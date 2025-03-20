Champion Street 1997-2002: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Champion Street 1997-2002: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

Did you play in Aberdeen's Champion Street kids' football tournament between 1997 and 2002? See if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery!

Champion Street 1998 - Girdleness Gunners. Front, from to left: Nathalie Brown, Stephanie Edward, Paula Scott, Marie Bissett, Lyndsay Gunn. Centre: Sean Flett, Kirk Laverty, Jamie Bourk. Back: Paul McGee, Stuart Freeland, John Duncan, Sean Jamieson, Michael Laing, Sean Ross, Martin Main.
Champion Street 1998 - Girdleness Gunners. Front, from to left: Nathalie Brown, Stephanie Edward, Paula Scott, Marie Bissett, Lyndsay Gunn. Centre: Sean Flett, Kirk Laverty, Jamie Bourk. Back: Paul McGee, Stuart Freeland, John Duncan, Sean Jamieson, Michael Laing, Sean Ross, Martin Main.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

You can now take a look through our 1997-2002 selection of pictures from much-missed Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament Champion Street.

With Champion Street running from 1973 to 2008, thousands of Aberdeen youngsters took part in the yearly football extravaganza.

As long-time sponsors, The Press and Journal and Evening Express picture archive contains thousands of images of teams, players and action from down the decades at the various city venues where the tournament took place.

Following the success of our initial picture gallery rounding up all 35 years of Champion Street, we decided to bring our readers as many photographs as possible from the fondly-remembered event.

We hope this will allow as many Aberdonian football players (or ex-players) as possible to look back on themselves, family members or friends from their time playing in the Champion Street tournament.

The selection below, some 90-or-so pictures, come from six summers of Champion Street – 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002.

Champion Street 1997

Champion Street 1997 – Tillydrone Dons. Front, from left: Lee Boswell, Andrew Reid. Second row: Martin Johnston, Michael Wilson, Greg Morrison. Third row: Dane Eatough, Stuart Douglas, Lee Hartwell, Michael Rigby. Back row: Paul Keith, Dennis Ewing, Wayne Geddes, Colin Cross.
Champion Street 1997 – Smithfield Boys. Back, from left: Derek Yeoman, John Forrest, Gordon Stewart, Graeme Annand, Darren O’Henry, Mark Henderson, Mark Laing. Middle: William MacDonald, David Menzies, William Buchan, Liam Gove, Ricky Milne. Front: Paul Munro, Danny Black, Dale Aitken, goalkeeper Daniel Copeland.
Champion Street 1997 – Cove Coasters. Back, from left: Andrew Allan, Scott Maitland, Greg Hudson, David Ewen, Bryan Robertson, Greg Simpson, Greg Clayton, Ross Young, Paul Lillie. Middle: Martin Craig, Malcolm Thomson, Ryan Downie, Stewart Farman, Scott Smith, Dean Lawrie. Front: Mark Dalgarno, Ross Cowling, Mark Robertson, Jamie Dean.
Champion Street 1997 – Girdleness Gunners. Back, from left: Lee Amoss, Alan Shirran, Sean Ross, Ashley Gray, Craig Lawson, Kirk Laverty, Lee Miller. Middle: Stephanie Edwards, Michael Lane, David Adams, Jamie Flett, Damon Jamieson, Dean Yeats. Front: Paula Scott, Michael Shirran, Kevin McGregor, Stephen Thompson, Darren Carr, Sean Flett.
Champion Street 1997 – Newburgh United celebrate with Aberdeen FC coach Tommy Craig after winning Champion Street for the fifth time at Allan Park.
Champion Street 1997 – Danestone Dynamos.
Champion Street 1997 – Sheddocksley Hearts. Getting carried away are Brian Neil (left) and Jamie Stevenson, with Sean Dines and Paul Wright. Back, from left: Matthew Mutch, Scott Buchan, Steven Forbes, Dane Stevenson, Rikki Wood and Lee McDonald. Front: Jamie Allan, Ricky Smith, Scott McArthur, Nicky Loggie and Alan Milne.
Champion Street 1997 – Forehill Dons. Front row, left to right: Mark Hay, Louis Wood, Greig Innes, Ritchie Reid, Philip Watson. Centre, from left: Scott Reid, Graham Lyndsey, Robert Adam, Chris Brown. Back, from left: Andrew Thomson, Chris Mathers, Kirk Deans, Steven Doane, Peter Watt (keeper), and standing right is Gary Stephen.
Champion Street 1997 – Tillydrone Troopers/Tilly Troopers. Using their heads are Paul Gilligan (left) and Allan Douglas (right). Back, from left: Dean Hewitt, Kenny Reid, Neil Barney, Mark Elrick, Sean Barney, Ryan McClure. Front: Stephen Jefferey, Jamie Stephen, James Robertson, Kevin McGee, Jason Geddes, David Quine.
Champion Street 1997 – Middleton Park Rovers. Hitting the high spots at Champion Street are, from left, Craig Wren, Ian Vass, Laura Vass, Mike Wilson, Darryl Ferguson and Gary Smith. Giving them a lift are Ben Clark, Graeme McHarry, Charlotte Morris, Graeme Milne, Steven Marcella and Robert Gordon.
Champion Street 1997 – Kincorth Boys. Trainer Paul Reid (front right) prepares his team for action (back, from left): Marc Stewart, Darren Cruickshank, Kyle Boyd, Paul McDonald, Stuart Blacklaw, Sean Gell. Front: Rikky Swan, Bean Air, Simon Kirkton, Mark Hutchison, Jamie Lennox.
Champion Street 1997 – Seaton FC.
Champion Street 1997 – Kincorth Babes. Ashleigh Ritchie is pictured at the front with her all-girl teammates (back, from left) Kelly Thomson, Emma Stevenson, Sammy Burnside, Michelle Goodlad, Philipa Reid and Stacey Smith. Front (from left) Joanne Skinner, Alexis Fleming, Vicky Fraser, Ashley Williams, Sarah Paterson and Megan King.
Champion Street 1997 – Powis Predators. Back, from left: Chris Youngson, Michael Fraser, Vince Keith, Stephen Todd. Middle: Dean Milligan, Leighton Rafferty, Ross McKenzie, Chris Findlay, Darren Traynor. Front: Allan Welsh, Stewart Ritchie, Roy Rimmer.

Champion Street 1998

Champion Street 1998 – Smithfield Dons. Back, left to right: Danny Black, Darren O’Henley, Mark Laing, Allan Marshall, James McAllam, James Davidson, Graham Anand. Front: William McDonald Derek Yeoman, William Buchan, Phillip Shirran, Gordon Stewart, Thomas Shirran, Craig Shirran, and Dean Durno.
Champion Street 1998 – Sheddocksley Hearts. Back, from left: Ronnie Middleton, Aaron Lynch, Terry Stevenson, Matthew Mutch, Alan Moule, Jessica Adams, Alexander Thoirs. Middle: Rikki Wood, Alan Milne, Natalia Shand, Brian Neill, Nikki Black, Raymond Cassie. Front: Tony Cross.
Champion Street 1998 – Invercauld Celtic. Back, from left, Christopher Duncan, James Watt, Neale Allan, Grant Elliott, Daniel Milne, Calum Moir, Laura McLeod, Sharon Scott, Philip Craig. Front: John Middleton, Gary Milne, Ross Adams, Lee Craig, Jamie Dow, and Craig Robertson.
Champion Street 1998 – Middleton Park Rovers. Back, left to right, Graeme McHardy, Ben Clark, Kim Crombie, Richard Gordon, Rachel Combe, Emma Robb, Natalie Marcella. Front: Martin Mutch, Craig Wren, Martin Cowie, Ian Vass, Ross Ferguson, and Sarah Duncan.
Champion Street 1998 – Balmedie Babes. Back, from left: Damon Telford, Craig McIntyre, Calum Kinnaird, Donald MacAskall, Ryan Fraser, Martin Smith, Keri Taylor, Craig Taylor, Ewan McIntyre. Front: Paul Farquhar, Ian Munro, Ryan Webster, Kyle McKendrick, Ross Webster, Teri Clubb, Clark Stephen, and David Williams.
Champion Street 1998 – Marchburn Milan. Back, from left: Daniel Todd, Shaun Brown, Kevin Jack, Sean Niven, Jason Brown, Christian Bain, Carl Robertson, Robert Fraser. Middle: Lewis Newman, Daniel Milne, Mark Nicolson, Jamie Cain, Ewan McKay. Front: David Carle and Michael Jack.
Champion Street 1998 – Lang Stracht Spurs. Back, from left: Stuart Taylor, Jamie McEwen, Shaun Adam, Matthew Smith, Scott Kelly, Ally Nicol, Paul Barnett, Brian Spender, Paul Emslie. Front: Ross Hunter, Ryan Clifford, Michael Hay, Steven Warwick, Darren Shinnie, Malcolm Stewart, Patrick McCarron.
Champion Street 1998 – Provost Rust Pumas. Back, from left: Redmond Smith, Richard McCombie, Siohbahn MacDonald, Steve Taylor, Shaun Rae, Jamie Sinclair, Sean Hewitt, Martin Hood, Anton Bonner. Front: Nathan MacDonald, Conner Forbes, Nick Marshall, Craig Forbes, Niki Sinclair, Darren Leadbetter, Paul Moffat.
Champion Street 1998 – Tilly Troopers. Back, from left: Stephen Smart, Darren Knox, Moira Lutton, Ryan Mclure, Warren Johnston, Mark Smith, Jamie Stephen, Paul McPherson. Front: Louise Robertson, Liam Boyle, Scott Wilson, James Robertson, Aaron Willox, and Dean Smart.
Champion Street 1998 – Dyce Dortmund. Back, from left: Chris Murray, Fiona Uro, Gordon Goudie, Doug Gordon, Craig Michie, Andrew Murray, Richard Scaife. Front: John Hardy, Mark Rose, Damon Taylor, Nikki Rainnie, Steve Walker, Scott Chalmers, Brian Daun. Front: Stewart Smith.
Champion Street 1998 – Broomhill Villa. Back, from left: Michael Gray, Chris Williams, Michael Ritchie, Darren Leslie, Steven Riley, Scott Lavery, Justin Robertson, Andrew Freeland, Alan Inkster, Kirsty Pirie. Front: Ally Gill, Jamie Duff, Paul Gordon, David Taylor, Michelle Turnbull, Gavin Sutherland, and Michael Ross.
Champion Street 1998 – Anthony Coroon (third right) of Kincorth Reggae Boys is mobbed by team-mates after scoring the decisive goal against Danestone Dynamos in Champion Street at Woodside.
Champion Street 1998 – Cornhill Comets.
Champion Street 1998 – Cove Coasters. With mascot Mollie are team members (front, left to right) Chris Adie, Scott Smith, Ryan Downie, Malcolm Thomson, Greg McKenzie, Dean Lawrie. Centre: Martin Skinner, Mitchell Chalmers, Mark Innes, Mark Robertson, David Ewen, Michael Rust. Back: Martin Craig, Scott Maitland, Ross Young.
Champion Street 1998 – Youngsters from the Powis Rebels celebrate after scoring against Manor Park United.
Champion Street 1998 – Portlethen Panthers. Back, from left, Mark Morrice, Sean Stratton, Philip Reid, Scott Brown, Kyle Christie, Iain Gunn, Phillip Donald. Middle: Kieran Conner, Jordan Reid, Steven Christie, Keith Horne, Colette Smith, Ryan Conner. Front: Steven Scouller.
Champion Street 1998 – Danestone Dynamos. Back, from left: Fraser Hillis, Craig Wright, Martin Taylor, Andrew Rose. Middle: Martin Johnstone, Kyle McKenzie, Daniel Wiseman, Craig Wait, Scott Carrol. Front: Mark Newton, Scott Beattie and Paul Nicol.
Champion Street 1998 – Mile End Town. Back, from left, Tom Ilett, Blair Leslie, Ritchie Dargie, Gavin Leel, Mark Webster, Ian Fowler, David Bucket. Middle: Scott Dunbar, Andrew Anderson, Ryan Cowie, Andrew Thomson. Front: Sean McLean.
Champion Street 1998 – Girdleness Gunners. Front, from to left: Nathalie Brown, Stephanie Edward, Paula Scott, Marie Bissett, Lyndsay Gunn. Centre: Sean Flett, Kirk Laverty, Jamie Bourk. Back: Paul McGee, Stuart Freeland, John Duncan, Sean Jamieson, Michael Laing, Sean Ross, Martin Main.
Champion Street 1998 – Byron Munich. Back row (from left) David Donald, Darren Pullam, Steven Foulger, Gary Macdonald, Alan Black, Robert Goodbrand. Middle row: Craig Mathieson, Darren Milne, Shaun Black, Darren Banks, Martyn Donald, Paul Napier. Front: Kevin Mathieson and Kevin Jaffray.
Champion Street 1998 – Ashlee Albion. Back, from left: Richie Reid, Ryan Reid, Chris Wilson, Reece Ward. Second back: Kirk Deans, Andrew Thomson, Michael Cavanagh, Chris Brown, Robert Adam. Second front: Stuart Riddell, Jacques Stephen, Mark Hay. Front: James Ross, Jamie Ironside, Scott Robb.
Champion Street 1998 – Sheddocksley Phoenix. Keeper Michael Donaldson with (back, left to right) Danny Mackay, Dean Crawford, Ryan Morrice, Ronald Pacitti, Keith Ellington, Christopher Dow. Front: Steven Gordon, Ross Gillanders, Jamie Ross, David Masson, Paul Hurlingshaw.
Champion Street 1998 – Garthdee Gola. Back, from left: Calum Murray, Kyle McKay, Andrew Craig. Middle: Craig Robertson, Kevin McDonald, Martin Malone, Mark Forbes, Greig Douglas, Gary Campbell, Neil Reilly. Front: Michael Reid, Michael Florence, James Richardson, Darren Thomson, Jamie Robertson, Euan Jarvis and Kelly Horne.
Champion Street 1998 – Greenbrae Giants. Back, from left: Jamie Copland, Mark Thomson, Sean Ashcroft, Daniel Rae, Nicholas Wood, Ryan Taggart. Middle: David Skene, Ryan Duncan, Scott Hurn, Craig Macklin, Ryan Tarbet. Front: Daniel Hendry and Austin Daniels.
Champion Street 1998 – Stewart Park Kids. Back, left to right: Stuart Tocher, Kyle McKenzie, Cameron Masson, Stuart Gordon, Mitchell McKenzie, Paul Morgan, Steven Ewen, Neil McGunnigle. Front: Joe McGunnigle, Sean Strachan, Stuart Gordon, Danny Taylor, Andrew McMenemy, James Livingstone, Darren Vance, and Darren Craig.
Champion Street 1998 – Newburgh United.
Champion Street 1998 – Kincorth United. Back, left to right: Charlie King, Jay McLaren, Conner McGill, Kevin Baxter, Scott Walker. Middle: Willie Duguid, Paul Slatter, Clarke McLennan, Daniel Rae, Greg Walker. Front: Ross Sinclair, Michael Wood, Keiran Irvine, Kyle Riach.

Champion Street 1999

Champion Street 1999 – Goldsmiths Consolation Cup final winners Cornhill Comets.
Champion Street 1999 – Kincorth Reggae Boys. Back, left to right: Ben Mair, Jamie Ballantyne, Scott Walker, Jake Strachan, Mark Hutchins, Jamie Lennox, Sean Craig, Lee Wilkie. Middle: Craig Phillips, Dean Lunan, Russell Ormond, Paul McBain, Ryan Law. Front: Rikki Swan, Findlay McDonald.
Champion Street 1999 – Ruthrie Dynamos. Back, left to right: William Duncan, Paul Healy, Michelle Nicol, Andrew Cairns and Michelle Turnbull. Middle: David Taylor, James Rayne, Jamie Duff and Tim Ovington. Front: Paul Gordon, Lewis Cameron and Gil Robertson.
Champion Street 1999 – Middleton Park Rovers. Back, left to right: Rachel Combe, Kim Comrie, Emma Robb.<br />Middle: Simon Higgins, Craig Cameron, Ross Ferguson, Jordan Blair, Rory Hay, Stuart Young. Front: Darren McDonald, Shaun Brands, Lee Kiloh, Shaun Clark, Lewis Duguid.
Champion Street 1999 – Sheddocksley Rovers. Back, left to right: Ross Handsley, Patrick McCarron, Mathew Mutch, Daniel Cole (Collie), Alan Moule, Shane Greenfield, Scott Stark. Middle: Ryan Morris, Steven Gordon, Colin Allardyce, Craig Ross, Paul Helenshaw. Front: Mark Milne, David Spalding, Alex Thoirs, Ronald Pacitti.
Champion Street 1999 – Girdleness Gunners. Front, from left: Sean Flett, Liam Cowe, David Cuthill, John Duncan, Sean Jamieson. Middle: Jamie Leiper, Robert Cuthill, Conor Bardrick, Chris Duguid, Raymond Leiper. Back: Graham Cuthill, Natalie Brown, Sean Ross, Stuart Rylie, Christen Mackie, Ryan Smith, Leigh Ann Moore, Martin Main.
Champion Street 1999 – Cove United. Back, from left: Matthew McKimmie, Dean Rezin, Dean Bryden, Darren Burnett, Chris McGill, Jordan Gill, James Campbell, Andrew Christie. Front: Steven Young, Michael Middler, Adam Todd, Jamie Brown, Andrew Weil, Robbie Mearns, Lewis Wood, Barry Milne.
Champion Street 1999 – Sheddocksley Phoenix. Back, left to right: Nicholas Thain, Fraser Rae, Warren Henderson, Russell Thomson, Jessica Adams, Graham Mitchell. Third row: Josh Murray, Grant Cruickshank, Sean Gordon, Ryan Sellars. Second row: Liam Burnett, David Masson, Dean Thoirs, Ryan Legg, Andrew Ross, Scott Robertson. Front: Nathalie Shand, Stuart Keith.
Champion Street 1999 – Heathryfold Hornets. Back, from left: Craig Paterson, Niki McLeod, Dean Thompson, Greig Yule, Jodi Sinclair, Derri McLeod, Derrick Yeoman. Front: Lee Gordon, Nathan McDonald, Darren Leadbetter, Lewis Newman, Jason Craig, Niki Sinclair.
Champion Street 1999 – Bucksburn United. From left, back row: Sean McCann, Rachel Shewan, Drew Forbes, Malcolm Dow, Craig Dalgarno, Duncan Barclay, Ryan Stott, Michael Sim. Front: Derek McKechnie, Allan Clarke, Kyle Taylor, Michael Stein, Martyn Carnie, Charlie Kelman, Daniel Forbes.
Champion Street 1999 -Invercauld Celtic. Back, left to right: Jordan King, Sean Hardie, Daniel McMillan, Sharon Scott, Chris Duncan. Middle: Ricky Milne, Liston Pacitti, Craig McWilliam. Front: Alan Smith, Chris Reid, Lee Craig, Martin Black, John Middleton.
Champion Street 1999 – Sunnybank Samba. Back, left to right: Steevi McInnes, Richard Moir, Andrew Harper, Lee Black, Mark Smith, Barry Harper, Andrew Chapman. Middle: Steven Black, Alistair Smith. Front: Alan Welsh, David Welsh, Craig Stewart, Christopher Allison.
Champion Street 1999 – Lang Stracht Spurs. From the left, back row: Sam Martin, James Clark, Chris Law, Paul Coutts. Middle: Scott Anderson, Greg Cheyne, Craig Munro, John Sim, Jamie Law, Ryan Clifford, Scott Rettie. Front: Elias Gear, Darren Gordon, Andrew Murdoch, Paul McKenzie, Mark Guyan.
Champion Street 1999 – Balmedie Villa. Back, from left: Ian Munro, Craig Taylor, Kyle McKendrick, Steven Hepburn, Kieran Morrison, Craig Bruce. Front- Michael Fletcher, Michael Chalmers, Paul Farquhar, James Secombes, Steven Tait, Clark Stephen.
Champion Street 1999 – Dyce Dortmund. Back, from left: Steven Lawson, Bryan Daun, Kevin Hendry, Duncan Emslie, Liam Barclay, Laura Reid, Scott Reid, Wayne Mickleburgh. Front- Travil Wallis, Richard Muncie, Clark Christie, Johnathon Flett, Grant Rattray, Greig Paterson, Wayne Grant.
Champion Street 1999 – Danestone Dons. They are, back from left,- Joe MacIndoe, Christopher Leys, Nicholas Anderson and Ricky Hunter. Third row: Ricky Ryan, Ciaran Duffy, Paul Nicol, and Craig Dawson. Second row: Calum Sunderland, Scott Robson and Arran Moir. Front: Ryan Calder, Liam Robertson and Greig Lamberty.
Champion Street 1999 – Tilly Troopers. Back, from left: Nicola King, Warren Johnstone, Darren Knox, Scott Wilson, Blair Gibbs, Jamie Stephen, Gyongnum Dawuda, Stephen Jeffrey. Front: Mikey Johnson, Andrew Grant, Rhys Milne, Leon Irvine, Richard Johnston, Moira Lutton.
Champion Street 1999 – Newburgh United. Left to right, back row: Logan Neave, Liam Christie, Erin Park, Kris Mitchell, Graham Cole, Gary Copland, Steve Brown. Front: Ian Askew, Matthew Watson, Greig Mathieson, Craig Stephen (keeper), Neale McHattie, Scott Brown, Scott Redhead.

Champion Street 2000

FC Byron Munich Youth at the 2000 Champion Street competition at Aberdeen lads Club, Woodside. Keeper Liston Pacitti fronts the team. Back from left; Jason Craig, Nicky St Clair, Nathan McDonald, Craig Thomson, Lee Gordon, Lee Craig, James Davidson, Craig Ryrie and Tommy Wood. Front, from left: Sean Dowl, Steven Boyl, Greg Robertson, Mark Munro, Michael Dawson and Greig Donald.
Champion Street 2000 – Stewart Park Kids. Back, from left: Paul Clark, Christopher Douglas, Mark Donaldson, Danny Lumsden, Douglas Gibb, Mark Russell, Lee McCann, Dean McKie, Lewis McGeorge. Middle: Andrew McKenzie, Michael Leask, Kevin Stewart, Darren Robertson. Front: Jamie Loban, Roy Milne, Matthewe Pirie.
Champion Street 2000 – Danestone Dons.
Champion Street 2000 – Portlethen Panthers. Back, from left: Chris Huston, Adam Jarvie, Fraser Sloan, Michael Johnston, Calum Erskine, Michael Mathieson. Front: Craig Will, Daniel Skene, Ian Sellar, Alan Mitchell, Rory Huston.
Champion Street 2000 – Cornhill Comets.
Champion Street 2000 – Inter Midstocket. Back, left to right: Thomas Brazendale, Marcello Sasso, Scott Dunbar, Harry Houghton, Adam Leel. Middle: Ewen Cadger, Liam Cowie, David McMillan, Donal Phair, John Dargie, Michael Scott. Front: Elliot Gray, Martin Hughes, Michael Zanre, Ross Scott, Liam Cowie.
Champion Street 2000 – Causewayend Cobras.
Champion Street 2000 – Broomhill Villa.
Champion Street 2000 – Girdleness Gunners. Back, from left: Cameron McGrath, Dean Allan, Robert Cuthill, Kyle Walker, John Duncan, Chris Webster, Jamie Leiper, Graeme Cuthill. Middle: Raymond Leiper, Daryll Mitchell, Liam Cowe, Christan Mackie, Stuart Caie, Daniel Tarburn, Shaun Carrol. Front: David Cuthill, Stuart Ryrie, Kieran Wilson.
Champion Street 2000 – Westburn Wanderers.
Champion Street 2000 – Tilly Troopers.
Champion Street 2000 – Dyce Dortmund.
Champion Street 2000 – Kincorth Reggae Boys
Champion Street 2000 – Cults Dragons.
Champion Street 2000 – Middleton Park Rovers.
Champion Street 2000 – Springhill Panthers. Back , from left: Bruce Strachan, William Buchan, Barry Mant, James Petrie, Craig Ross, Richard Crighton, James Dingwall, Jordan Calder, Dale McIntosh. Middle: Alec O’Neil, Paul Begg, Jason Buchan, Dean Thoirs, Ryan Legge, Murray Robertson. Front: Andrew Ross.
Champion Street 2000 – Invercauld Caley Thistle captain Allan Smith fronts the team. Back, from left: Craig McWilliam, Daniel Cleven, Jack Davidson, Jamie Matheson, Mark Webb, Chris Mullen, Craig Thomson, Liam Leslie and Natalie Davidson. Front, from left: Ricky Milne, Martin Black, Duncan Mason, Steven Brodrell, Liam Boyle and Kris Reid.
Champion Street 2000 – Cove United. Back, from left: Sean Gordon, Chris McGill, Robbie Mearns, Dean Bryden, Lewis Wood, Colin Dean, Darren Burnett, Matthew McKimmie, Ryan Stables. Middle: Barry Milne, Adam Todd, Andrew Neil. Front: Ross Cuthbert.
Champion Street 2000 – Garthdee Gola.

 

Champion Street 2000 – Bucksburn United.
Champion Street 2000 – Newburgh United.
Champion Street 2000 – Greenbrae K2.

Champion Street 2001

Champion Street 2001 – Broomhill. Back row, left to right: David McLean, Joanne Watson, Andrew McLeod, Chris Gibb, Scott Inkster. Front: David Parkinson, Duncan Rayne, Ross Adams, Matthew Lawrenson, Mark Johnston, Grant Moorhouse.
Champion Street 2001 – Danestone. Front, left to right: Kevin Hunter, Danny Elphinstone, Craig Bradford, Greig Lamberty, Daniel Thompson, and Aaron Drummond. Back: Scott Michie, Cameron Ewen, David Beaumont, Stuart Clark, Matthew Ellon, Craig Dawson, Ewan Robertson and Dale Bruce.
Champion Street 2001 – Stewart Park Kids.
Champion Street 2001 – Inver Milan. Back, left to right: John Stirling, Craig Thomson, Mark Webb, Natalie Davidson, Natasha Pirie, Meghan Clark. Centre, left to right: Darren McHattie, Craig McWilliam, Ryan Webster, Greg Downie, Chris Mullen, Kyle Thomson. Front, kneeling, left to right: Jamie Matheson, Kris Reid, Mark Gordon, Stephen Irskine, Gary Aitchison, Stewart Howie, with keeper Steven Boddrell, front.
Champion Street 2001 – Middleton Park Rovers. Back, left to right: Euan Massie, Stuart Noble, Stuart Cheyne, Mark Duncan, Shaun Brands, Ross Buchan, Kyle Nelson and Callum Duguid. Front: Ryan Robertson, Richard Lawrence, Craig Brands, Brian Smith, Jamie Reynolds, Patrick Masson and Lee Marwick.
Champion Street 2001 – Kincorth Reggae Boys. Back row, left to right: Michael Kelly, Kevin Baxter, Matthew Maitland, Clark McLennan, Darren Buchan. Middle: Sean Mackie, Steven Davidson, Kyle Riach, Lucas Flemming. Front: Willie Duguid, Dean Lunnan, Liam Page, Craig Phillips.
Champion Street 2001 – Balmedie Beach Boys. Back, from left: Neil Muir, Daniel Watson, Clark Stephen, Mike Fletcher, Kieran Morrison, Kevin Adams. Front: Ryan Adams, Andrew Secombe, Martin Henderson, Thomas Pearson, Murray Kinnaird.
Champion Street 2001 – Greenbrae United. Front, left to right: Laura Westwood, Sarah Munro, Melissa Sterling, Scott Christie, Matthew Darrow and David Law. Back: Nicholas Greig, Grant Munro, Stephanie Sangster, Tony Flannigan, Rachel Rutten, Nicholas Craig, Scott Noble, Martin Levetsky.
Champion Street 2001 – Tilly Troopers. Back, from left: Greig George, Steven Haighway, Craig Lees, Kriss Low, Martin Burns, David Hudson, Gary Deans. Front: Paul Allen, Sean Robertson, Jake McKenzie, Blair Gibbs, Paul Taylor, Andrew Haighway, Sean Frew.
Champion Street 2001 – Causewayend Cobras. Back, left to right: Mark Jeffery, Alistair Smith, John McKay, Rhys Gray, Mathew McKay, Neil Smith, David Welsh. Front: Vickie Robb, Raymond Welsh, Thomas Mennie, Kyle McKimmie, Ryan MacPherson, Liam Knox.
Champion Street 2001 – Garthdee Gola. Back, left to right: Martin Allan, Daniel Robertson, Michael Taylor, Michael Banks, Mathew Walker, Jamie Esslemont, Jack Spiers. Front: Cody Megginson, Mark Smith, Kashif Ahmed, Craig Duncan, Jamie Richie, David Banks, Daniel Sangster, Shaun Taylor, Douglas Greig.
Champion Street 2001 – Springhill Spurs. Back, from left: Craig Hepburn, Ashton Rae, Jason Buchan, Owen Petrie, Michael Davidson, Grant Walker, Duncan Reiley. Middle: Daniel Clark, James Petrie, Josh Murray, Daniel Newcombe. Front: Daryn Plowman.
Champion Street 2001 – Portlethen Pumas. Back, left to right: Ian Marshall, Scott Knox, Kieran Conner, Richard Smith, Steven Mathieson. Middle: Michael Johnston, Iain Gunn, Ian Sellar, Stuart Green, Kevin Campbell, Peter Hindley. Front: Goalkeeper Kyle Reid.
Champion Street 2001 – Girdleness Gunners.
Champion Street 2001 – Lang Stracht Spurs. Back, left to right: Daniel Thompson, Steven Haldane, Scott Anderson, Greig Cheyne, Fraser McDonald, Caroline Dickson, Steven Munro, John Scott. Front: Scott McKenzie, Lewis Dalglish, Adam McNamee, Tyler Gordon, Stuart Keith, David Steven, Derek Anderson.
Champion Street 2001 – Newburgh United. Back, left to right: Shaun Proctor, Ian Donald, Scott Brown, Loui Kinsey, Lucas Owhonda, Daniel Kelingray. Front: Greg Jamieson, Sam Muirhead, Craig Chalmers, Ian Askew, Greg Smith, Callum Stopani, Scott Stopani.
Champion Street 2001 – Dyce Dortmund. Back row (from left): John Stratton, Katie Mearns, Scott Reid, Aaron Stewart, Keith Mearns, Jack Buchan. Middle: Grant Mearns, Greig Paterson, Liam Maxfield, Chris Allison, Grant Rattray. Front: Liam Brown, Andrew McAskill, Ross Durno and Andrew Davie.
Champion Street 2001 – Cornhill. Back, from left: Nathan Munro, Lewis McIntosh, Chris Angus, Ryan Strachan, Blair Johnstone, Lewis Johnstone, Craig Will and Rachel Gatar. Front: Lee Frost, Craig Wallace, Nicky Burr, Craig Laing, Scott Whelan, Daniel McKechnie, and Gavin Walker.
Champion Street 2001 – Winners of the sportsmanship team award, Fernhill Rovers, with their trophy.
Champion Street 2001 – Byron Munich celebrate their win. Back, left to right: Ashley Tosh, Stuart Wilson, Robert Fraser, Allan Smith, Warren Anderson, Richie Ross, Craig Thomson, Dean Ferries and Nicki Sinclair. Front: Jamie Fraser, Stuart Fraser, Craig Milne, Martin Black, Greg Donald, Rachel Small, Stevie Boyle and Blair Hendry.

Champion Street 2002

Champion Street 2002 – Broomhill Villa.
Champion Street 2002 – Cove United.
Champion Street 2002 – Donside Devils. Back: Mark Willox, Sean Frew, Mikey Johnston, Gregg George, Steven Walker, Jamie Brown, Ian Lowe. Front: Marc Craig, Paul Taylor, Steven Roy, Andrew Brown, John Hamilton, Jake McKenzie.
Champion Street 2002 – Newburgh United. Back row: Daniel Kellingray, Steven Malcolm, Conner Rae, Craig Chalmers, Shaun McGarva, Liam McNiell, Kyle Donald, Sam Muirhead, Mattthew Hance. Front: Darren Rae, Ewan Murray, Jimmy Manders, Paul Morrice, Jack Muirhead, Callum Smith, Barry Coutts, Greg Matthew, Ross McNeill.
Champion Street 2002 – Cornhill Comets. Back: Darren Johnstone, Gary Taylor, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Beattie, Matthew Leisk, Craig Wallace, Lee Forbes, Gavin Walker, Gary McCutcheon. Front row: Lewis Johnston, Paul Johnson, Blair Johnston, Kris Adams, Lewis Howie, Mason Thomson, Martyn Kidd, Scott Whelan, Gary Forbes.
Champion Street 2002 – Byron Munich. Back row (from left): Steven Erskine, Ashley Tosh, Blair Munro, Craig Milne, Shaun Rogers, Martin Reid, Arran Cowie, Kevin McAli. Front row: Aaron Fettes, Dean Thomson, Dean Ferris, Rachel Small, Stuart Frazer, Darren Inglis, Scott Royan, Paul Rennie.
Champion Street 2002 – Balmedie Beach Boys. Back, from left: Fraser Tait, Steven Buchan, Murray Kinnaird, Peter Shaw, Mark Duncan, Craig Peat, Harry Stewart, Peter Melvin. Front: Daniel Bremner, Christopher Shuttleworth, Kevin Adams, Ian O’Neil, Ryan Adams, Grant Southgate, Thomas Pearson. Sean Duncan saves the whale.
Champion Street 2002 – Cults Ajax. Back, left to right: Steven Smith, Bevis Reid, Stuart Cooper, Steven Dunn, Sebastian Troell-Smith, Neil Cornally, Craig Davidson and Ben Grifffiths. Front: Tom Simpson, Bryn Thomas, Ian Leith, Kevin Symon, Gavin McGregor, Craig Smith.
Champion Street 2002 – Middleton Park Rovers. Back, left to right: Blair Chisholm, Greg Beattie, Stuart Cheyne, Grant Paterson, Mark Duncan and Shaun Clark. Middle: Richard Newland, Lee Marwick, Scott Duguid, Adam Nicholson, Stuart Noble. Front: Richard Lawrence, Ryan Robertson, Jamie Wilson, Paddy Masson, Callum Duguid, Jamie Reynolds.
Champion Street 2002 – Sheddocksley Phoenix. Front, left to right: Paul Rae, Robin Mant, Lewis Burnett, Calum Stewart, Lee McRobb, Mark Ellis. Middle: Brayden Nelson, Ryan Wallace, Jason Coyle, Lewis Ross, Owen Petrie. Back: Brandon Dalgleish, Nicola McKenzie, Lewis Smith, Peter McDonald, Grant Mauchline.
Champion Street 2002 – Woodside Wanderers.
Champion Street 2002 – Ashlee Albion. Back, from left: Alan Ledingham, Christopher Thomson, Adam McCorry, Alex O’Collard, Chris Taylor, Darral Murray, Stuart Pearson and Ryan Mutch. Front: Lewis Blackhall, Shaun Laird, Marc Morrison, Bradley Deans, Nick Tweedie, Dan Smith, Liam Stout.
Champion Street 2002 – Garthdee Gola.
Champion Street 2002 – Fernhill Rovers. Back, left to right: Ryan Shaw, Sean Park, Duncan Reilly, Robert MacAteer, Mark Wilson, Greg Kane, Greg Webster. Front: Daniel Reid, Nicol Christie, Jamie McLean, Daniel Officer, Kris Paterson, Darren Black and Ray Milne.
Champion Street 2002 – Greenbrae. Back, from left: Martin Murawieki, Nicholas Green, Scott Noble, Laura Westland, Melissa Stirling, Craig Tarbet, Johnny Cook. Front: Billy Simpson, Miles Murawieki, Kevin Duff, Steven Ross, Stuart Booth, Rebecca Christie, Chris Sim.
Champion Street 2002 – Manor Park United. Back, from left: Ross Clark, Mark Reid, Steven Whyte, Liam Smith, Ricky Davidson. Middle: Craig Leadbetter, Damien McLeay, Nicholas Reid, David Matthews. Front: Finlay McLeay, Daryl Main, Liam Lawrence, Chantelle Forbes.
Champion Street 2002 – Lang Stracht Spurs. Back, left to right: Scott Harwood, Ryan Reid, Greg Reid, Stephen Haldane, Scott Wilson, Morgan Booth, Adam McNamee, Daniel McKechnie, Keelan Booth. Front: Stewart Howie,, James Kirkland, Stephen Erskin, Catriona McDonald, Gavin Scott, Sean Cumming, Scott Fraser.
Champion Street 2002 – Woodside Madrid. Back, left to right: Daniel Ross, Sam McPhee, Ryan Knowles, Kyle Allen, Daniel Mitchell, Dale Ross, Ryan Stewart, Chloe Fitzpatrick, Paul Clark, Ryan Fraser. Front: Randy Ross, Ryan Shand, Morgan Harper, Curtis Milne, Liam Morgan, Jordan Leyden, Alan Sleigh, Scott Burke, Matthew Melvin.
Champion Street 2002 – Dynamo Danestone. Back, from left, Marc Wilson, Darren Kerr, Paul Davidson, Jordan Taylor, Ryan Davidson, Daniel Mutch, David Beaumont, Kevin Hunter. Front: Rory Brock, Aaron Drummond, Ross Fordyce, Euan Michie, Darren Nicoll, Daniel Wyness and Daniel Cowie.
Champion Street 2002 – Inter Midstocket. Back, left to right: Colin Noble, Josh Connon, Callum Barshaw, Briony Stewart, Sam MacKenzie, Fraser Anderson. Front: John Henderson, Calvin Williams, David Diack, Lawrence McLelland, Lewis Holman, Alex Shepherd, Siobhan Cowie.
Champion Street 2002 – Springhill Spurs. Back, from left: Bruce Croll, Steve Smith, Grant Walker, Niall Rose, Kyle Thomson, Daniel Johnston, David Cowie, Fraser Finnie, Greg Deans. Front: Laura Ewen, Grant Milne, Chris Jolly, Anton Riley, Lewis Dalgleish, Jordan Laing, Andrew Anderson, Stuart Keith.
Champion Street 2002 – The winning team, Bucksburn United. Back, from left, Calum Tawse, Jimmy Crocket, Shaun Morrison, Josh Robertson, Ryan Linton, Nathan Munro, Callum Foster, Ricky Courage, Jamie Fyvie, Lewis Marnock, Stewart McIntosh. Front: Craig Buchan, Harley Strachan, Jarvis Ferguson, Robert Guyan, Mathew Reid, Scott Ross Sean Cronin and Connor Rennie.

Take a look through our Champion Street Aberdeen picture galleries…

Conversation