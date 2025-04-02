Champion Street 2003-2008: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Champion Street 2003-2008: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

Did you play in Aberdeen's Champion Street kids' football tournament between 2003 and 2008? See if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery!

Champion Street 2006 - Final. Mastrick Reds with the trophy. 
Champion Street 2006 - Final. Mastrick Reds with the trophy. 
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

You can now take a look through our 2003-2008 selection of pictures from much-missed Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament Champion Street.

With Champion Street running from 1973 to 2008, thousands of Aberdeen youngsters took part in the yearly football extravaganza.

As long-time sponsors, The Press and Journal and Evening Express picture archive contains thousands of images of teams, players and action from down the decades at the various city venues where the tournament took place.

Following the success of our initial picture gallery rounding up all 35 years of Champion Street, we decided to bring our readers as many photographs as possible from the fondly-remembered event.

We hope this will allow as many Aberdonian football players (or ex-players) as possible to look back on themselves, family members or friends from their time playing in the Champion Street tournament.

The selection below, more than 100 pictures, come from six summers of Champion Street – 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Champion Street 2003

Champion Street 2003 –  Birkhall Brazil. Back, from left: Ryan Homan, Ryan Reid, Andrew McKenzie, James Hardie, Nathan Lynch, Liam Carney, Alan Fettes, Mark Murray and Blair Munro. Middle: Martin Boyle and Marc Garden. Front: Rachel Small, Sean Bannerman, Christopher Wood, Chris Sutherland and Katie Fachie.
Champion Street 2003 – Fernhill Rovers. Back, from left: Nicol Christie, Brian McCombie, Stuart Spalding, John Paterson, Alan Lamond, Robert McAteer, Craig Banks, Aden Buchan and Natalie Roby. Front: David Hetherington, Connor Legg, Jamie M’Clean, Declan Bennet, Kris Paterson, Shaun Gray and Darren Black.
Champion Street 2003 -Ashlee Albion. Back, from left: Ryan Robb, Darren Taylor, Dan Reid, Stuart Pearson, Chris Ritchie, Martin Cowie, Ryan Mutch, Martin Leslie and Duncan Pirie. Front: Martin Clark, Ross Dewer, Taylor Gowie, Alan Simpson, Shaun Laird, Bradley Jolly and Michael Blackett.
Champion Street 2003 – Queens Park Rovers. Back, left to right: Christer Fjellroth, Blair Towler, Michael Angus, Adam Elphinstone, Martin Corsie, Max McCahery, Robert Lawrie, James Kirkland, Rhys Bain. Front: Carrie Doig, William Mathers, Ben McGregor, Fraser Grant, Elliot Duff, Marty Bain.
Champion Street 2003 – Kincorth Reggae Boys. Back, left to right: Nico Hutchison, Connor Scully, Connor Craig, Liam McDonald, Johnathon Clark, Matthew Fife, Murray Brown. Front: Levi McLellan, Lewis Farburn, Roy Hendry, Gavin Elphinstone, Liam Page, Blair McPherson, Shaun Richmond.
Champion Street 2003 – Parkway Pumas. (L-R back) Steve Masson, Kieran Wilson, Darren Quinn, Jordan Reid, Sean Pirie, Andrew Hunter. (Front) Liam Bacon, Mathew Calder, Josh Lamberty, Jamie McLachlan, Martin Galley, Jordan Alexander.
Champion Street 2003 – Broomhill Villa. (L-R back) Neall Rettie, Finlay Urquhart, Micheal Crusoe, Rogan Taylor, Jamie Dryburgh, Harley McIntyre. (Front) Ross Garden, Jamie Noble, Sean Stewart, John William MacDonald, Bruce Smith, Greg Hay.
Champion Street 2003 – Deeside United are, back, from left, Liam Shaw, Scott Paterson, Leigh Stroud, Andrew Close, Chris Pawlett, Callum Davis. Centre: Callum Dunbar, Jordon Robertson, Mason Robertson. Front: Not named, Callum Smith, Nick Thornton, Evan Robertson, Joanne Murphy.
Champion Street 2003 – Cove Madrid are back, from left, Iain Milne, Andrew Gardiner, Rachel Gibson, Daniel Ross, Jonathan Hanvey, Robert Mathieson, Stuart Cuthbert. Centre, from left, Kristoffer Bell, James Valentine, Sean Sutherland, Steven Meldrum, Sean Lawrie, Nathan Binnie, Grant West. Front, Andrew Simpson (left), Grant Brown.
Champion Street 2003 – Woodside Madrid are, back, from left, Steven Forrest, Ryan Shand, Bruce Gilmour, Chloe Fitzpatrick, Axel Banks, Matthew Robertson, Max Westland, Jamie Sleigh. Centre: Kyle Lobban, Lee Reid, Liam Lawrence, Matthew Melvin, Randy Ross, Kai Ross, Edward McNelis. Front: Liam Morgan.
Champion Street 2003 – Scotstown Select are, back, from left, Adam Walsh, Daniel Brownie, Christopher Fraser, Aron Bartlett, Andrew Esson, Callum Donald, Josh Robertson, Lucas Collie. Centre: Blair Yule, Stephanie Ritchie, Owen Trykowski, Erin Wallace, Chris Breen, Sean Esson. Goalie not named.
Champion Street 2003 – Inter Midstocket are, back, from left, Sean Scott, Alex Davies, Chris Leiper, Ian Rodger, Sam Knudsen, Jamie Gibbon, Callum Bagshaw. Front: Siobhan Cowie, Robbie Hartley, Laurie McLelland, Alex Shepherd, Paul McPhail, Craig Runcie.
Champion Street 2003 – Real Cults. Back L-R: Neil Barnes, Bevis Reid, Ben Griffiths, David Pethick, Sebastian Troll-Smith, Steven Smith, Robert Gibson. Front: Steven Smith, Stephen Dunn, Peter Roach, Casper Volker, Tom Simpson, Andrew Dowie, Carsten Troll-Smith.
Champion Street 2003 – Middleton Park Rovers. Back L-R: Ryan Robertson, Grant Paterson, Craig Brands, Daryl Hay, Blair Chisholm, Adam Nicholson, Alistair Beattie, Craig Stephenson, Scott Duguid. Front: Jay Milton, Martyn Fraser, Andrew Jackson, Thomas Roberston, Thomas Lindie, Paddy Mason, Liam Wright, Kyle Anderson, Ross Beattie.
Champion Street 2003 – Balmedia Beach Boys. Back L-R: Steven Buchan, Ryan Adams, Harry Stewart, Andrew Smith, Connor Robertson, Kevin Reid. Front: Conor Gault, Andrew Secombes, Peter Melvin, Ryan Brands, Jason McKessick, Daniel Bremner.
Champion Street 2003 – Newburgh United. (L-R back) Steven Malcolm, Callum Smith, Scott Stopani, Euan Murray, Jimmy Manders, Paul Morris, Johnathan Rae. (L-R front) Craig Lamb, Christopher Watt, Barry Coutts, Charles Niven, Dean Napier, Grant Reid, Ross McNeil.
Champion Street 2003 – Bucksburn United. (L-R back) Chris Milne, Fraser Wallace, Josh Robertson, Jarvis Ferguson, Harley Strachan, Ross Salmon, Ricky Courage. (L-R front) Jon Taylor, Martin Simpson, Ryan Crombie, Steven Roy, Donald Cruickshank, Mitchell Curry.
Champion Street 2003 -Greenbrae Milan. Back, from left: James Burns, Dean Morrice, Michael Gouer, Billy Simpson, Becky Christie, Hannah Duthie and Chris Davie. Front: Kyle Robertson, Miles Morawiecki, Craig Taggart, Johnathan Cook, Paul Duthie, Stuart Booth and Amanda King.
Champion Street 2003 – Garthdee Gola. Back, from left: David Ritchie, Ricky Taylor, Daniel Kane, Daniel Taylor, Nathan Fraser, Scott Walker, Keiran Small, Scott Hosie. Front: Lee Lawson, Michael Cumming, Shaun Goate, Bobby Burns, Michael Goate, Dale Newcombe, Craig Hutchins and Drew Gibbon.
Champion Street 2003 sportsmanship award winners Woodside Wanderers.
Champion Street 2003 consolation trophy winners Broomhill Villa.
Champion Street 2003 final – Cornhill Comets celebrate their win over Springhill Spurs.

Champion Street 2004

Champion Street 2004 – Ashlee Albion. Back, left to right, Taylor Gowie, Darren Taylor, Chris Ritchie, Michael Blackett, Jack Hayles, Lewis Carnie, Cameron Ross and Nathan Stewart. Front: Lewis Blackhall, Graeme McNair, Ross Dewar, Bradley Jolly, Alan Simpson, Duncan Pirie, Martin Clark and Ryan Bremner.
Champion Street 2004 – Woodside Wanderers. Back, from left: Lewis Fraser, John Cheyne, Dale Thomson, Chris Stewart, Paul Noble, Daniel Binns, Jamie Formon, John Baxter. Front: Brian Russell, Jamie Fletcher, Gary Grant, Matthew McDonald, Matthew Morrison, player not named.
Champion Street 2004 – Torry Villa. Back, left to right: Aaron Walker, Dean Watt, Greg Smith, Steven Miller, Liam Duguid, Lauren Duncan. Front: Dean McDougall, Scott Lawson, Stephen Bennett, Andrew Reid, John Kilminster and Kevin Robertson.
Champion Street 2004 – Newburgh United. Back, left to right: Ross McNeill, Grant Reid, Steven Malcolm, Max Shamov, Craig Lamb, Lewis Birnie, Lewis McGowan and Daniel Lane. Front: Steven Graver, Dom Rae, Jack Muirhead, Charles Niven, Ross Stirling, Nathan McBeath and Dean Napier.
Champion Street 2004 – Byron Munchkins. Back, left to right: Barry Bruce, Connor Melville, Emma Rennie, Jamie Robertson, Greg Falconer, Joseph Dressell, Daniel Guyan, Kevin Donegan, Liam Donegan. Front: Arran Kean, Darren Pirie, Lewis Clark, Bradley Milne, Craig Johnston, Martin Boyle, Fraser Cowie (mascot), Kenny Evans, Liam Carmichael.
Champion Street 2004 – Kingswells Rovers. Back L-R: Lindsey Coutts, Sarah Milne, Drew Milne, Iain McKay, Mikey Christides, Blair Sutherland, Nardeen Kader. Front L-R: Andrew McLeod, Connor George, Scott Melville, Daniel Busby, Lewis Mennie and Jordan Towers.
Champion Street 2004 – Middlefield Milan. Back, from left: Craig Marshall, Derek Watt, John Paterson, Derek Quinn, Kris Grant, Ross McCann, Rhys Yoeman, Jade Drysdale. Front, from left: Arron Thomson, Eoin Cummings, Scott Grant, Liam Thomson, Ricky Forrester, Russell Masson and Aiden Taylor.
Champion Street 2004 – Bucksburn United. Back L-R: Christopher Milne, Nathan Douglas, Andrew Reid, Jon Taylor, Ross Salmon, Josh Robertson, Kevin Smith, Donald Cruickshank, Douglas Reid. Front L-R: Luke Goddard, Nathan Greig, Martin Simpson, Kristopher Taylor, Craig McLennan, Nicholas Murray, Steven Cumming.
Champion Street 2004 – Mastrick Reds. Back, left to right: David Wood, Gary Cheyne, Ryan Homan, Mark Ellis, Callum Adams, Jae Robertson, Craig Banks, Shaun Robertson, Sean Bannerman. Front: Connor Legge, Martin Valentine, Scott Banks, Cameron Beattie, Greg Cheyne, Joe Donald and Ricky Moir.
Champion Street 2004 – Inverurie Locos. Back, from left: Jamie Innes, Evan Mitchell, David Angus, Sean Bremner, Lewis Merson, Daniel Stalker, Sean Reid, Duncan MacLellan. Front, from left: Mark Souter, Matthew Milkie, Sean Faskin, Greig Watson, Nicol Binnie and Craig Smith.
Champion Street 2004 – Cornhill Comets. Back, left to right: Mark Gibson, Gary Forbes, Rhianna Law, Kerry Forbes, Shaun Mitchell, Ryan Gordon, Dale Robison, Laura Horsburgh. Front: Mathew Surell, Liam Duncan, Darryn Irvine, Neil Erskine, Ryan Burr, Mason Thomson, Stephen Davidson and Sean Cowling.
Champion Street 2004 – Greenbrae Ajax. Back, left to right: Joe Garrow, Lisanna Lamb, Sarah Skene, Hannah Duthie, Billy Simpson, Kyle Stirling, Becky Christie, Emma Magee. Front: Samir Khan, Michael Gover, Hadyn Man, Kevin Duff, Ashleigh Donald, Jonny Cook and Miles Morawiecki.
Champion Street 2004 – Tullos United. Back, left to right: Reece Lowe, Daniel Strachan, Jamie Campbell (capt), Peter Lovie, Jay Davidson, Liam Grant, Lee Hulse. Front: Dale Harper, Mike Milne, Daniel Duncan, Rhys Walker, David Anderson, Aiden Garrow, Terry Crook.
Champion Street 2004 – Midstocket Meteors. (L-R back) Gregor Connon, Iain Rodger, Peter Sclare, Chris Leiper, Sean Scott, Alexandar Adaer. (L-R front) Seamus Duff, Lewis MacAuley, Euan Stevenson, Finn Blake, Ryan Scott, Efe Ibojie.
Champion Street 2004 – Broomhill Villa. (L-R back) Joe Holland, Louis Brock, Greg Adams, Johnathan Douglas, David Crighton, Greg Hay. (L-R) Jamie Sharp, Ben McKenzie, Joshua Murray, Liam Urquhart, Louis Wilson, Jamie Hall, Ewan McErlean.
Champion Street 2004 – Parkway Pumas. Back L-R: Darren Quin, Chris Fyvie, Jordan Reid, Sean Pirie, Mark Smith, Liam Mackenzie, Michael Ross, Liam Bacon, Jamie McLachlan and Fergus Ewen. Front L-R: Lewis Kidd, Matthew Calder, Andrew Hunter, Craig Douglas, Josh Rosie, Josh Lamberty, Steven Hay and Kristopher Mavor.
Champion Street 2004 – Woodside Madrid. Back L-R: Aamon Hani, Adam Mitchell, Axel Banks, Jordan Milne, Martin Forrest, Bruce Gilmour, Scott Thomson, Craig Forbes and Norman Adam. Front L-R: Edward McNelis, Ryan Massie, Kyle Lobban, Lewis Rennie, Leighton Ross, Matthew Robertson, Scott Anderson and Allan Tait.
Champion Street 2004 – Kincorth Reggae Boys. Back, from left: Brian Fraser, Neil Ross, Johnathan Millson, Levi McLennan, Luke Barnett, Liam Page, Lewis Lunan, Daryl Hutchison, Neil Ross. Front: James Duguid, Thomas Simmers, Lee Ross, Kai Ross, Lewis Milligan, Jack Davidson, Sophie Brown.
Champion Street 2004 – Garthdee Gola. Back, from left: Lewis Gillespie, Ryan Black, Sarah Campbell, Shaun Goate, Drew Gibbon, Michael Cumming, Bobby Burns, David Lamont, Darren Black, Kieran McAffrey. Front: Jordan Fowlie, Ryan Taylor, Marcus Scaise, Kyle Fraser, Scott Taylor, Ruairidh Morrison, Aidan Scott and Aiden Pickervance.
Champion Street 2004 – Middleton Park Rovers. Back, left to right: Ross Beattie, Nathan Russell, Ahmed Choudry Richard Higgins, Martyn Fraser, Finlay Porter, Michael Keller, Adam Nicholson. Front: Andrew Jackson, Scott Duguid, Liam Duncan, Kyle Middleton, Tyler Hay, Thomas Robertson and Jason Duncan.
Champion Street 2004 – Woodside Wanderers. Back L-R: Jamie Fletcher, Jamie Farman, Christopher Stewart, Paul Noble, Daniel Binns, John Baxter and John Cheyne. Front L-R: Richie Hutchison, Lewis Fraser, Matthew McDonald, James Armstrong, Gary Grant and Dale Thomson.
Champion Street 2004 – Queens Park Rovers.Back L-R: Sam McGregor, John Morrison, Rhys Bain, Angus Pennington, Camran Knowles and Jacob Bonner. Front L-R: Scott Main, Ben McGregor, Elliot Duff, Stuart Morrison and Marty Bain.
Champion Street 2004 – Fernhill Rovers. Back, left to right: Steven Ogilvie, Kimberly Cox, Rhys Christie, Daniel Baxter, Sean Ferguson, David Russell, Ryan Paterson, Nicol Christie. Front: Declan Bennett, Craig Johnstone, Allan Lamont, Ryan McCombie, Scott Gordon, Stuart Spalding.
Champion Street 2004 final at Allan Park, Cove. Cove Madrid. Back, left to right: Stewart Watt, Scott Murray, Joseph Kirton, Stewart Kelman, Martyn Stewart, Sean Flett, Michael Leitch, Ross Findlater, Scott Mackie, Lee Ritchie, Daniel Ross. Front: Paul Gibson. Lewis Clark, George Valentine, Billy Rose, Craig Arthur, Ryan Fraser, Jason Caie, Kristoffer Bell, Darren Forbes.
Champion Street 2004 final at Allan Park, Cove. Springhill Spurs celebrate their win. Captain Fraser Fyvie with the trophy.

Champion Street 2005

Champion Street 2005 – Woodside Wanderers. L-R from back: Daniel Binns, Christopher Stewart, Lee Duncan, Mathew Robertson, Scott Thomson, Jamie Fletcher, Jayde Rae and Alan Tait. Front: John Cheyne, Lewis Rennie, John Baxter, Scott Anderson, John Brown, Ross Shepard and Bruce Gilmore.
Champion Street 2005 – Springhill Spurs. L-R from back: Connor Knowles, Daniel Johnston, Alexander Fraser, Kevin Main, Ross Sutherland, Gilmore MacRae, Kyle Ford and Jordan Laing. Front: Adam Styles, Sean Stewart, Calum Adams, Christopher Jolly, Lewis Sharp, Christopher Hood and Andrew Anderson.
Champion Street 2005 – Kingswells Rovers. Back, from left: Ruari Collinson, Lewis Penny, Neil Farman, Jamie Dunn, Jamie Stewart, Jordan Brown, Grant Smith, Drew Milne. Front: Calum Smith Brendan Thain, Daniel Busby, Iain Mckay, Lindsey Coutts, Mikey Christidies.
Champion Street 2005 – Bucksburn United. Back, from left: John Taylor, Nathan Douglas, Greg Nicol, Harley Strachan, Ricky Courage, Ross Salmon, Callum Tawse , Jamie Alain. Front: Callum Booth, Lucas Kier, Luke Goddard, Ryan Crombie, Donald Cruickshank, Mitchell Curry, Cameron Gray and Kristopher Taylor.
Champion Street 2005 – Cove United. Back L-R: Paul McFarlane, Stuart Cuthbert, Craig Douglas, Craig McKay, Grant West, Robert Mathieson, Iain Milne, Daniel Ross, John Hanvey. Front L-R: Ross Findlater, Lewis Clark, Sean Lawrie, Chris Bell, Craig Arthur, Joey Kirkton, Steven Meldrum, Sean Sutherland, James Valentine.
Champion Street 2005 – Greenbrae Ajax. Back L-R: Becky Christie, Grant Reid, Scott Minty, Kris Coll, Scott Stopani, Craig Taggart, Stephen Ross, Greig Ritchie. Front L-R: Lisanna Lamb, Chris Sim, Paul Duthie, Aron Bartlett, Kevin Duff, Pete Mackay, Miles Murawiecki, Billy Simpson.
Champion Street 2005 – Cornhill Comets. Back, left to right: David Barry, Connor McLeod, Gary Forbes, Martyn Hesketh, Jamie Laing, Paul Douglas, Tom Donaldson and Rhianna Law. Front: Craig George, Reece Adam, Ryan Burr, Stephen Davidson, Kris Davidson and Shaun Mitchell.
Champion Street 2005 -Danestone Dons. Back L-R: Scott Anderson, Connor Smart, Gregor Hutchison, Calum White and Calvin Kennedy. Front: Joshua Notman, Mathew Allan, Dylan Chambers, Ross Gibson and Ryan Cameron.
Champion Street 2005 – Torry Tigers. Back, left to right: Dean Watt, Stewart Dignan, Rhys Purdie, Aaron Walker, Liam Duguid and Dale Kilpatrick. Front: Liam McGregor, Kyle Gray, Sean Napier, Scott Robertson and Bradley Weston.
Champion Street 2005 – Balmedie Beach Boys. Back, left to right: Murray Kinnaird, Mark Duncan, Andrew Secombes, Ryan Brands, Steven Buchan, Andrew Smith and Kevin Reid. Front: Harry Stewart, Peter Melvin, Kris Adams, Jason McKessick, Sean Duncan and Connor Robertson.
Champion Street 2005 – East End Girls. Back L-R:  Emily Davidson, Megan Hird, Leonie Simpson and Sarah Hamilton. Front: Sam Somers, Sarah Dickie, Holly Coleman and Ruby Elrick.
Champion Street 2005 – Broomhill Villa. Back L-R: Aaron McCaskill, Dean McDonald, James Stewart, Joshua Murray, Joe Holland and Greg Hay. Front: Ben McKenzie, Jamie Hall, Steven Marr, Chris Liversedge.
Champion Street 2005 – Danestone Reds. Back, left to right: Lewis Kidd, Michael Rose, Cameron Bruce, Steven Hay, Liam Smith and Andrew Mutch. Front: Grant Donald, Christopher Mavor, Jamie Lachlan, Daniel Bruce and Keiron Towler.
Champion Street 2005 – Cornhill Kickers. Back L-R: Dylan Curran, Kristopher Milne, Dale Robison, Chay Crawford, Mark Gordon, Liam Beattie, Owen Norrie. Front L-R: Darren Sinclair, Scott Burnett, Jordan Walker, David McKay, Matthew Boyne.
Champion Street 2005 – Bruntland Road Porto. Back L-R: Ethan Brawley, Craig Archibald, Duncan Barclay, Fraser Angus, Cameron Burgess. Front L-R: Sam Killoh, Craig Harrison, Lewis Gordon, Gregor McLaren, Jon Gordon.
Champion Street 2005 – Cove Milan. Back L-R: Scott Cowper, Stewart Kelman, Stewart Watt, Stewart Milne, Lee Ritchie, Craig Johnston, Stuart Stran. Front: Billy Rose, Ryan Fraser, Martyn Stewart, Jason Caie, Darren Forbes.
Champion Street 2005 – Ashlee Sevens. Back L-R: Christopher Luty, Craig, Chadwick, Hal McCorry, Lewis Carnie, Craig Mellis, Michael Blackett. Front L-R: Chris Blackett, Alan Simpson, Hannah Webster, Martin Clark.
Champion Street 2005 – Byron United. Back, left to right: Nathan Lynch, Arran Fettes, Jack Flourance, Chris Wood, Enest Gaza, Nikki Cain, Shaw Bannerman, Greg Flanconer, James Davidson, Barrie Bruce. Front: Liam Simpson, Sean Masson, Ryan Massie, Michael Murphy, Luke Bruce, Lewis Clark, Connor Melville, Darren Liang, Jamie Robertson.
Champion Street 2005 – Woodside Sevens. Back L-R: James Armstrong, Craig Forbes, Christopher Brian, Dale Thomson, Neil Cyrley, Lewis Fraser. Front L-R: John Hall, Nigel Adams, Chris Rennie, Leighton Ross, Liam Neish.
Champion Street 2005 – Harlaw Globetrotters. Back, left to right: Niklaes Haugland-Gosling, Stuart Gill, Finlay Urquhart, Kyle McAskill, Rogan Taylor, Jonathan Douglas, Sean Clews. Front L-R: Sean Stewart, Michael Crusoe, Bruce Smith, Blair McPherson, David Crighton, Jon Macdonald.
Champion Street 2005 – Kingswell Colts Sevens. Back, left to right: Andrew McLeod, Blair Sutherland, Ross Milne, Robbie Collinson, Callum Shinnie, Ryan Mennie. Front L-R: Jason Brown, Ross Yule, Lewis Mennie, Alex Christides, Scott Mitchell.
Champion Street 2005 – Birkhall Juniors. Back, left to right: Daniel Stout, Blade Lawrie, Peter Lovie, Sarah Thomson, Neil Erskine. Front: Stewart Murray, Mark Elder, Lewis Robertson, Declan Murray.
Champion Street 2005 – Inverurie United. Back L-R: Michael Clark, Craig Smith, Shaun Ramage, Greig Watson, Ryan Golson. Front: Paul Emslie, Shaun Easkin, Peter Cameron, Ryan Glennie.
Champion Street 2005 – Kincorth Reggae Boys. Back, from left: Connor Craig, Darren Clyne, Murray Brown, Liam McDonald, Scott Davidson, Connor Scully, Liam Page. Front: Randy Ross, Arron Mitchell, Matthew Hay, Michael Cross, Shawn McDonald and Lewis Lunan.
Champion Street 2005 – Culter Ajax. Back L-R: Rory Turner, Kenneth Corthals, Ross Yule and Alex Henderson. Front: Alex McMahon, Dario Palma, David Summers and Evan Robertson.
Champion Street 2005 – Fernhill Rovers. Back, left to right: James McBain, Liam Gilchrist, Callum Murphy, Rhys Christie, Nicol Christie. Front: Craig Banks, Jay Hutton, Scott Gordon, Scott Banks.
Champion Street 2005 – Provost Rust Tigers. Back, left to right: Kasper Barski, Michael Williamson, Rhys Yeoman, Liam Saddler, David Higgins, Connor Higgins. Front: Scott Morland, Aaron Thomson, Scott Grant, Scott Knox, Andrew Gregor, Don Bowie.
Champion Street 2005 – Tillydrone Dons. Back, left to right: Steven Stewart, Andrew Brown, Ian Low, Jaimie Lawerenson, Eddie O’Neil, Joe Chatton, Ricky Forrester. Front: Nathen Wilson, Adien Page, Lee Rennie, Christopher Poulson, Jack Findlay, David Jamieson, Ian Ritchie.
Champion Street 2005 – Byron Munchkins. Back, left to right: Kevin Donegan, Daniel Guyan, Thomas Robertson, Cameron Beattie, Josh Minnie, Martin Davidson. Front: Craig Johnston, Darren Pirie, Aron Davidson, Liam Donnegan, Kenny Evans, Liam Carmichael.<img decoding="async" loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-6721621" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/03/EE-YOUTH-01.jpg_16308707-1jj5vf8ub-763x564.jpg" alt="" width="620" height="458" srcset="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/03/EE-YOUTH-01.jpg_16308707-1jj5vf8ub-763x564.jpg 763w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/03/EE-YOUTH-01.jpg_16308707-1jj5vf8ub-243x180.jpg 243w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/03/EE-YOUTH-01.jpg_16308707-1jj5vf8ub-768x568.jpg 768w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/03/EE-YOUTH-01.jpg_16308707-1jj5vf8ub-503x372.jpg 503w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/03/EE-YOUTH-01.jpg_16308707-1jj5vf8ub-114x84.jpg 114w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/03/EE-YOUTH-01.jpg_16308707-1jj5vf8ub-65x48.jpg 65w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/03/EE-YOUTH-01.jpg_16308707-1jj5vf8ub.jpg 1440w" sizes="(max-width: 620px) 100vw, 620px" />

Champion Street 2005 – Kincorth Youth. Back, left to right: James Duguid, Ewan Morgan, Levi McLennan, Mel Ross, Rhys Duguid. Front: Lee Rose, Lewis Milligan, Thomas Summers, Craig Marnoch, Kai Ross.

Champion Street 2005 – Kaimhill Cobras. Back, left to right: Aidan Thomson, Jordan Fowlie, Ben Petrie, DJ, Jordan McHattie. Front: Darren Black, Ryan Taylor, Ryan Black, Nathan Ross.
Champion Street 2005 – Kaimhill Cubs. Back, from left: Allan Lamont, Jason Davie, Ben Franklen, Ryan Mally and Jason McGilvery. Front: Daniel McDonald, George McKenzie, Dylan Earn, Grant Yates and Kierran Gibson.
Champion Street 2005 – Springhill Thistle. Back, from left: Dominic Gibb, Bradley Milne, Scott Hepburn, Liam Sutherland and Barry Riley. Front: Lewis Walker, Grant Hepburn, Sam Williams, Scott McDougal.
Champion Street 2005 – Ashlee Albion. Back, from left: Craig Brands, Martin Leslie, Stuart Pearson, Blair Chisholm, Richard Lawrence, Chris Ritchie, Alan Ledingham, Darren Taylor. Front: Scott Chadwick, Paul O’Neil, Paddy Masson, Shaun Laird, Ross Dewar, Lewis Blackhall, Richard Duthie, Ryan Brebner.
Champion Street 2005 – Woodside Warriors. Left to right: Reece Law, Gordon Garner, Rhys Moore, Kieran Harper, Kaigen Moore, Sean Higgins, Russell Young.
Champion Street 2005 – Provost Rust Pumas. Left to right: Russell Mason, Jonathan Gregor, Aiden Taylor, Darren Cable, Chloe Cameron, Craig Marshall, Kieran McKenna, Lee Todd.
Champion Street 2005 – Balmedie Dune Loons. Back, left to right: Ross McKaig, Philip Dyce, Jordan Mitchell, Jamie Robertson. Front: Callum Shuttleworth, Ryan Junor, Cameron Smith, David Cuthill and Kieran Lawrence.
Champion Street 2005 – East End Girls, who won the Fair Play Award.
Champion Street 2005 – Garthdee Gola with the Consolation Cup at Allan Park, Cove.
Champion Street 2005 – Evening Express Scott Simpson Trophy final at Allan Park, Cove. Winners Cornhill Wasps with the trophy.

Champion Street 2006

Champion Street 2006 – Ashlee Albion. Back L-R: Ross McNeil, Scott Duguid, Steven Malcolm, Kieran Wilson, Martin Cowie, Thomas McDonald, Adam Nicholson, Darren Taylor, Lewis Blackhall. Front: Ryan Brebner, Alan Simpson, Lewis McGowan, Craig Lamb, Matt Calder, Stuart Hutchinson, Martyn Clark and keeper Chris Ritchie.
Champion Street 2006 – Woodside Wanderers. Back L-R: Liam Young, Scott Anderson, John Baxter, Bruce Gilmour, Jamie Fletcher, Alan Tait, Andrew Brown, Joey Gill. Front L-R: Craig Forbes, Ian Ritchie, Gary Grant, Paul Noble, Greig Lawson, Liam Duncan, Lewis Rennie.
Champion Street 2006 – Broomhill Villa. Back L-R: Rory Watt, Joe Holland, Michael Masson, Jamie Hall, Joshua Murray. Front L-R: Chris Liversedge, Jack Rattray, Scott Adams, Stephen Mark, Ben McKenzie.
Champion Street 2006 – Greenbrae Colts. Back L-R: Declan Milne, Craig Simpson, Kristopher Borland, Reece Gibb, Paul Orr, Lewis Watson. Front L-R: Sean Hunter, Mark Aitken, Jack Duthie, Paul Esslemont, Ross MacPherson.
Champion Street 2006 – Birkhall Wasps. Back L-R: Nicolas McGuire, Brandon Hunter, Harry Smith, Dominic Burns, Matthew Fraser. Middle L-R: Aaron Erskine, Declan McGunnigle, Dominic White, Jamie Will. Front: Lewis Paton, who hurt himself.
Champion Street 2006 – Jesmond Ajax. Back L-R: Lewis Dunbar, Ewan Nicholson, Ross Mann, Scott D’Agostini, Ben Matson, Elliott McDonald. Front L-R: Lewis Stephen, Clark Petrie, Sam Ahmed, Jack Matson.
Champion Street 2006 – Byron United. Back L-R: Craig Johnston, Steven Scott, Jonathan Gregor, Greg Falconer, Michael Williamson, James Davidson, Jamie Robertson, Connor Melville. Front: Blade Lawrie, Ryan Pratt, Corrie Smith, Jason Stewart, Lewis Clark, Sean Doig, Russell Masson, Ross Doig (front).
Champion Street 2006 – Byron Munchkins. Back L-R: Andrew Scott, Aaron Davidson, Darren Pirie, Paul Thomson, Jordan McLeod. Middle L-R: Ryan Jack, Andrew Gregor, Dylan Dunlop, Andrew Davidson. Front: Ryan Foreman.
Champion Street 2006 – Mastrick Rovers. Back L-R: James Adamson, Dylan Adam, Reece Christie, Aaron Valentine, Callum Scott, Jordan Bowman. Front L-R: Connor Robertson, John Bruce, Jack Legge, David MacDonald, Lewis Robertson.
Champion Street 2006 – Mastrick Reds. Back L-R: Barry Bruce, Mark Elder, mark Ellis, James Hardie, Steven Lawson, Ryan Arbuckle, Shaun Robertson, Barry Reily. Front: Connor Legge, Grant Hepburn, Callum Adams, Ed McNellis, Martin Boyle, Neil Erskine, Scott Hepburn, Daniel Baxter, Liam Sutherland (front).
Champion Street 2006 – Sheddocksley Spurs. Back, from left: Dean Barnes, Ross Handson, Kyle Donald, Lee Stuart Jay Dorkin. Front: Liam Robertson, Jake McIntyre, Leon McPhee, Lewis Walker, Dylan Johnston.
Champion Street 2006 – East End Girls. Back, from left: Chloe Matthews, Sarah Work, Sarah Dickie and Karris Knowles. Front: Alana Thomson, Fiona Hamilton, Maya Hay and Megan Mavers
Champion Street 2006 – Woodside. Back, from left: Jason Shearer, Keith Edmont, Liam McCaig, Bryan Russell. Front: Chris Brien, Mathew Mcdonard, James Armstrong and Greg Davidson.
Champion Street 2006 – Bruntland Road Porto. Back, from left: Jack Middleton, Jack McIntosh, Conal Mitchell, Oliver McIntosh, Ben Murray and Ethan Brawley. Front: Jon Gordon, Jack Stewart, Lewis Gordon, Ryan Stewart Fraser Angus and Sam Kiloh.
Champion Street 2006 – Fernhill Rovers. Back L-R: David Russell, Scott McDougall, Sam Williams, James McBain, Nicol Christie. Front: Scott Gordon, Stuart Massie, Corey Buchan, Jay Hutton, Scott Banks, Ross Smith (front).
Champion Street 2006 – East End Girls. Back L-R: Mairi Bell, Courtney Cook, Toni Davie, Rhianna Law, Sarah Milne, Rachel Westland. Front L-R: Ciara Constable, Natasha Bruce, Leonie Simpson, Donna McCann, Kirsty Millar, Ashleigh McCorkindale (front).
Champion Street 2006 – Newmachar Wanderers. Back, left to right: Lee Strathie, Aaron Samuels, Ryan Still, Aaron Singer, Darren Ellis, Shaun Bolton. Front: Callum Parley, Connon Bain, David Howley, Shaun Dickie, Dean Still.
Champion Street 2006 – Milltimber Tigers. Back, left to right: Zak Griffiths, David Dey, Bruce Sorbie, Morgan McKay, Callum Buchan. Front: Paul Weston, Craig MacGowan, Aidan Coombe, James Bellis, Duncan Craig, Finlay Spence.
Champion Street 2006 – Torry Gunners. Back, left to right: Zac Wood, Aaren Walker, Rhys Purdie, Garry Ferguson, Kyle Gray. Front: Ryan Mackie, Bardley Weston, Matthew Simpson, William Marshall, Cejay Dashper.
Champion Street 2006 – Balmedie Colts. Back, from left, Scott Wright, Greg McKay, James Laidlaw, Niall Corbett, Ben Leslie. Front: Cameron Laird, Matthew Buchan, Kiron O’Brien, Brandon Allan, Paul Laidler, Jack Pirie.
Champion Street 2006 – Kingwells Colts. Back, left to right: Ross Yule, Rhys Leiper and Sam Reid. Front: Callum McCaw, Callum Kemp, Callum Shinnie, Craig Simpson and Fraser Wilson.
Champion Street 2006 – Girdleness Gunners. Back L-R: Chris Clark, Kevin Petrie, Kevin Reid, Andrew Smith, Connor Robertson, Harry Stewart, Jordon Mitchell. Front: Peter Melvin, Philip Dyce, Callum Shuttleworth, Ross Thompson, Chris Lamb, Adam Sandison, Jason McKessock (keeper).
Champion Street 2006 – Danestone Reds. Back L-R: Gregor Hutchison, Keiran Towler, Michael Rose, Cameron Bruce, Scott Anderson, Calvin Kennedy, Callum White. Front L-R: Deans Rose (mascot from Australia), Ross Gibson, Callum Forsyth, Ryan Cameron, Joshua Notman, Dylan Chambers.
Champion Street 2006 – Girdleness Gunners. Back L-R: Keith Morrison, Lee Hulse, Lauren Duncan, Jamie Campbell, Dean Watt, Liam Grant. Front: Michael Milne, Stephen Bennett, Scott Wight, Ritchie Hutchison, Kevin Robertson, Scott Lawson, Reece Law, Greg Smith (keeper).
Champion Street 2006 – Byron Little Eens. Back L-R: Macaulay Shirreffs, Steven Dunlop, Brandon Ritchie, Ewan Mann, Ashlyn Hardie, Joshua McLeod, Fraser Cowie, Steven Gribble. Front L-R: Lennon McDonald, Brandon Gibb, Dylan Smith, Bradley Smith, Ethan Park, Connor McLeod.
Champion Street 2006 – Middleton Park Milan. Back L-R: Scott Moir, Miller Knowles, Richard Higgins, Kyle Middleton, Michael Keller, Tyler Hay. Front L-R: Liam Cheyne, Michael Cruickshank, Euan Alexander, Matthew Aitken, Grant Ritchie, David Cowie.
Champion Street 2006 – Cove Bay Dynamo. Back L-R: Lee Milne, Sean McIntosh, Alexander Dando, Dean Henderson, Liam McGregor. Front L-R: Chris Davidson, Kyle McPherson, Marley Fowler, Connor Mitchell.
Champion Street 2006 – Cornhill Colts. Back L-R: Matthew Boyne, Liam Paterson, Lewis Stephen, David McKay, Mark Gordon, Darren Sinclair, Owen Norrie. Front L-R: Liam McKenzie, Kyle Ritchie, Scott Burnett, James Gow, Jordan Gray.
Champion Street 2006 – Kingswells Colts. Back L-R: Ross Yule, Robbie Collinson, Stuart Close, Sam Hardisty, Jason Brown. Front L-R: Callum Kemp, Callum McCall, Rhys Leiper, Callum Shinnie, Aidan Leiper.
Champion Street 2006 – Torry Loons. Back L-R: Ryan Sinclair, Conran Wilson, Connor Cowe, Reece Duncan, Neil Cooper, Ryan Gray. Front L-R: Lewis Hibb ert, Leighton Hibbert, Ross Law, Donnelly Wilson, Stephen Smith.
Champion Street 2006 – Dyce FC. Back L-R: Gregory Noble, Michael Paterson, Steven McAndrew, Craig MacAskill, James Macmanus. Front L-R: Joe Milne, Ross Gibson, Josh Cruickshank.
Champion Street 2006 – Garthdee Gola. Back L-R: Lewis Taylor, David Lamont, Ben Petrie, Bobby Burns, Shaun Goate, Jonathan Douglas. Front L-R: David Crighton, Mikey Cumming, Drew Gibbon, Darren Black, Marcus Scaife.
Champion Street 2006 – Danestone Dons. Back, left to right: Cameron Shore, Jonathon Alexander, Michael Mavor, Craig Scott and Duncan Armstrong-Hill. Front: Cameron McKay, Olivia Anderson and Daniel Middler.
Champion Street 2006 – Cove Madrid with their Consolation Cup trophy.
Champion Street 2006 – Final. Mastrick Reds with the trophy.

Champion Street 2007

Champion Street 2007 – Cove Madrid. From back left: Stewart Strang, Scott Cowper, Sean Flett, Grant Beattie, Stewart Milne, Scott Mackie, Kyle Prati, Stewart Kelman,. From front left: Lewis Dow, Craig Johnston, Darren Forbes, Lee Ritchie, Martyn Stewart, Stewart Watt, Jason Caie and Billy Rose.
Champion Street 2007 – Jesmond Ajax. Back, from left: Ross Mann, David Scott, Robert Hannah, Jamie Findlay, Mitchell Smith, Elliott MacDonald. Front: Ewan Nicholson, Greig Bain, Lewis Stephen and Kurtis Anthony.
Champion Street 2007 – Young Old Machar FC. Back, from left: Cameron Stewart, Martyn Fraser, Dominic Rae, Thomas Robertson, Lewis Kidd, Jamie Mclachlan, Cameron Bruce, Charles Niven, Steven Hay, Andrew Mutch. Front: Macaulay Rae, Kyle Middleton, Nathan Mcbeath, Ryan Dunbar, Kristopher Mavor, Fergus Ewen and Darren Holt.
Champion Street 2007 – Bruntland Road Porto. Back, from left: Sam Kiloh, Frazer MacDonald, Conal Mitchell, Duncan Barclay, Jack McIntosh, Jamie Abel. Front: Jordan Rae, Fraser Angus, Jack Middleton, Ryan Stewart, Aiden Stewart and Jon Gordon.
Champion Street 2007 – Greenbrae Athletics. Front L-R: Kyle Robertson, James Barclay, Jordan Garrow, Kyle Stirling, Drew Matheson. Back: Alan Simpson, Hannah Duthie, Emma Magee, Calum Mathers, David Taylor, Sean Lawson.
Champion Street 2007 – Fernhill Rovers. Back, from left: Grant Hepburn, Connor Legg, Liam Sutherland, Craig Banks, Liam McCall, Scott Hepburn, Barry Reilly, Nicol Christie, James McBain. Front: Lewis Walker, Dominic Gibb, Jed Duncan, Kris Paterson, Sam Williams, Scott Gordon, Sean Crighton and Scott McDongall.
Champion Street 2007 – Torry Loons. Front, from left: Dean Whyte, William Marshall, Aaron Walker, Sean Napier, Matthew Gray, Scott Robertson, Scott Lawson. Back: Jack Carle, Gary McMillan, Jay Davidson, Liam Duguid, Rich Davidson, Daniel Clark, Andrew McBain.
Champion Street 2007 – Northfield. Back, from left: Peter Lovie, Sean Smith, David Higgins, Neil Erskine, Blade Laurie and Chelsea Brown. Front: Kieran McKenna, Aiden Taylor, Kevin Donegan, Aaron Keane, Dean Bowie and Mark Elder.
Champion Street 2007 – Ashlee Albion. Back, from left: Mikey Blackett, Nathan Stewart, Ritchie Higgins, Taylor Gowie, Ryan Robb and Scott Fraser. Front: Finlay Porter, Craig Mellis, Lewis Dick, Michael Keller and Martin Clark.
Champion Street 2007 – Mastrick Rovers. Back, from left: Paul Ogston, Lee Frisken, Ronan Lawson, Aaron Valentine and John Bruce. Front: Ross McPhee, Connor McKenzie, Liam Robertson, Paul Lamb and Grant Lamb.
Champion Street 2007 – Middleton Park Madrid. Back, left to right: David Cowie, Michael Cruickshank, Miller Knowles, Grant Ritchie, Euan Alexander and Lewis Shand. Front: Matthew Kuzmicki, Stevie Argo, Liam Cheyne, Matthew Smith and Matthew Aitken.
Champion Street 2007 – Balmedie Bocha. Front, left to right: Frank Ross, Matthew Buchan, Kieran O’Brien, Cameron Laird, Jack Pirie. Back: Bew Leslie, Jake Mitchell, Niall Corbett, Kieran Lawrence, James Laidlar.
Champion Street 2007 – Newmachar Juniors. Front, from left: Conor Dickie, Jordan Finan, Finlay Walker, Daniel Forbes, Josh Bolton. Back: Kyle Samuel, Euan Walker, Liam Grant, Ayman Benylles, Liam Thomson, Jack Noble.
Champion Street 2007 – ALC Pumas. Front, from left: T.Davie, D.Yule, J.Murdoch. Back: T.Scollay, D.Marr, B.Webster, D.Stewart.
Champion Street 2007 – Sheddocksley Boys Club. Front, from left: Rebecca Johnstone, Conor Park, Keiron Forbes, McAusey Armstrong, Frankie McMahom. Back: Conner Main, Liam McIntosh, Gary Johnstone, Liam Farquahar, Tyler Ross, John Milne, Jordan Reid, Joshua Gardney, Liam Park.
Champion Street 2007 – Jesmond Eagles. Front, from left: Ross Findlay, Samir Ahmed, Scott D’Agostino. Back: Matthew Craib, Lewis Walker, Fraser Mathewson, Liam McGowan, Sam Ahmed, Bruce Lamb, Jack Matson, Ben Matson, Sae Hyun Jang.
Champion Street 2007 – Woodside Roma. Front, from left: Sean Higgins, Shane Pirie, Dylan Leslie, Stuart Tweedie. Back: Tehillah Sihlabela, Greogar Neil, Ethan Anderson, Jamie Dempster, Reece Law.
Champion Street 2007 – Porto United Team. Front L to R: Jordan Tait, Mark Rennie, Michael Gunn, Jordan Walker. Back: Andrew Wright, John Duncan, Alex Lawson, Jack Stewart, Kieran Charlesworth.
Champion Street 2007 – Dyce FC. Front, from left: Jackson Brown, Greg Tosh, Ryan Rae, Joe Milne, Kyle Murray. Back: Martin Diamond, Colin Larkin, Ross Jessiman, Gregory Noble, Adam Cumming.
Champion Street 2007 – Danestone. Front, from left: Olivia Anderson, Daniel Middler, Michael Mavor, Callum Cruikshank. Back: No name, Dylan Chambers. Callum Whyte, Joshua Notman.

Champion Street 2008

Champion Street 2008 – Jesmond Eagles. Back, from left: Ewan Fong, Sam Ahmed, Lewis Walker, Ross Mann, Lyall Mackenzie. Front: Callum Youngson, Lewis Stephen, Ewan Nicholson and Bruce Lamb.
Champion Street 2008 – Greenbrae Giants. Back, from left: Joe Hutcheon, Paul Orr, Declan Milne, Lewis Watson, Daniel Simpson. Front, from left: Paul Esslemont, Cameron Anderson, Jack Duffy, Sean Hunter and Ross McPherson.
Champion Street 2008 – Jesmond Jaguars. Back, from left: Mike Rennie, Lauren Donald, Adam Rennie, Gavin Ross, Cameron Fraser, Stewart Greig. Front: Bailey Harrison, Liam Greig, Frankie McMahon, Ryan Munro and Fraser Mathieson.
Champion Street 2008 – Middleton Park Madrid. Back, from left: Cameron Duncan, Joe Clark, Adam Nielson, Craig Mackie and Matthew Smith. Front: Owen Shand, Mitchell Hepburn, Greg Kienan and Caleb Emary.
Champion Street 2008 – Deeside Dragons. Back, from left: Ben Mahon, Craig Magowan, David Dey, Callum Buchan and Stephan Connell. Front: Aidan Combe, Christian Lechner and Morgan McKay.
Champion Street 2008 – Ashlee Albion. Back, from left: Grant Ritchie, Mitchell Smith, Jamie Findlay, Evan MacDonald, Chris Blackett, Lewis Fraser. Front: Matthew Brown, Steven Clark, Ross Walker, Rhys Small and Chris Luty.
Champion Street 2008 – Dyce FC. From left: Jackson Brown, Gregory Noble, Bryce Buchan, Charlie Milne, Josh Cruickshank, Martin Diamond, Scott Fowler and Joe Milne.
Champion Street 2008 – Fishermoss Athletic. Back, from left: Andrew Wright, Dylan McGachy, Kieran Charlesworth, John Duncan, Scott Macklin. Front: Mark Rennie, Jack Stewart, Michael Gunn and Callum Stevens.
Champion Street 2008 – Bramble Brae. Pictured from left are William McMillan, Liam Shand, Chelsea Gover, Jade O’Donnell, Hayley McMillan, Ross Smith, Richard O’Donnell, Stevie Booth, Chloe Gover, Georgia Stewart and Jack Thomson.
Champion Street 2008 – Mastrick Rovers. Back, from left: Ronan Lawson, Paul Ogston, Aaron Valentine, Fraser Horn, David MacDonald, John Bruce. Front: Lewis Horn, Kieran MacDonald, Connor McKenzie, Marcus Matthew and Jorge Norrie.
Champion Street 2008 – Cove Bay Dynamo. From left: Kyle McPherson, Chris Davidson, Connor Kelly, Liam McGregor, Gregg Watson, Dean Henderson and Lewis Dickson.
Champion Street 2008 – Torry Loons. Back, from left: Owen Purdie, Daniel Belalta, Stephen Smith, Ross Law and Kyle Willox. Front: Tyler Ogston, Donnelly Wilson, Reece Macdonald and Nicole Yeats.
Champion Street 2008 – Broomhill Villa. Back, from left: Scott Titzner, Callum Eddie, Kai Chi Lamb, Zian Chi Lamb, Gregor Murray. Front: Ryan Keith, Kyle Robertson, Niall Innes, Gavin Smith and Michael Walker.
Champion Street 2008 – Quarryhill Tigers. Back, left to right: Brandon Gibb, Dylan Smith, Arron Sheran, Frazer Cowie, Nathan Stephen. Front: Dylan Mundie, Jordan Thomson, Mitchel Dolan and Kalvin Mundie.
Champion Street 2008 – Newmachar United. Back, from left: Lee Strathie, Aaron Samuel, Liam Paterson, James Dunbar, Jacob Grubb, Darren Ellis. Front: Aaron Singer, Mayon Patel, Connon Bain, Paul Angus and Callum Parley.
Champion Street 2008 – Braehead Rovers. Back, left to right: Jamie Morrison, Cammy Cook, Jack Manson, Aaron Leslie and Samir Ahmed. Front: Adam Blackie, Louis Francis, Max Reid, Jack Bannerman and Reece Masson.
Champion Street 2008 – Barca Sheddocksley. Back, left to right: Lewis Paton, Connor Main, Jack McCallum, Connor Ross, Liam McGee and Josh Milne. Front: Gary Johnstone, Rebecca Johnstone, Tyler Ross and Connor Park.
Champion Street 2008 – Danestone Dons. Peter Aitken, Danny Burrows, Adrian Milnes, Calum Beattie, Cameron Milne, Matt Bruce, Ewan McGregor and Jack Yates (order not stated).
Champion Street 2008 – Deeside Dragons. Left to right: Kieron Fowler, Calum Buchan, Jack Beaton, Duncan Craig, Zack Griffiths and Morgan McKay (some of team missing).
Champion Street 2008 – Charleston Athletic. Darren Hewitt, Dylan McElwee, Cameron Smith, Liam Malcolm, David Adamson, Aaron McDonald, Liam Menzies, Blair Whibley, Owen Harper and Matt Ohara (order not stated).
Champion Street 2008 – Torry Tornadoes. Conran Wilson, Bradley Weston, Reece Duncan, Cejay Dashper, Brendan Clark, Matthew Simpson, Shaun Kirkpatrick, Callum Strachan, Hamish Jamieson, Bryan Sinclair and Matthew Paterson (order not stated).
Champion Street 2008 – Springhill Reds. Back, from left: Grant Lamb, Kyle Donald, Cameron Dunbar, Amanda Grey, Kyle Brown, Corrie Gibb. Front: Callum Riley, Richie Petrie, Jay Durkin, Liam Robertson and Lewis Walker.

Take a look through our Champion Street Aberdeen picture galleries…

