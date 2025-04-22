GALLERY: Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981-89 – The first nine years of Granite City global youth football celebration in 115 pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981-89 – The first nine years of Granite City global youth football celebration in 115 pictures

Take a look through our Aberdeen International Football Festival archive images from 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988 and 1989.

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981. Aberdeen Youth Select scramble the ball home during their under-18 match against Venezuela's Hogar Canario.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen International Football Festival ran from 1981 to 2010 and saw youth teams from all over the world – including from some big clubs – compete in the Granite City.

Over the years, English Premier League sides, as well as sides from Europe, Africa, Asia Australia, and North and South America, travelled to Seaton Park for AIFF and to play against sides from closer to home. There were even a few youngsters who went on to be HUGE stars of the game…

Following the success of our recent Champion Street galleries, we have now gone into our festival archive to digitise the best pictures from another gone-but-not-forgotten annual Aberdeen football tradition.

1981

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981. Howdy! Aberdeen International Football Festival committee member Mr Alan Minto (back, centre right) welcomes manager Mr Gregory Grinblat and his Houston All Stars on their arrival at Aberdeen Station.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981. The party from Sportclub Swabach from Germany pictured on their arrival at Aberdeen Station. The young Germans were taking part in the international youth soccer festival.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981. Players of Djurgardens IF (Sweden) with their manager and Dons goalkeeper Bobby Clark and coach Len Taylor.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981. Aberdeen Youth League Select pictured before their game against Hogar Canario at Seaton Park.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981. Camera call for Pittodrie Boys squad members before their game against Djurgardens IF.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981. If smiles were a little scarce among the boys of the Dundee Celtic BC Under-15 squad at the Aberdeen International Football Festival then they could be excused. The loss of 46 goals in three games does not exactly make you feel on top of the world. And it was one reason why Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Alexander Collie was quickly on the scene with a few words of consolation at the end of their third game.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981. Miguel Pive of Venezuelan club Hogar Canario during a training session at Hillhead.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981. Hexagon Club from Peterhead line up at Seaton Park, Aberdeen, when they took part in the Aberdeen International Football Festival. They are (back, left to right): Frank Haig, coach; Alan Smith; Alistair Buchan; Malcolm Hall; Michael Grant; Peter Cameron; Peter Duncan; David Keith; John Haig; coach. Front: Gordon Bain; Graham Simpson; Ewan Strachan; Michael Cruickshank; David McLean; John Campbell; Ron Grugeon; Gordon Westcott.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981. The ball stuck like glue to the feet of Venezuelan players (left) Alfred Villanueva and Charlie Maldonado.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981. Aberdeen Youth Service under-15 team. Back row (left to right) – Davie Morgan, Michael Stephen, Gordon Minty, Stuart Michie, John Ireland, David Clark, Graeme Elrick, Brian Ritchie. Front – Darren Smith, Brian Henderson, Graeme Wilson, Gary Leiper, Billy Mackenzie, Mark Hendry, Colin Wood.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981. The Aberdeen Youth Select scramble the ball home during their under-18 match against Hogar Canario.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981. Carlos Maldonado could not help but be delighted when he was presented with the award for Player of the Tournament in the Aberdeen International Football Festival. Carlos had travelled all the way from Venezuela to take part and making the tournament even more enjoyable for him was the fact that his trophy was presented by Scotland manager Jock Stein.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1981. Captain of Aberdeen Youth League select team, Colin Stewart, proudly shows the winners trophy his team collected at the Aberdeen International Football Festival. His team mates look on at the presentation ceremony at the Beach Ballroom.

1982

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1982. The boys of the Aberdeen Youth Service Amateurs were given a pre-festival boost when the Laing Construction Company came up with a full set of tracksuits for the occasion. The squad received the tracksuits from Mr Gordon Watson (right), the firm’s Aberdeen manager. On hand to receive the gift was the team manager Donald Wilks.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1982. YSFON Starlites, who had maintained a 100% record against Aberdeen Youth Service Amateur Select.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1982. Welsh footballers from Taff Well AFC take a bow on their arrival at Hillhead, accompanied by managers Mr Cliff James (left) and Mr John Brown.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1982. Sweden’s IFK Skovde on the attack against Aberdeen Youth Select in the semi-finals of the Aberdeen International Football Festival.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1982. Action from the final, as a Black Rocks defender clears during a raid by the Aberdeen Youth League Select.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1982. Oh, the joys of it all! The players of Black Rocks Youth acknowledge one of the seven goals they scored against IFK Skovde by getting down on their knees in thanks, which happened every time the ball hot the Skovde net.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1982. The Diggers (Plano, Texas) v Peterhead Hexagon. Rodney Ferguson-Davis, a hard-tackling full-back who played for The Diggers, puts his big frame to good use as he sends Graham Simpson of Peterhead Hexagon crashing to the ground.
Aberdeen International Football Festival. Manager of Swedish team Olympia Heisinger, Mr Boris Erikson, gives some tips on playing pool to members of his team.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1982. Cheers all round for Aberdeen Youth League Select skipper Raymond Duncan – scorer of the two goals to beat Nigerian side Black Rocks Youth – as he accepts the Aberdeen International Football Festival Under-19 Trophy from Lord Provost Alex Collie as Seaton.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1982. Winners of the Aberdeen International Football Festival, Aberdeen Youth League Select, at the presentation evening in the Beach Ballroom, with members of the Nigerian teams who also did well in the tournament.

1983

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1983. Three players from different teams in the Aberdeen International Football Festival (left to right) Kenny Ettles, Elgin Boys’ Club; Ken Bond, Germantown, US; and Brian McShane, Greenock Morton.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1983. The Lubbock Bulldogs, USA. who played against Newcastle United at Seaton Park.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1983 Team-mates watch Gonzalo Martinez show off his heading skills, as Canada’s Thornhill Canac squad get in a spot of training before the festival.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1983. Peterhead Hexagon under-19 team limber up before their match against Clifton Park Plainsmen.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1983. The Aberdeen Youth League Select team ready to do battle at Seaton Park against Shetland.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1983. A half-time pep talk from Coach Bernie Fagan (who went on to coach FC Portland, a.k.a. Portland Timbers) for his team Tualatin Hills district select USA during their game at Seaton Park.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1983. The Newcastle United Youth Team who made a good start to the Aberdeen International Football Festival against Lubbock Bulldogs at Seaton Park. Bottom right is future football icon Paul Gascoigne.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1983 An attack by Dutch side KGB is cleared by a header from a WCT Aces player in Section C of the under-19 games.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1983. Portland Oregon team members go through some warming-up exercises.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1983. Shetland County line up with manager Arthur Constable (back left) before their game with Aberdeen Youth League Select.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1983. Aberdeen Lord Provost Alex Collie lines up with Clifton Park Plainsmen for a souvenir picture.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1983. Skipper Martin Craig holds aloft the under-15 trophy to the delight of his Aberdeen Youth Select squad, following their 4-1 win over Morton at Seaton.

1984

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1984. Shetland County football team in training at Seaton Park, Aberdeen. Doing the press-ups are (left to right) Niall Bristow, Richard Johnson, Ewan Odie, Colin Grant and David Graham.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1984. It had been a tough match for Essviks AIF (Sweden), pictured at half-time against Poland Select.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1984. Tyred out… Members of the Aberdeen Youth Service team during the Aberdeen International Football Festival “It’s a Knockout” event at Duthie Park.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1984. Team captains Brian Childers (left) of the Mission Viejo Vikings from the US and Dariusz Skrzypczak of the Poland Select pictured before their opening match. The US lads had little to smile about late after being defeated 17-0. Skrzypczak <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dariusz_Skrzypczak" target="_blank" rel="noopener">went on to play 250+ times for Lech Poznan, winning three Polish titles, and was capped seven times for Poland.</a>
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1984. Coach of the Loo Yeu team from Taiwan, Wan Li Chen (left), gives instructions to his players at half-time in their AIFF match.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1984. Aberdeen driving school instructor Henry Gogolinski came to the rescue of the Polish under-17s team in Aberdeen for the International Football Festival because none of the 21-strong party spoke a word of English. Translator Henry, a soldier with the Polish forces who stayed on in Britain after the war, even went to London to ensure that his young countrymen made their rail connection for Aberdeen. The Poles charged through their section with an unbeaten run of three games, scoring 28 goals, with a blank goals against sheet.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1984. It’s a goal… After a brave save by the Partick keeper, from a free kick, the Swedish team Brommapojkarna bang in their first goal. The sides remained well-matched throughout the match, the Swedes finally winning on the “sudden death” penalty series.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1984. Captains Hans Pettersson (left) of Brommapojkarna, from Sweden, and Joe Leese, of Partick Thistle, shake hands before the International Football Festival under-17s semi-final at Seaton Park, Aberdeen.

1985

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985. Players from Aberdeen Amateur Under-19s Select v Blackthorn USA Under-19s, who shared the honours in a 1-1 draw in the Aberdeen International Festival.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985. Aberdeen FC Select and members of Louisiana Jaguars, from America, who met in a friendly match at Seaton Park. The Select won 12-2.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985. Rod Gunn (front) a Canadian, Mark Ferguson (right), son of Dons manager Alex Ferguson, and Scott Taylor (left), son of Dons coach Lenny Taylor.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985. Preparing for action are the Texas Longhorns, who went on to win their opening match in the festival 1-0.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985. Dallas Titans (rear) with the successful under-15 finalists Aberdeen Youth Service, who retained the trophy when they beat the Titans 3-0.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985. Thomas Kolovos of Kaveros BK, Sweden, fires in a shot from close range in their opening match.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985. Despite suffereing a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Aberdeen Youth Service, the Dallas Titans can still manage a smile for the camera. Maybe it’s because they had still qualified for the final stages.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985. The Toronto Blizzards put in some practice to get the feel of things. Their manager Mr Brian Magee (second right) met Mr John Taylor, festival director (extreme right), and also in the picture are Mr Ken Dawson (third right), from the Canadian National Soccer League, and Mr John Logan (extreme left), festival official.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985. Referee Ian Skene from Aberdeen gets the match between Middlefield United and Fram FC, Iceland, under way with the traditional handing over of gifts. Middlefield skipper Martin Webster (left) and Fram’s Gudbjartur Audunsson are the men who matter.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985. The Grampian Boys Club team prepare for battle in their section of the football festival.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985. Shetland’s under-15s line up before their game against Texas Longhorns at the Aberdeen International Football Festival. They lost 4-0 in what was their opening game of the tournament.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985 Ready to take on the cream of the rest of the world at the Aberdeen International Football Festival in Seaton Park, Aberdeen, were these under-15 lads from city team Middlefield United.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985. Swedish visitors Hammarby line up for a souvenir picture.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985. Duncan Strachan (left), Rosslyn Sports under-16s midfielder, presents a football to Tony Conway, team manager of Mallard Swifts Boys Club team from East Kilbride.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1985. The Aberdeenshire Amateur FA Select who were playing in the under-19 section. Back row (left to right): Jim Napier (manager), David Ross, Ron Fraser, Norman Gordon, Kevin Morrison, Keith Wilson, Graeme Phillips, Mark Ferguson, Niall Menzies, Jim Murray and John Robertson (assistant manager). Front: Jim Williams, Euan Ramsay, Gary Farquhar, Bruce Fraser, Scott Taylor, Rod Gunn and David Whyte.

1986

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1986. Rosslyn’s Steve Troup bursts through the San Marino defence to set up another attack for his side during the under-19 final at Seaton Park.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1986. Linesman Ann McKenzie, Bridge of Don, meets the Welshpool players before their match with Middlefield United.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1986. Scots connection… Brad Nicol of B-Cal Diggers from Dallas, whose dad came from Aberdeen, shows his ball skills, as club director Bob Weidman and team-mates Todd Johnson and Aaron Gordon (front) look on.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1986. The Stonehaven team, who were competing in the under-17 section of the week-long Aberdeen International Football Festival. Unfortunately, the Stonehaven lads’ bid for glory got off to a shaky start, as they were beaten 1-0 by local rivals Cove Rangers. Cove’s goal was scored by substitute John Hannah in the second half.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1986. Partick Thistle trainer Mr James McCue gives his team some last-minute pointers.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1986. Showing off his handling ability is goalkeeping toddler Greg Cruickshank (3), Bridge of Don, one of the youngest supporters at the AIFF matches played at Seaton.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1986. A cross puts the Partick Thistle defence under pressure as Aberdeen Youth Service push forward in the under-15 final at Seaton park.

1987

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1987. Scotland’s Jim Leighton met Zimbabwe youth keeper Sydney Zimunya, sporting the black and white colours of his side, The Highlanders.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1987.  It was anything but many happy returns for Paisley-born Stephen Hollinger, a key member of the Louisiana Jaguars under-19 outfit. The player who left his native Scotland as a four-year-old damaged a shoulder in the American side’s opening 0-0 draw with Rosslyn Sport.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1987. A Clermont player looks a bit bemused as the ball is whipped off his feet by a Welshman.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1987. The under-19 team representing Australia with their coach, Jimmy Armstrong (back row extreme left), arrive at Hillhead halls of residence to take part in the annual Aberdeen Football Festival. Armstrong was Scottish, but represented Australia after emigrating to the Southern Hemisphere.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1987. Mackay Nyathi of the Highlanders swerves past an Aberdeen defender before scoring the Bulawayo club’s first goal at the Aberdeen soccer festival.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1987. The victorious Stoneywood Thistle team after their 4-2 under-15s final win over the Belgian side Union Royal Namur.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1987. Festival committee chairman Alex Mair (right) and vice-chairman Harry Tocher give The Highlanders trio of manager coach Cosmas Zulu, delegation leader Kenney Sibanda and team captain Sydney Zimunya a sneak preview of the Bank of Scotland Under-19 Trophy.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1987. The Toronto Jets under-19 team were set to start training just hours after arriving in Aberdeen. With their players – who represented between them 10 different nationalities – are coach George Zsemba (third left) and manager George Montgomery (centre right).
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1987. The young Belgians from Namur celebrate after beating Melbourne, Australia, in extra-time to reach the final of the under-15 competition.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1987. A Melbourne defender to the rescue as an Aberdeen Youth Service player tries to go forward.

1988

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. The River Heights 71 team, from Canada, after a match.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. Heard the one about the Welsh Team with Scots coach from Banff, photographed by a photographer in a kilt? Photographer Steve Martin doing the official pictures for the competition, pictured with the Welshpool Town Youths team, with their coach Bill Morrison from Banff. Bill worked with a Health Authority in Shropshire.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. The Kreis Regensburg under-15 team take a break during training at Seaton park for a photocall.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. The Stonehaven under-15 team who were taking part in the festival (back, left to right): Euan Stone, Danny Duncan, Ewan Waddle, Craig Deas, Scott Cowie, Ewen Walker and David Ogston. Front, from left: David McGrath, Craig Baxter, Marc Anderson, Sean McCarthy, Stephen Philip, David Brennan and Ian Ord.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. The Aberdeen Youth Service team line up before opening their campaign by beating Clarkson Sheridan United 2-0.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. AIFF official George Mowat is pictured with members of the Oklahoma All Stars.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. Six of the Deeside under-18s take shelter from the elements. They are, from left, front row, Gregg Brechin, Mark Humphries and David Ritchie; front row, Grant Rennie, Stuart Petrie and Mark Campbell.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. Canadian – and proud of it! That’s the Flamboro United team from Southern Ontario, who arrived in Aberdeen for the International Football Festival. In the foreground is team member Steve Killen.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. Aberdeen Youth Service captain Alan Gordon (right) and Kreis Regensburg skipper Karger Martin exchange gifts before their match, watched by referee Mike Edwards.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. The boys from Clarkson Sheridan United, of Canada, (white stripes) get to grips with the Aberdeen Youth Service team in the under-17 clash.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. Aberdeen Ladies FC and Granite City Ladies FC with referees, from left, Sandy Harper, Mike Edwards, Alison Ewen, Alford, and Karen McTavish.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. Beaches KYX striker Kurry Yacinich hits a shot past Brett Long of the Oklahoma All Star during their semi-final clash in the Consolation Cup.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. Two rivals go after the ball in the opening match between Stonehaven and Stoneywood Hearts.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. Winsloe-West Royalty Strikers from Prince Edward Island, Canada.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. Broad smiles all round after the Viking raiders from Kolding Boldklub, Denmark, picked up the under-17 trophy.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. Nigerian YSFON Nadaduma Star captain Aliyu Abubakar receives the under-18 trophy from Lord Provost RA Robertson.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1988. Nigerian YSFON Nadaduma Star’s team chair captain Aliyu Abubakar from the stage at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, after he received the under-18 trophy. The Nigerians were late arrivals for the tournament and were originally aiming to take part in the Under-17 competition.

1989

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1989. Blayne Leggers (right) of the Guildermen Dutchmen under-17 team from the US in a joust for the ball during the match with Swedish side Lerum IS.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1989. Players from Melbourne Select, Brampton Youth, and Guilderland Dutchmen have a laugh together.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1989. A Melbourne player thumps the ball high in the air under pressure from Lerum at Seaton Park. A disastrous early own goal proved to be a decisive factor in Lerum’s 2-0 under-17 final victory at Seaton Park.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1989. Members of the Icelandic team Reykjavik FC, who arrived at the Hillhead Halls of Residence.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1989. All set for the big kick off were the Falun SC under-18 team from Sweden.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1989. Members of Greenock Morton Youth Club get some last minute orders for their semi-final match against Cwm Hafren from coach Mike King and team manager Michael Docherty.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1989. The team from the Junior Infantry Battalion from the Scottish and King’s Divisions. In the front of the photograph is team captain S. Malcolm.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1989. The Aberdeen International Football Festival opener between Aberdeen Youth Service Select (white shirts) and CWM Hafren from Wales.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1989. Three members of the Icelandic team Fram, (from left) Ivar Ragnarsson, Dadi Hafporosson and Gudjon Gudjonsson, show off the ancient Scottish football art of keepie-uppie.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1989. Dusty the West Highland terrier was in good form as he watched the football, and delighted the spectators with his antics. Dusty was owned by Paul Mair, Aberdeen, but was being looked after by Mrs Sylvia Hay, Bucksburn.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1989. Swedish team Trollhattan Bois lift their captain, Patrik Alstrom, shoulder high as they celebrate their win in the Under-17 Consolation Final.

