Invergordon boss relishing Scottish Cup tie at Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium

Invergordon boss Gary Campbell wants his lethal North Caledonian League champions to fly out out the traps in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

East of Scotland side Dunipace visit Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium for the second qualifying round tie, with a place in the first round proper at stake.

Invergordon made history earlier this month when they won for the first time in the competition, beating Dumfries opponents Lochar Thistle 3-1, also in Dingwall.

The defence of their league title has got off to a storming start – a 3-0 derby win against Alness United has been followed by 8-1 and 8-0 routs against Thurso and Orkney, with nine different scorers finding the net.

Dunipace’s 2-1 win at Kirkcaldy last weekend lifted them into third spot in their division, with five wins from their first six fixtures.

Stage is set for big Invergordon show

Campbell hopes his players start on the front foot and grab control of the tie early on.

He said: “Saturday will be another step up for us. We will have to be at our very best to get anything from it.

“For guys at our level, the Global Energy Stadium is great to play in. They got a real buzz out of playing there last time, as anyone should.

“We’re looking forward to playing on that brilliant surface again, but so will Dunipace.

“There can be no excuse with regards to the surface, which is the work of (groundsman) Davie (Fraser). He does a fantastic job.

“I just hope we’re not overawed by the occasion. We gradually grew into the game against Lochar Thistle, so we need to be at it from the word go.

“Dunipace seem to have a good side and they’ve also started their season well. From what I’ve seen of them in footage, they look decent, probably of Highland League standard.

“It would be great to get the win, not just for Invergordon, but for the North Caledonian League, to see teams at our level winning Scottish Cup games. It would be good all round.

“We will give it everything. If we play to our potential, we have a chance.”

‘Could have scored even more’ – boss

Despite their high goal rate so far, Campbell reckons they could be even sharper in front of goals as he feels his winners have room for improvement.

He added: “We’ve started well and we’re playing well, but we could be taking even more chances than we’re finishing if I was to be a wee bit critical.

“We’ve missed as many chances as we’ve scored, but it’s great we’re creating so many and we’re not conceding many, but it’s still very early in the season, so we’re not getting carried away.

“We’re not at full strength squad-wise, but everyone’s getting involved, with nine different scorers. Things have been going well and long may it continue.”

Leading the way for Invergordon in the scoring stakes is Ross County loanee forward Torran Lambie, with six goals including a hat-trick against Orkney at the weekend.