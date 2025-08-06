North Caledonian League 2025-26 season preview: Views from all the clubs including newcomers Inverness Thistle

Inverness Thistle fans – young and old – cannot wait to see the Jags back in action this weekend as they kick off in the North Caledonian League.

The moniker of the former Highland League club remains close to many people’s hearts in and around the Highland capital and beyond.

Eight-time Highland League champions Thistle merged with Inverness rivals Caledonian to create Caley Thistle in 1994 – the club currently competing in Scottish League One.

Inverness Thistle’s name had been used within the city’s amateur leagues, but fully brought into official use when the naming rights were taken on by the new committee last year.

In June, after many months of big efforts behind the scenes, the club were accepted into the North Caledonian League and a squad is now in place under the ex-Culloden management duo, Drew Martin and Ryan Macleod.

Based at Ferry Brae Park in North Kessock, Thistle have enjoyed a range of friendlies to get the ball rolling and this Saturday the action starts for real when they host Fort William.

Inverness Thistle (new entrants)

Jags co-manager Drew Martin cannot wait for the action to begin for his players to find their feet in the NCL.

He said: “There is a lot of attention around the club because of the historic name and that bring its own pressures.

“We’re going to try and develop the boys and be competitive in what we know is a really competitive and difficult North Caledonian League, but we can’t wait to get started.

“For being just four weeks into the project from a footballing side of it, it’s been really positive.

“The squad is looking healthy. We have good numbers and quality and the boys have been brilliant. Everyone is buying into what we’re trying to do.

“The feedback from fans of all ages has been great. The more people who want to support us the better. There was always going to be that attachment to the name.

Scottish folk rock band Torridon, the main sponsors of Thistle home shirts, even donned the jersey at last week’s Belladrum Festival, and Martin added: “It was good bit of marketing!”

Last year’s basement side Buniliidh Thistle have withdrawn from all NCL league and cup competitions this season, but they could return for 2026-27.

The altered opening fixtures are as follows: Friday – Clachnacuddin A v Inverness Athletic; Saturday: Inverness Thistle v Fort William; Wednesday – Bonar Bridge v Halkirk United, Invergordon v Alness United, St Duthus v Golspie Sutherland.

Invergordon (champions in 24/25)

Invergordon are on the trail of a third successive league title, having finished six points clear of nearest chasers Halkirk United last season, losing just once along the way.

Winners of the North Caledonian League Cup and Jock Mackay Cup as well, there’s a real determination at the Recreation Grounds that they will again be the team to beat.

Manager Gary Campbell explained that staying on top remains the goal for his winners, with the aim to target the Highland League in the not too distant future.

He said: “Invergordon and I have been very lucky to have such a loyal and committed group of players over the years, with such great attitudes and long may it continue.

“It was another successful season, but we’re ready to go again. We will have a few new players this year because some of the experienced players are just that wee bit too old.

“The target is to continue to try and win as much as we can. That will always be the case.

“As a club, our longer-term aim is to get into the Highland League and hopefully we can be in a position before long to get our stadium built to meet all the criteria. We’re not at that stage yet, but it’s in the plans.”

This Saturday, Invergordon are in Scottish Cup action when they entertain South of Scotland Football League side Lochar Thistle in the preliminary round.

Halkirk United (runners-up in 24/25)

Halkirk United are seen as the team most likely to put up the strongest chase for the title again, but manager Ewen McElroy insists standard throughout the division will be testing throughout the course of the campaign.

He said: “The squad are looking forward to kicking off next week against Bonar Bridge.

“The league looks incredibly competitive again this year, with the bulk of teams capable of taking points off each other.

“Getting a proper pre-season is tricky in Caithness as there is a summer-winter crossover and unfortunately this year is no different.

“Invergordon will rightly go in as favvourites again, however there will be a number of teams capable of closing the gap.

“Our full focus is on our season-opener and we will take it from there.”

Inverness Athletic (third in 24/25)

As well as finishing third in the NCL – their best-ever placing – and winning the Football Times Cup, 10-year-old club Inverness Athletic reached the semis of the North of Scotland Cup.

Manager Stuart Ross says the open pathway of young talent continues to keep the club in fine fettle as they chase more prizes.

He said: “Invergordon and Halkirk set really good standards, with Invergordon’s consistency as always coming through.

“We will aim to continue improving. Inverness Athletic have a really vibrant youth team, and our undr-18s are really strong.

“We’ve had half a dozen to 10 of these boys training with us throughout pre-season, who will feature in our first-team squad, which keeps the pathway opens from under-16s to under-18s all way through to first-team.

“Reaching the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Cup last season was an achievement which doesn’t get enough recognition.

“None of the North Caley clubs got invited into it this year, which we were taken aback with. We did particularly well, while other sides made progress.”

Golspie Sutherland (fourth in 24/25)

Golspie Sutherland boss Andrew Banks saw his team finish fourth last term, but hopes his group, minus two now Highland League players, can improve going into 2026.

He said: “We lost Joe Anderson and Steven Sutherland to Wick Academy, which was a massive blow, but we’re still in decent shape.

“We finished fourth, but we wanted to be a lot closer to the top. We got off to a bad start and were playing catch-up.

“We reached the semi-final of the Football Times Cup and lost the final of the North Caledonian Cup final, but there were still some positives to take from it.

“We have probably learned a lot about ourselves from these experiences.

“While we’re going into this season not as strong as I’d have liked, we do always try to make players better here. If that happens, boys can move on to the Highland League.”

Orkney (fifth in 24/25)

Orkney manager Charlie Alway, alongside Colin Kirkpatrick, are gearing up for their 11th NCL season.

Alway is relishing the chance to see how his team fare in the battle for top half positions after finishing fifth last time out.

He said: “It has been a busy summer with the Island Games, but we can’t wait to start against newcomers Inverness Thistle (on August 16). It’s nice to have a new team to play against.

“While we might not necessarily be challenging for the title, we will be competitive again.

“Invergordon will be strong favourites again, given their infrastructure and potential to develop and move on. There’s then a battle for those “Champions League” places, if you like.”

Alness United (sixth in 24/25)

A new management team are in place at Alness United this season – but it’s former boss Robert MacCormack who is back for a second spell.

He left Dalmore Park in February 2023 to manage Highland League club Strathspey Thistle where he was in place until the end of the 23/24 season.

After finishing sixth last term, Robert Mitchell stood down, with MacCormack bringing in Paul Sangwin as his assistant.

MacCormack sees no reason why emerging talent in Alness cannot help the club push into the upper reaches of the division.

He said: “We’ve got a really young group who have come up from our under-18s who have been pretty successful in the last couple of years.

“We’re giving these young guys the opportunity to play senior football. Hopefully we can keep the group together and have a good season and build overall for the future.

“There’s no doubt that we want to be closer to the top than the bottom of the table.

“Last season, we finished mid-table and got to the Football Times Cup final – now we want to try and break into those top five spots.”

St Duthus (seventh in 24/25)

John Maclellan replaced Alan Geegan in the St Duthus’ hot-seat last summer, and he took the Tain team to seventh position, in his dual role as a player.

He said: “If you look at the second half of last season, we were one of the form teams in the league, so if we will be looking to hit the ground running.

“I’m still playing and it is a bit tricky, but I’m sure having had the experience of last season it will stand me in good stead.

“We have a really good group of boys and I’m lucky to have this squad. There are no egos and everyone pushes in the same direction. I’m confident we will have success through that this season.

“Invergordon have been the best team in the league, and all credit to Gary (Campbell) and his players, but we’re looking to put up a challenge.

“We played them at the end of last season, although we lost 4-2, we were leading 2-1 at half-time.

“We matched them in a lot of areas of the pitch and we will be aiming to do that consistently over the course of this season.”

Fort William (eighth in 24/25)

Dunfermline-based Kyle Redpath is gearing up for his second season in charge at Fort William, who toiled to eighth position last term – three years after dropping out of the Highland League.

Redpath still manages Sunday league side Dunfermline West End and spends 12 hours per week training and at Fort William matches, that’s excluding any fixtures away from their home base.

He said: “Going into the first season was difficult as we had no friendlies lined up and no signings because there had been no manager in place. I came in and I didn’t really have a great knowledge of the league or the players.

“This year is much better, with nine signings made and a few friendlies played. It’s been night and day compared to 12 months ago.

“The plan is to keep integrating the youths into the squad, get them experienced in the league and, in the coming years, be in a position to challenge for the title. But it’s not going to happen overnight.”

Bonar Bridge (ninth in 24/25)

Bonar Bridge, who returned to the NCL in 2020 after a decade in abeyance, showed real progress by finishing ninth last term, the first campaign since being back where they didn’t occupy bottom spot.

Manager Bobby Breen, who has coaching experience from his time in South Africa, took over the Migdale side in 2023, and he is hopeful his ever-improving side can kick on – bolstered by more new faces over the next week.

He said: “In our first season, the aim was to halt by heavy defeats, get them a bit closer to other teams to turn those into 2-0, 2-1 or 1-0 results, gradually improving. We achieved that with several wins in that first season.

“We attracted a few players on the back of that progress and the players already here improved under by son Robbie’s coaching. He’s a very good head coach and his training drills are superb.

“Our results improved and we could have been even better, but for a lack of experience or game management at certain times.

“We have four or five more to come in who will really help us and dramatically improve our squad. We signed former Highland League keeper Steve Martin, whose experience will be very good for us.”

Clachnacuddin A (10th in 24/25)

Since February, Gavin Morrison, who has hung up his first-team playing boots, has been in charge of Clachnacuddin’s reserves in the North Caledonian League, with ex-Lilywhites midfielder Chris Ross is his assistant.

Morrison detailed how the result for his young squad are not the main focus, albeit they always seek to be competitive.

He said: “It’s a challenging role. You’re trying to get a very specific age group of players to fit the mould of the reserve group.

“Our job is to feed the first-team with players and we have managed to help Struan Coli pushing into the first-team, which we’re really happy about, and Alfie (Forsyth) had time with us and he’s spent pre-season with the first-team.

“Four or five of our group have been with the first-team and (manager) Conor Gethins has asked for them to be in his league squads, so while we want to challenge as high up the North Caledonian League as possible, it’s more important to feed into the club’s first-team.

“That’s why we can’t get too high or too low about certain results. Myself, Chris and Gary Davidson are here to develop players. That’s the bigger picture.”

Thurso (11th in 24/25)

Determined to help Thurso kick clear of the lower reaches of the NCL after two successive 11th-place finishes, Ross Sutherland is the manager again – almost 20 years after being the Vikings’ boss for a season.

Sutherland’s coaching also team includes last term’s head coach Tom McKenna along with players Sean Campbell and Luke Manson.

He said: “I still kept my hand in through the winter and I was coaching within the Caithness United scene, while in the summer I co-manage Pentland United.

“Our first North Caledonian League game is against champions Invergordon (on August 16), and that’s when Pentland play the semi-final of the Highland Amateur Cup (against Maryburgh), so that’s a challenge and there are still county league games to be played in what is a really busy period.

“The county season here is long. We play more games in a full month than you do in the North Caley League in eight months, so that’s challenging.

“There will be battles, but as long as heads don’t go down, we can stay in games and stay in the fight.”

Bunillidh Thistle (12th in 24/25)

Helmdsale club Bunillidh Thistle only rejoined the NCL last season after a four-year absence, but ended on just one point, having been deducted three points for failure to fulfil fixture away to Orkney.

They are taking a season out, with the hope of returning in better shape next year.

Manager Dean Cowie said: “Teams around us were signing big quantities of players, so to find boys in amongst that was really difficult.

“I fully discussed the situation with the league and they understand our position. Had I taken boys in on loan, they nor I would have got any benefit from that. You need to have a local core.

“Next year, there are lots of young boys coming through. At 15, most are still too young to play in the league, but we should be in a better position – they’re all keen to play.

“We want to build for the future. The work we put in last year to take us to award standard proved we were not doing it for just one season. We’re serious about what we’re doing, but this is a situation we could not get out of.”