Champion Street 1997-2002: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

You can now take a look through our 1997-2002 selection of pictures from much-missed Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament Champion Street.

With Champion Street running from 1973 to 2008, thousands of Aberdeen youngsters took part in the yearly football extravaganza.

As long-time sponsors, The Press and Journal and Evening Express picture archive contains thousands of images of teams, players and action from down the decades at the various city venues where the tournament took place.

Following the success of our initial picture gallery rounding up all 35 years of Champion Street, we decided to bring our readers as many photographs as possible from the fondly-remembered event.

We hope this will allow as many Aberdonian football players (or ex-players) as possible to look back on themselves, family members or friends from their time playing in the Champion Street tournament.

The selection below, some 90-or-so pictures, come from six summers of Champion Street – 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002.

Champion Street 1997

Champion Street 1998

Champion Street 1999

Champion Street 2000

Champion Street 2001

Champion Street 2002

Take a look through our Champion Street Aberdeen picture galleries…