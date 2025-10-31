Meet the Inverness referee with World Cup ambitions who will make history this weekend

Former Caley Thistle midfielder Jana Brady is setting her sights on refereeing in the 2035 Women’s World Cup.

The determined Invernessian will make history this Sunday when she leads an all-female official team in a fixture in the north of Scotland for the first time.

Assisted by Megan Mackay and Paulina Ruszniak, Brady will take charge of the Scottish Cup tie between Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC and Dryburgh WFC at Millburn Academy, Inverness.

It’s a landmark moment for the 30-year-old, who gave up playing the sport due to injuries, but passed her referees’ course during Covid in 2021.

Over the past 18 months, Brady has been refereeing most weeks, inspired by Molly Alexander, who is a former FIFA assistant referee and category four referee.

Having seen Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart take charge of Champions League ties then go on to officiate a men’s World Cup match in 2022 between Costa Rica and Germany, she was inspired.

Remaining in the heart of the action

Brady said: “Refereeing allowed me to stay in the game. You essentially remain right in the middle of it.

“A lot of people go into coaching, but I had a role model in Molly Alexander, who had achieved so many things on the female refereeing stage. I wanted to be able to do something like that.

“If you have been playing football you might understand the game a bit better, but there are many referees at the top level who have never played football. It really is for anybody.

“For me, seeing Stephanie Frappart refereeing at the top level, in the men’s Champions League (Juventus v Dynamo Kyiv in December 2020) was just amazing.”

World Cup in 2035 is ‘ultimate goal’

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will host the 2035 Women’s World Cup and Brady would love to be one of the referees taking charge of games.

She said: “That is a big opportunity. If anyone starts to get involved in refereeing now, and start pushing through, you might just end up representing the country the World Cup is being played in.

“We want as many Scottish referees as possible to be ready for that and it has already been spoken about.

“A home Women’s World Cup, although 10 years away, is the ultimate goal for me to chase.

“A lot of hard work and other goals must be achieved first such as potential call-ups for Fifa in European fixtures, but the World Cup on home soil would be the pinnacle of my refereeing career.

“Ideally over the next year or so, I would really like to referee in the Highland League. I am already doing assistant duties in the Highland League, but next season or the season after I would really like to referee.”

Multiple skills gained as a referee

Brady, who highlights how taking charge of youth football games will earn young refs around £30 each time, stressed that the benefits are far-reaching once people find their feet with regular matches.

She said: “The opportunities are there for referees down the line to take on European games, meeting new people, and staying in the game.

“It’s quite a close-knit and tight community.

“In the North of Scotland Referees’ Association, as well as in other associations across the country, it’s really important that we have such a good network.

“Refereeing can be tough. It’s not for everyone.

“However, you gain so many skills from refereeing, such as growing confidence, working under pressure, making decisions, being part of a team.

“On Sunday for example, when I have my two assistants, we will be working continuously as a team.

“For younger referees, I think these benefits will be really appealing. These are skills that are transferable and they can help you later in life.”

Referees ‘try our best on the pitch. We call things as we see them’

Although getting stick from the sidelines remains a downside to refereeing, Brady insists the situation is improving, aided by the Scottish FA.

She said: “The more and more games you do, the more resilient you become.

“You are not going to please everyone watching the game.

“Referees try our best on the pitch. We call things as we see them.

“We know we can make mistakes, but everybody makes mistakes.

“Being resilient is a big factor. Getting abuse when you’re stepping out to referee games would make new referees ask ‘why would I want to do this?’

“A cultural shift is needed. The Scottish FA are doing great things to help.

“One example is emerging referees who are under 18 will be wearing armbands so that everyone knows it’s a young referee who is learning, just let them go through the process.”

Showcasing chance in Scottish Cup

Brady detailed how being part of Sunday’s all-female team in Inverness will be a milestone moment.

She added: “Sunday is going to be a really good occasion. I’m really looking forward to it.

“This will be the first fully female refereeing team we’ve had for a match in the north of Scotland.

“I will referee and then we have two assistants.

“We thought this was a great chance to showcase, not just for women’s football but for refereeing, that there is going to be all women on the pitch for a Scottish Cup tie.

“I am from the North of Scotland Referees’ Association, Megan is from the Moray and Banff Referees’ Association, and Paulina is from the Aberdeen Referees’ Association, so it shows that across the north, Moray and north-east areas we’re doing a lot.

“To be involved in this game is a really big achievement for us all, and I’m sure I speak on behalf of Megan and Paulina when I say that.”

* For further information on how to become a referee, log on to www.scottishfa.co.uk/scottish-fa/referees/referee-associations