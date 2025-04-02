Champion Street 2003-2008: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

You can now take a look through our 2003-2008 selection of pictures from much-missed Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament Champion Street.

With Champion Street running from 1973 to 2008, thousands of Aberdeen youngsters took part in the yearly football extravaganza.

As long-time sponsors, The Press and Journal and Evening Express picture archive contains thousands of images of teams, players and action from down the decades at the various city venues where the tournament took place.

Following the success of our initial picture gallery rounding up all 35 years of Champion Street, we decided to bring our readers as many photographs as possible from the fondly-remembered event.

We hope this will allow as many Aberdonian football players (or ex-players) as possible to look back on themselves, family members or friends from their time playing in the Champion Street tournament.

The selection below, more than 100 pictures, come from six summers of Champion Street – 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Champion Street 2003

Champion Street 2004

Champion Street 2005

Champion Street 2005 – Kincorth Youth. Back, left to right: James Duguid, Ewan Morgan, Levi McLennan, Mel Ross, Rhys Duguid. Front: Lee Rose, Lewis Milligan, Thomas Summers, Craig Marnoch, Kai Ross.

Champion Street 2006

Champion Street 2007

Champion Street 2008

