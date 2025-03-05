REVEALED: Champion Street could be set for return to Aberdeen kids’ football calendar THIS SUMMER

Champion Street, the much-missed Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament could return to Granite City pitches later this year – with a bid to restore the annual event now launched.

The original Champion Street ran for 35 years, from 1973 to 2008, giving hundreds of kids the chance to go for glory for their area/school during the summer break.

Grampian Police were long-time tournament organisers, with the competition for primary school-aged kids held at a range of city football venues over the years – including Hazlehead and Aberdeen Lads’ Club pitches, and with the showpiece finals taking place at the likes of Aberdeen’s Pittodrie Stadium and Cove Rangers’ Allan Park.

Over the decades, several future professional football stars played in (and even won) Champion Street, including Aberdeen 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup goal hero John Hewitt, future Dons captain Russell Anderson, FA Cup and Scottish Cup-winner Fraser Fyvie and English Premier League and Scotland winger Ryan Fraser.

However, it has now been more than 15 years since the last edition of the Aberdeen kids’ summer football phenomenon took place.

Recently, The Press and Journal have been publishing hundreds of Champion Street pictures from our archives, showing the teams of kids who participated down the decades (you can see them all HERE).

These ongoing photo selections have sparked the imagination of Daniel Kindness – and he is now determined to bring back the Champion Street experience for present-day Aberdonian children… and hopes it can be as soon as this summer!

Daniel – the founder of Kincorth Emirates youth football club – said: “It’s probably the photos coming out all the time of the old teams – my photo was in last week.

“Every time a new batch of photos come out, you get that wee bit of excitement on social media, and a lot of my mates will be on Whatsapp saying how brilliant it was.

“It was such a good tournament – probably the best youth tournament in Scotland at the time – and you really looked forward to it as a kid!”

He added: “I think it’s something the kids would really like nowadays, as there’s not much things like it going about.”

‘Kids’ football is non-competitive now – but Champion Street didn’t do us any harm’

One hurdle to be cleared in reestablishing Champion Street is the move away from competitive football for younger kids since the tournament was last played.

This would likely mean a departure from the previous set-up where Champion Street teams were organised through the city’s primary schools.

But Daniel thinks the obstacle can be surmounted, saying: “In my opinion, there’s a lack of competitive football now, and kids are in first or second year of academy before they start playing in proper leagues.

“I think they’re missing out and it didn’t do us any harm when we played in Champion Street.

“In England and Ireland, they start (competitive football) a lot earlier than Scotland for some reason.

“I started the Kincorth (Emirates) youth team three or four years ago.

“I wasn’t really aware then, when I went back to it, how kids’ football worked.

“It’s quite non-competitive now, there’s no primary school leagues – I was quite surprised when I seen all that.

“That would be a wee bit of a stumbling block, but I’ve spoken to guys who are involved in the ADJFA (Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association), and they’ve said, if you do it as a privately-run thing, you can do what you want. It would be okay.”

Daniel wants to stick to classic Champion Street format

Daniel is intent on Champion Street 2025 being as similar to the beloved old tournament as possible, saying: “I’d like to see it go back to a Cove team, a Kincorth team, a Portlethen team. Kids from different schools and different clubs in a team representing the area you’re from – even different ages, because I remember when we played in it, it was your primary school team, so there were some P5s in the team, P6s and P7s.

“Now they play under the year you were born – like 2015s, 2016s – so they’ve come away from playing with kids from different ages, which I think is a bit of a shame as well. Young kids can learn from playing with older kids.

“I’d like us to go back to having a (central) venue in the summer holidays. Sheddocksley’s quite big. You’ve got Balgownie – places like that.

“If the odd game needs to be held away from there, fine.

“But when I played in it, it was down at Seaton skyscrapers and I thought it was a good thing all of the teams being there at the same time. There was a real buzz about the place.

“Could it be at Cormack Park? Balmoral Stadium? Banks o’ Dee? Or is it better back out on the grass?”

Champion Street revival efforts under way

A Facebook page, Champion Street 2025, is now live off the back of the excited response to Daniel’s initial posts about bringing the tournament back.

He is encouraging those who feel the same nostalgia as him for Champion Street to get in touch to help with its revival.

He said: “I put a message up on my Facebook and got a massive response on it. Guys saying they’d really like to give me a hand.

“So I’ve now set-up a Facebook page, had a badge made, and now I need to form a small committee.

“I need to go out and find guys that are going to help me.

“I can do quite a bit of it myself, but I want to get other (juvenile) clubs involved right away.

“We probably also need some sponsorship, funding, as well as insurances and stuff like that.

“It’s going to be a fair bit of work, but I think it’s worthwhile and we’ll get a lot of support.

“Can it be done this summer? It’s maybe a big ask, but if we get through all of the restrictions, it can be done.”

