Invergordon’s James Ross sets sights on Scottish Cup history after recalling his run with Brora Rangers – all the way to Kilmarnock

James Ross helped Brora Rangers surge to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup in 2018 – now he’s chasing a first Invergordon win in the competition.

The North Caledonian League champions take on Dumfries side Lochar Thistle at Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall this Saturday in the national competition’s first preliminary round.

Whoever comes out on top will break new ground.

This will be Lochar’s first-ever match in the competition, a reward for winning their maiden South of Scotland League last season.

Invergordon have made one appearance in the Scottish Cup, losing 5-1 against Newtongrange Star, also in Dingwall, in August 2022.

Former Ross County youth development player Ross has enjoyed two spells with Highland League heavyweights Brora Rangers as well as playing for Forres Mechanics.

The defender has spent the last four years with Invergordon, who have won back-to-back titles as well as the North Caledonian Cup and Jock Mackay Cup last term.

Spirits high ahead of cup kick-off

He recalls the highs of Brora knocking out League One sides Stranraer and East Fife away from home before going down bravely 4-0 at Premiership Kilmarnock.

He said: “I had a good run in the Scottish Cup with Brora (in 2017-18) when we reached the fifth round.

“We caused a few upsets along the way, winning away to East Fife and Stranraer. I started in the Stranraer game and came on against East Fife.

“I never got on against Kilmarnock, but I was part of the matchday squad.

“There’s always a different feel to games in the Scottish Cup.

“Hopefully, we can just keep our heads and play the way we can – we will give it our best shot.

“We’re looking forward to it, it’s a big tie, but spirits are high.

“Ross County’s stadium is a really good pitch to play on, bigger than we’re used to, but hopefully that will suit us.

“Both clubs are champions for a reason, and I think both teams will get the ball down and play and want to show what they’re all about.”

Manager sets such high standards

And 28-year-old Ross reckons Invergordon have the best chance to get the victory mainly down to the meticulous groundwork put in by manager Gary Campbell.

He said: “The high standards start with Gary. Every training session and every game, he’s on us.

“If he doesn’t think someone’s pulling their weight, he’ll be on to them, but in a good way.

“Whether you’re an experienced boy, or one of the younger players, he’s wanting the best for everyone.

“In the past couple of years, we have played away in some tough fixtures at a point where we’ve got games in hand on teams, who already have the points on the board.

“But Gary ensures we stay focused on getting the wins to close the gap. He’s great on the finer details for every single game and opponent.

“You do not get an easy game in the North Caley League.

“But we go into every season with the same objective as the season before – that comes from the manager. He stresses that we’re here to win and we set out to try to do that every season.

“I’m sure he will give us the main details we need to know about Lochar on Saturday and we will be ready to go.”

The victors on Saturday’s showdown will have a home reward on August 30 against East of Scotland Premier League opponents Dunipace in the second preliminary round.

Invergordon kick off the defence of their NCL title next Wednesday with a derby against Alness United at the Recreation Grounds before visiting Thurso next weekend.

Lochar Thistle hit high road

On their club social social media, Lochar Thistle posted their delight ahead of their two-part journey north over two days, saying: “Well, what a week for our little club. A first-ever Scottish Cup tie.

“Our reward for our South of Scotland League title win last season allowed the club to enter Scotland’s prestigious cup draw for the 25/26 season.

“A trip up on the Friday to Kingussie before travelling on to Dingwall on the Saturday to play Invergordon FC.

“Look forward to the occasion and giving a good account of ourself while representing the South of Scotland Football League.”