. Front: Philip Smith, Liam Barclay, Barry Stott, Paul Walker, Darren Sutherland.
Champion Street 1995 – Woodside Wasps.
Champion Street 1995 -Lang Stracht Spurs. Back row (left to right): Craig Williamson, Mark Keith, Liam Kane, James Gillan, Andrew McGee, Graham Milne, Mark Coulter. Front row (left to right): Graham Rennie, Craig Thomson, Sean Matheson, Paul Marwick, James Johnston, Darran Thow. Front: goalkeeper Christopher Russell.
Champion Street 1995 – Cornhill Rovers. Back row (left to right): Stewart Laing, Lee McLaren, Craig Morgan, Steven Mathieson, Adam Murray, Jake Winning, Kevin Stirton, Kelly Smith. Front row (left to right): Christopher Ewen, Ryan Youngson, Craig Fraser, Tommy Stewart, Ryan Smith.
Champion Street 1995 – Forehill Dons. Back row (left to right): Stuart Clark, Chris Knox, Stephen Murray, John Haughie, Cameron Bruce, Danny Milne, Adam Morrice, Chris Brown, Gary Stephen. Front row (left to right): Steven Slater, Michael Sievwright, Daryl Leslie, John Lee, Gavin McGee.
Champion Street 1995 – Sheddocksley Phoenix. Back row (left to right): John Annand, Scott Robb, Kyle Hardy, Stuart Gown, Steven Duncan, Terry Anderson, Stephen Noble. Front row (left to right): Barry Coull, James Hendry, Jonathan Kennedy, Craig George, Dane Stevenson, David Wright.
Champion Street 1995 – Danestone Dynamos. Back row (left to right): Christopher Fowlie, David Donald, Stephen Miller, Mark Scott, Paul McIntosh, Colin McMillan. Front row (left to right): Mark Thomson, Craig Shewan, Paul Mackie, Dylan Alexander, Darren Scott, Darren Carrol.
Champion Street 1995 – Dubford Devils. Back row (left to right): Tom Norcott, Steven Morrison, Donald Gibson. Middle row (left to right): Timon Scheven, Graeme Skene, Cameron McCombie, David Glennie, Chris Hendry, Craig Reid, Jonathan Watt. Front row (left to right): Craig Clarkson, Martin Stuart, Andrew Tait, Callum Stewart, Jonathan Stewart, Alexander Stephen.
Champion Street 1995 – Girdleness Gunner. Back (left to right): Raymond Sievwright, Davie Gove, Janus Thouless, Chris Gove, Mike Sinclair, Pejan Paduh. Middle: Chris Edwards, Brian Garden, Stephen Thompson, George Douglas. Front: Stephen Milne, Jamie Freeland, Martin Wood, Dean Yeats.
Champion Street 1995 – Causewayend Scorpions. Back (left to right): Leighton Rafferty, Sandy McDonald, Mark Laing, Paul Clark, Jonathan Wisley. Middle: Gary Annand, David Munro, Kevin Rennie, Nicky Mitchell, James Lawrie. Front: Robert Hay, Kavin Roney, Mark Jamieson, Stuart Cameron, Ronnie Kane.
Champion Street 1995 – Portlethen Panthers.
Champion Street 1995 – Tillydrone Milan.
Champion Street 1995 – Bucksburn United. Back (left to right): Paul Laing, Steven Wilson, Richie Irvine, Ross Harley. Middle: Greg Barclay, Paul Henderson, Chris Reid, James Chalmers. Front: Scott Farquhar, Ben Fose, Daniel Bruce, Jonathan Cheyne.
Champion Street 1995 – Kincorth United. Back (left to right): Michael Murray, Christopher Harris, Paul McLean, Neil Brown, Euan Blacklaw. Middle: Nathan Hopkins, Andrew McLaughlin, Mark Sinclair. Front: Michael Davidson, Darren Forsyth, Kristoffer Reid.

Champion Street 1996

Champion Street 1996 – Broomhill Villa. Back (from left): Craig Harvey, Steven Dalgarno, Jamie Stevenson, Euan Gilles, Gregor MacDonald, David Chisholm, Robert Turnbull, Neil Bannatyne, Craig Truscott, Stewart Rettie. Front: Chris Ross, Shireen Bradford, Vikki Scouller and Alex Rayne.
Champion Street 1996 – Provost Rust Pumas. The McLeish Trophy winners after beating Newburgh United at Allan Park, Cults.
Champion Street 1996 – Seaton Stars. Melissa Bain fronts the Stars. Back (from left): Lynn Reid, Christina Farmer, Tracey Barron, Natalie Clark, Cheryl Main, Jenna Wilson. Front: Paul McKay, Kristofer Duguid, John McKay, Lee Smith, Sarah Gowans, Melissa Adams, Jane Dalziel, April Duguid.
Champion Street 1996 – Sheddocksley Phoenix. Back (from left): Sean Dines, Neil Stewart, Bill Houston, Andrew Anderson, Kyle Hardy, Matthew Strath, Sean Croll. Front: Dane Stevenson, Scott Buchan, Jamie Stevenson, Ricky Wood, Kevin Douglas, Matthew Mutch, Brian Neill, Nicky Black, and skipper Laith Binnie.
Champion Street 1996 – Forehill Dons. Back (from left): Neil Gallaghar, TJ, Robert Adam, Gavin McGhee, Gary Stephen, Peter Watt. Front: Mark Simpson, Barry Reid, Craig Robb, Daryl Leslie, Steven Slater, Danny Milne, Lara Cummings.
Champion Street 1996 – Byron Munich. Keeper Stevie Johnson heads the Byron Munich team at Champion Street, with teammates (back from left) Stuart Begg, Jamie Coull, Alistair Jackson, Martin Rennie, Alexander Thoirs, Stuart Simpson, Mark Davidson, Willie Murray, Paul Wright. Front: John Esson, Chris Mackie, Ryan Mackintosh, Ryan Macado, Andrw Macado.
Champion Street 1996 – Provost Watt Albion. Mark Carle (front left) and Alan Fraser (right) with team-mates. Back (from left): Andrew Singer, Vickie Fraser, Andrew McRobb, Alex King, Craig Brechin, James Rafferty, Craig Barron, Craig Tomon. Front: Meggin King, Michelle Goodlad, Jamie Lennox, Craig Milne, Gregor McRobb, Charlie King.
Champion Street 1996 – Langdykes Colts. Back (from left): Ross Cowling, Martin Craig, Peter Scott, Graham Adie, Mark Robertson, Mark Dalgarno. Middle: Daniel Kindness, Ross Cameron, Ross Young, Kevin Angus, Liam McCallum, Stuart Farman. Front: Martin Lawrence, Greg Hudson, Darren McKenzie, Scott Smith, Gary McKnockiter.
Champion Street 1996 – Dubford Devils mascot Daniel Hendry, 7, displays his shooting power, cheered on by his squad members (from left) Nicholas Wood, Craig Clarkson, Alex Stephen, Timon Scheven, Cameron McCombie, Scott Longthorne, Callum Stewart, Graeme Skene, Chris Hendry, Tom Norcott, Jill Robertson, James Pinsent, David Skene, James Copland.
Champion Street 1996 – Bucksburn United were the runaway winners of Champion Street’s Consolation Trophy with a 5-0 win over Seaton BJs.
Champion Street 1996 – Danestone Dynamos proudly show off their medals they won for topping their Champion Street section.
Champion Street 1996 – Invercauld Ajax. Sharon Scott’s in the limelight with her team. Back (from left): Russell Mair, Ross Cochrane, Leslie Jackson, Alan Yackiminie, Rory McAllister, Daniel McMillan. Front: David Yackiminie, Ryan Youngson, Ross Adams, Lee Morris, Chris Pacitti and keeper Paul Scott.
Champion Street 1996 – Kincorth Boys. Back (from left): Kristopher Harris, Marc Stewart, Dean Stewart, James Smith, Kevin Fettes. Centre: Robert Rust, Stuart Blacklaw, Martin Brown, Jamie Kerr, Mark Hutchins. Front: Jonatham Stacey, Sean Hamilton, Shaun Whyte, Rickki Swan.
Champion Street 1996 – Langstracht Spurs. Back (from left): Lee McKenzie, Christopher Stephen, Dean Fraser, Matthew Smith, Cameron Smith, Mark Coulter, Stuart Wood, Scott Smith, Andrew McGee, Wayne Grant, Mark Keith, Gary McNamee, Michael Hay, Paul McAdam, Jamie Gibb. Front: Scott Wilson, Steve Marwick.
Champion Street 1996 – Cornwell Crackers, winners of the Champion Street Sportsman Trophy team award.

Take a look through our other available Champion Street Aberdeen galleries…

