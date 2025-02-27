Champion Street 1991-1996: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

You can now take a look through our 1991-1996 selection of pictures from much-missed Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament Champion Street.

With Champion Street running from 1973 to 2008, thousands of Aberdeen youngsters took part in the yearly football extravaganza.

As long-time sponsors, The Press and Journal and Evening Express picture archive contains thousands of images of teams, players and action from down the decades at the various city venues where the tournament took place.

Following the success of our initial picture gallery rounding up all 35 years of Champion Street, we decided to bring our readers as many photographs as possible from the fondly-remembered event.

We hope this will allow as many Aberdonian football players (or ex-players) as possible to look back on themselves, family members or friends from their time playing in the Champion Street tournament.

The archive images from 1973 to 1978 are already available here, while the pictures from 1979 to 1984 are here, and the 1985 to 1990 pics are here.

The new selection below, some 90-or-so pictures, come from six summers of Champion Street – 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996.

Keep your eyes peeled for our next batch in the months ahead…

Champion Street 1991

Champion Street 1992

Champion Street 1993

Champion Street 1994

Champion Street 1995

Champion Street 1996

