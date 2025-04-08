Champion Street: Future football stars who played in Aberdeen summer staple – including now-husband and wife pro duo from same team!

Any youngster looking for inspiration to pull on their boots for reborn Aberdeen football tournament Champion Street this summer need only look at the long list of future professionals who honed their skills in the beloved event.

Among the pro names – some bonafide stars of the game – to have taken part in Champion Street during its original run from 1973-2008 are players who went on to win European, Scottish and English silverware, and play at international level.

Here are some of the notable players we have pictures of in our Champion Street archives:

John Hewitt

A member of Aberdeen FC’s golden generation under Alex Ferguson, John Hewitt won Champion Street with Rosehill Rovers in 1975, before going on to win 11 (ELEVEN) major honours with the Dons.

Most famously, Hewitt – who later turned out for Celtic – scored the Reds’ extra-time winner against mega-club Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Paul Coutts

Picture below, Paul Coutts represented Lang Stracht Spurs in Champion Street 1999.

An Aberdeen youth player, the midfielder went on to star in the Highland League for Cove Rangers, earning a move to Peterborough United in 2008 and going to have an 18-year stint in the English leagues – including several seasons in the Championship with Preston, Derby and Sheffield United (with whom he won League One in 2017, and then promotion to the Premier League).

Coutts is currently back in the Highland League with Inverurie Locos.

Ryan Esson

We’ve got pictures of former Aberdeen and Caley Thistle goalkeeper Ryan Esson – who played close to 100 time for the Dons, and is now boss of Highland League side Strathspey Thistle – during Champion Street 1990, when he was part of Girdleness Gunners, and 1991, when his team was Garden City Giants.

Ryan Fraser

Arguably the highest-profile player to have taken part in Champion Street in Premier League star Ryan Fraser.

Ex-Dons youngster Fraser turned out for multiple Cove sides across 2004, 2005 and 2006 (going by our archives).

After leaving Aberdeen for Bournemouth in 2013, winger Fraser has played in the English top-flight for the Cherries (with whom he won the Championship in 2015), Newcastle United and then with Southampton this term.

He has 18 Premier League goals to his name – and 26 Scotland caps.

Fraser Fyvie

Fraser Fyvie was Aberdeen’s youngest-ever player when he made his Dons debut aged 16 in 2009.

Midfielder Fyvie went on to join an elite club of Scottish players who have won both the FA Cup – with Wigan Athletic, who beat Manchester City at Wembley in 2013 – and Scottish Cup, which he claimed with Hibs in 2016.

Having returned to the Granite City, Fyvie helped Cove Rangers reach the Championship for the first time in 2022.

But, before all that, there were – according to our archives – three years of Champion Street action for Fyvie.

He even won it in 2004… his Springhill Spurs team beating future Aberdeen team-mate Ryan Fraser’s Cove Madrid side in the final.

Martin Boyle/Rachael Boyle (nee Small)

Two future football stars who played in Champion Street not only, at one point, played in the same team… they are now married and have a child together!

Hibernian attacker and Australia international Martin Boyle, and former Aberdeen Ladies and long-time Hibernian Ladies player and Scotland Women’s international Rachael Boyle (nee Small), turned out for several Mastrick sides at the tournament over the years.

The duo married in 2019 and have two daughters together, while Martin scored Hibs’ Premiership winner over Rangers at Ibrox last weekend.

Rory McAllister

An ex-Aberdeen and Inverness Caledonian Thistle youngster, Rory McAllister, has gone on to become to highest scorer in SPFL history, and is one of just three players to rack up 250 Scottish league goals since World War 2.

Achieved mainly through three spells at Peterhead, McAllister has also turned out for Brechin City, Cove Rangers and Montrose.

But here he is during Champion Street 1996…

Roy McBain

Roy McBain made almost 500 Scottish league appearances for Ross County and then Caley Thistle, winning three league championships during his time with the two Highland sides.

Here he is with Overton Wolves in 1986 during Champion Street:

Take a look through our Champion Street Aberdeen picture galleries…