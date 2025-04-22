GALLERY: Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981-89 – The first nine years of Granite City global youth football celebration in 115 pictures

Aberdeen International Football Festival ran from 1981 to 2010 and saw youth teams from all over the world – including from some big clubs – compete in the Granite City.
Over the years, English Premier League sides, as well as sides from Europe, Africa, Asia Australia, and North and South America, travelled to Seaton Park for AIFF and to play against sides from closer to home. There were even a few youngsters who went on to be HUGE stars of the game…
Following the success of our recent Champion Street galleries, we have now gone into our festival archive to digitise the best pictures from another gone-but-not-forgotten annual Aberdeen football tradition.
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
