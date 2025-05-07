GALLERY: Aberdeen International Football Festival 1990-99 – When Andriy Shevchenko and Peter Ndlovu took on Granite City youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

GALLERY: Aberdeen International Football Festival 1990-99 – When Andriy Shevchenko and Peter Ndlovu took on Granite City youngsters

Take a look through our Aberdeen International Football Festival archive images from 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998 and 1999.

The under-12s Soccer Sevens team get together with Dons stars Darren Young, Malcolm Kpedekpo and Aberdeen FC community coach Chic McLelland to celebrate a successful 1997 Aberdeen International Football Festival tournament at Seaton Park. Image: DC Thomson Archives.
The under-12s Soccer Sevens team get together with Dons stars Darren Young, Malcolm Kpedekpo and Aberdeen FC community coach Chic McLelland to celebrate a successful 1997 Aberdeen International Football Festival tournament at Seaton Park. Image: DC Thomson Archives.
Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen International Football Festival ran from 1981 to 2010 and saw youth teams from all over the world – including from some big clubs – compete in the Granite City.

Over the years, English Premier League sides, as well as sides from Europe, Africa, Asia Australia, and North and South America, travelled to Seaton Park for AIFF and to play against sides from closer to home. There were even a few youngsters who went on to be HUGE stars of the game…

Following the success of our recent Champion Street galleries, we have now gone into our festival archive to digitise the best pictures from another gone-but-not-forgotten annual Aberdeen football tradition.

1990

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1990 – Mustapha Ouarti, centre, was team manager to both WA Casablanca teams who made the long journey from Morocco to compete for the first time… A position he had held for 15 years!
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1990 – Alex Mair, chairman of the Aberdeen Football Festival organising committee, congratulates the Golden Lions freefall parachute team after they landed at Seaton with the footballs which would be used during the festival. They are(from left) Frank McCormack, Queens Own Highlanders, Gary Westwood, Black Watch, Robert Lundie, Ian Gilfillan, and John Mowatt, all Royal Highland Fusiliers.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1990 – The Dynamo Kyiv side who beat KR Reykjavik. Third from back left is Andriy Shevchenko.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1990 – KR Reykjavik.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1990 – Mid Wales SP attack the Vellinge Sweden goal during a festival game at Seaton Park, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1990 – Deveron Boys, from Banff, pictured before their match against Middlefield United.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1990 – An ‘It’s a Knockout’ competition took place in Duthie Park, Aberdeen, with teams from Aberdeen International Football Festival. (Nova) Scotia Olympics team members (from bottom centre, clockwise) Geoff Axell, Chuck McKinnon, Rob Langille, Braun Fader, and Khoi Phan.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1990 – The Dynamo Kyiv under-15 football team prior to their first match against Corby Town.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1990 – The Chris Anderson Trophy is presented to Peter Ndlovu, Bulawayo Select, Zimbabwe, by Mrs Christine Anderson. Ndlovu went on to become the first African player to star in the English Premier League, turning out in England for the likes of Coventry City and Sheffield United.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1990 – Under-15 winners of the AIFF tournament, Dynamo Kyiv, from the then-USSR, with the Total Oil Marine Cup.

1991

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1991 – Kalev Estonia’s goalkeeper, Ernest Martinsons, already has a firm grip of the ball as the team look on.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1991 – Wailuku Bruisers goalkeeper Damien Mason demonstrates his skills to his Hawaiian team-mates.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1991 -Nairobi Select, the Kenyan side who were set figure in the Aberdeen International Football Festival and who face a strong local challenge in their bid to win the under-18 title.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1991 -Former Welsh international manager Mike Smith passes on some advice to his Mid Wales SP charges at the Aberdeen International Football Festival.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1991 – Aberdeen Under-15 Select celebrate a win in the Total Oil Marine Cup at the Aberdeen International Football Festival. The Aberdeen boys beat Cwm Hafren from Wales 3-2 in the final at Seaton Park.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1991 -Torry Vics captain Gareth Forbes (17) gets in some heading practice before a game against Middlefield BC.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1991 – A change of weather for these lads from Nairobi Select, as they shelter beneath a tree. From left, Habil Kachisa, George Ousa and Paul Aringo.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1991 – Making a splash as he retrieved the ball from a puddle during an Aberdeen International Football Festival match at Seaton Park, Aberdeen, was a member of Nairobi Select.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1991 – Launching the Aberdeen International Football Festival were (from left) AIFF Trust chairman Andrew Armstrong, convenor of the trust committee, councillor Alexander Collie and co-director John Taylor at a press conference in the Town Hall.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1991 – Aberdeen’s Thomas Wilson evades a tackle from a Cwm Hafren player during the under-15 Total Oil Marine final at Seaton Park.

1992

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1992 – Deeside Kyle FC, the team who scored 25 goals in one match during the AIFF competition, ready to find the net again as they prepared for their match at Seaton against US under-15 side Emerald City Fusion.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1992 -Edinburgh referee Bill Crombie watches as Middlefield keeper Paul Greig stops a volley from ALC Hearts James Simpson, with Middlefield defenders Mark Warman (left) and Campbell Paterson left stranded.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1992 – Aberdeen-raised New York-emigre Jim Sinkins with the Guilderland CS under-18 side.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1992 – Coach Per Petersen with B93 Cophenhagen.
Football Aberdeen International Football Festival 1992 – ALC Hearts goalkeeper Bryan Braidwood shows the skills Deeside Kyle would be coming up against in their under-15 final. His team-mates were – Back row from left: Martin Finnie, Jamie Fraser, Justin Brown, David Halliday, Stephen Benzies, Keith Adams; Lee Watson and Allan Deans. Front row from left: Gary Anderson, James Simpson, Lee Cran, Jamie Watt, Neil Ewen, Keith Baxter and Craig Anderson.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1992 – Corby Town goalkeeper Andy Beaumont awaits the outcome as the Junior Army sharpshooters try to get their heads to a corner kick during the under-18 Bank of Scotland Cup final at the Aberdeen International Football Festival at Seaton Park. Junior Army 4 – Corby Town Youth 2.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1992. The seeds were sown for girls teams to feature in future Aberdeen International Football Festival, with Pinner Park FC (London) featuring in a challenge match.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1992 – Estonians Kalev SC, with coach Jan Vazhinski fourth from the right in the front row.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1992 – A Dyce Boys Club forward battles his way past three Vaqueros 78 defenders, from Mexico, during their game in the Aberdeen International Football Festival at Seaton Park.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1992 – The victorious Gomel players who beat Emerald City Select Fusion from Seattle 1-0 to win the Consolation Trophy at the AIFF tournament at Seaton Park.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1992 -The young Estonian side display the under-18 trophy they won at the Aberdeen International Football Festival.

1993

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1993 – AIFF action from Aberdeen’s Seaton Park as a youngster from Seattle side Emerald City (in blue) challenges a player from Jarl, of Norway. City won 3-0.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1993 – The ball got rolling on preparations for the 13th Aberdeen International Football Festival. At a function to thank the sponsors were (left to right) Graham Good (chairman, sponsors’ committee), Alexander Collie (chairman, trustees), Lord Provost James Wyness, Andrew Armstrong (chairman, organising committee), Willie Miller (honourary vice-chairman).
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1993 – A Lundby forward tries a long range shot at the East End goal in the girls’ match which opened the Aberdeen International Football Festival at Seaton Park. The Swedish girls won 2-1.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1993 – Action from the Aberdeen International Football Festival under-17 boys’ final between Middlefield (stripes) and East End A at Seaton Park. East End won 2-1.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1993 – Coach Alan Robertson with the Bellfield youngsters. The Ayrshire outfit netted 32 goals without reply in their three matches in the qualifying stages to set up a semi-final against Stoneywood BC. Their impressive No.9 Alan Jack grabbed eight of those goals, and he was one of five players in their squad on the books of Premier League Kilmarnock. Stuart Connolly, meanwhile, was the son of John Connolly, who played for Everton and Scotland in the 1970s. They were also coached by Alan Robertson, who made more than 500 appearances for the Rugby Park club between 1972-86.

1994

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1994 – Action from the under-16 girls’ section of the Aberdeen International Football Festival at Seaton Park, where Guilderland/Clifton Park United of the USA beat Cove Rangers (in blue) 4-0.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1994 – A Fraserburgh forward tries an overhead kick in a girls’ match against Tongwynlais of Wales.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1994 – Aberdeen football stars Stewart McKimmie and Eoin Jess with Elgin’s David Shewan (14), a mad-keen Dons fan and winner of the AIFF mascot design competition. Ron Clarke from prize donors Soccerworld also features.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1994 – Corby Borough Select v Glentanar Kyle.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1994 – Aberdeen boss Willie Miller at the launch of the 1994 festival with New Elgin’s David Shewan (14), who designed the mascot for the next year’s 1995 event.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1994 – Northern Ireland’s Rathgill Rangers goalkeeper Gareth Paterson punches clear in an attack from Swedish team IFK Timra as Fredrik Dolk kicks up the dust.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1994 – Aberdeen stars Gary Smith and Kenny Gilbert take time out to meet the children who took part in the exhibition of seven-a-side football at the Aberdeen International Football Festival.

1995

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1995 -Kenyan FA official Judith Nyamire, who took three days to get to the Granite City after having her handbag stolen at London’s Heathrow Airport. Due to a national rail strike, she was stranded, but the AIFF eventually managed to get Judith a seat on a flight from London to Aberdeen to ensure she could take in the last few days of the tournament. Judith was joined in Aberdeen by Kenyan Grade 1 referee George Wakasala.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1995 -Norwegian teenagers (from left) Oevind Fugelstien, Stig Maeland and Jon Kristian-Olsen were top of the crops at the Aberdeen International Football Festival. The trio played for under-16 side Hundvaag SC.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1995 – Midfielder tussle… Action from the boys’ under-16 final between King Street Standard and EPSM Salonica.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1995 – A Dyce Boys’ Club player in full charge against Clermont Ferrand, of France, in a Group A match at Seaton Park.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1995 – Action in the girls’ under-16 final match at Seaton Park. Cove Rangers v Jarveentan Palloseura of Finland.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1995 – The players of Eastern New York BC were delighted to get the chance to meet Dons defender Brian Irvine during a break from the AIFF soccer sevens.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1995 – The girls’ semi-final between Cove Rangers and US side New Scotland. Susan Murray of Cove gets in a tackle on American Jane Meade.

1996

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1996 – AIFF action at Seaton Park involving Ballymena Youths from Northern Ireland and Clermont Ferrand from France.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1996 – KFUM of Stavanger and Aberdeen Girls.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1996 – Ballymena. Back, left to right, Jim Patton, Adam Watson, Chris Penny, Shea Thomas, Rory Stoneman, Gareth Addidle, Andy Hatton, Joe Daly. Front, Aidan Savage, Colm McMullan, Stephen Anderson, Richard Purvis, Mark McCambridge, Daryl Adams, Norman Harper.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1996 – Dundee United’s Chris Gentile (above) recreates the moment when his uncle Claudio lifted the World Cup with Italy (inset). Chris was aided by team-mates Marc Cooper (left) and Ben Robertson.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1996 – Stoneywood. Back (from left) – Kevin Green, Daryl Stuart, Owen Collie, Steven Winton, Ryan Williamson, Andrew Dines, Andrew Aros, Jordan Milne. Front – Richard Davidson, Greg Davidson, Ewan Stuart, Steven Forbes, Paul Milne, Richard Galley, Mark Lawrence.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1996 – Lord Provost Margaret Farquhar joins in the fun as the delighted Bulawayo footballers show off the strips she handed over at a ceremony in the Town House.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1996 – The girls from Mintlaw and KFUM Stavanger get together before their match with captains Laura Ward and Linda Strom head to head.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1996 – Bulawayo YS (Zimbabwe) versus Old Benonian FC B match.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1996 – French team Clemont Ferrand (in blue strip) and Westhill Boys’ Club.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1996 – The boys of Russian side Spartak Vladikavkaz celebrate their Total Oil Marine Cup win. Sparktak Vladikavkaz beat Dundee United Boys’ Club 4-2 in the final of the under- 14 event at Seaton Park in front of a crowd of between 2,000 and 3,000.

1997

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1997 – Heather Kotty-Addo of Aberdeen Girls.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1997 – Albion BC v Inner London County Schools FA.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1997 – Dundee United BC v Dyce BC.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1997 – The under-12s Soccer Sevens team get together with Dons stars Darren Young, Malcolm Kpedekpo and Aberdeen FC community coach Chic McLelland to celebrate a successful tournament at Seaton Park.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1997 – Dyce goalkeeper Scott McQueen can only watch as Albion’s  future football star Shaun Maloney blasts his shot past the last two defenders.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1997 – Clermont Ferrand and Corby Borough players try to take control of the boys’ under-16 final at Seaton Park.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1997 – Corby v Stoneywood.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1997 – Dundee United BC v Dyce BC. Grant Campbell.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1997 – Dundee United v Albion BC U14 final. Billy McGhee, Sean Taylor.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1997 – Dundee United v Albion BC U14 final. Billy McGhee, Sean Taylor.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1997 – Corby v Stoneywood.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1997 – Darren Young, Malcolm Kpedekpo & Aberdeen FC community coach Chic Mclelland presenting the U12s Soccer Sevens captains with match-balls.

1998

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1998 – Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1998 – Dundee United after beating Corby Borough in the under-14 boys’ final.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1998 – Vaulen FK, who Cove Girls defeated 9-0.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1998 – Cove Girls.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1998 – Dundee United after winning the under-16 boys’ trophy.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1998 – Colony Park BC of Inverurie. Back (from left) – Kenneth Tawse, Phil Gray, Jami Buchan, Paul McLaughlin, Les Lobban, Kevin Beaton, Andrew Bisset, Craig McKeown. Front- Jack Chapman, Kyle Henderson, Bruce Cormie, Ross Mackie, Fraser Harper, Andrew Hynds.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1998 – Wilson Mwale (left) of Zimbabwean team Vulindlela, and Finnish player Toomas Bergstrom, of Vuosaaren Viikingit, in action at Seaton Park.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1998 – Tillydrone v Broomhill. U12s final.

1999

Aberdeen International Football Festival 1999 – Westhill BC line up for their game against Hartlepool United in the Aberdeen International Football Festival. Kevin Neish, Andrew Connon, Anthony Henry, Craig Leyden, Steven Warman, Scott Gilbert, Stephen Gairns, Brynjar Bett, Joel Keddie, Neil Davidson, Vince Mars, Christopher Ness, Duncan Stewart, Kevin Souter, Lee Sweeney.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1999 – South Africa’s Old Benonians (pictured) vs Aberdeen BC.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1999 – Hartlepool United line up against Westhill BC in their game at the Aberdeen International Football Festival.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1999 – Aberdeen BC (pictured) vs Old Benonians.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1999 – Former Dons favourites Jim Bett (right) and Duncan Davidson (centre) were coach and manager respectively of the Westhill team, wearing red and black stripes, who beat Hartlepool United 1-0 in their opening game in the under-16s section.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1999 – Aberdeen BC vs Old Benonians. Mario De’Freitas (left) and Bobby McColl (right).
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1999 – North Rovers LFC of Zimbabwe (pictured) vs Aberdeen Girls.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1999 – Aberdeen Girls Squad: Joanne Smith, Lisa MacLean, Vicki Scouller, Rona Simpson, Katherine Burke, Kirsten Lawrence, Natasha Grant, Julie Fletcher, Jenny Taylor, Victoria Officer, Lynn McRobb, Shireen Bradford, Kandy Johnston, Claire Pocock, Kayleigh Paterson, Laura Davidson, Laura Gourlay.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1999 – Cove Girls (pictured with trophy) vs Santa Monica United, girls’ final. Cove grabbed the girls trophy for the second time in three years by beating America’s Santa Monica 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 thriller, with their goals in normal time from Claire Martin, Rachael Hamill and Lisa McKensie.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1999 – Dundee United boys’ U16s section with Jack Wood Trophy.
Aberdeen International Football Festival 1999 – Dundee United boys U16s section with Jack Wood Trophy. United claimed the Jack Wood Trophy for the second successive year after a tightly fought 1-0 victory over Westhill BC.

More Aberdeen International Football Festival pictures:

