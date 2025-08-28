Invergordon boss relishing Scottish Cup tie at Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Invergordon boss relishing Scottish Cup tie at Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium

The free-scoring North Caledonian League champions take on Dunipace in the second qualifying round of the Scottish Cup this weekend.

Invergordon FC celebrate winning the 2024-25 North Caledonian League title. Picture shows; Invergordon FC celebrate winning the 2024-25 North Caledonian League title. Image: Ali MacGregor.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Invergordon boss Gary Campbell wants his lethal North Caledonian League champions to fly out out the traps in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

East of Scotland side Dunipace visit Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium for the second qualifying round tie, with a place in the first round proper at stake.

Invergordon made history earlier this month when they won for the first time in the competition, beating Dumfries opponents Lochar Thistle 3-1, also in Dingwall.

The defence of their league title has got off to a storming start – a 3-0 derby win against Alness United has been followed by 8-1 and 8-0 routs against Thurso and Orkney, with nine different scorers finding the net.

Dunipace’s 2-1 win at Kirkcaldy last weekend lifted them into third spot in their division, with five wins from their first six fixtures.

Stage is set for big Invergordon show

Campbell hopes his players start on the front foot and grab control of the tie early on.

He said: “Saturday will be another step up for us. We will have to be at our very best to get anything from it.

“For guys at our level, the Global Energy Stadium is great to play in. They got a real buzz out of playing there last time, as anyone should.

Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium will host Invergordon v Dunipace on Saturday. Image: SNS Group.

“We’re looking forward to playing on that brilliant surface again, but so will Dunipace.

“There can be no excuse with regards to the surface, which is the work of (groundsman) Davie (Fraser). He does a fantastic job.

“I just hope we’re not overawed by the occasion. We gradually grew into the game against Lochar Thistle, so we need to be at it from the word go.

“Dunipace seem to have a good side and they’ve also started their season well. From what I’ve seen of them in footage, they look decent, probably of Highland League standard.

“It would be great to get the win, not just for Invergordon, but for the North Caledonian League, to see teams at our level winning Scottish Cup games. It would be good all round.

“We will give it everything. If we play to our potential, we have a chance.”

‘Could have scored even more’ – boss

Despite their high goal rate so far, Campbell reckons they could be even sharper in front of goals as he feels his winners have room for improvement.

He added: “We’ve started well and we’re playing well, but we could be taking even more chances than we’re finishing if I was to be a wee bit critical.

“We’ve missed as many chances as we’ve scored, but it’s great we’re creating so many and we’re not conceding many, but it’s still very early in the season, so we’re not getting carried away.

“We’re not at full strength squad-wise, but everyone’s getting involved, with nine different scorers. Things have been going well and long may it continue.”

Leading the way for Invergordon in the scoring stakes is Ross County loanee forward Torran Lambie, with six goals including a hat-trick against Orkney at the weekend.

Conversation