GALLERY: Aberdeen International Football Festival 1990-99 – When Andriy Shevchenko and Peter Ndlovu took on Granite City youngsters

Aberdeen International Football Festival ran from 1981 to 2010 and saw youth teams from all over the world – including from some big clubs – compete in the Granite City.

Over the years, English Premier League sides, as well as sides from Europe, Africa, Asia Australia, and North and South America, travelled to Seaton Park for AIFF and to play against sides from closer to home. There were even a few youngsters who went on to be HUGE stars of the game…

Following the success of our recent Champion Street galleries, we have now gone into our festival archive to digitise the best pictures from another gone-but-not-forgotten annual Aberdeen football tradition.

1990

1991

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

More Aberdeen International Football Festival pictures: