Scottish FA chief executive writes to Championship clubs to ask if they wish to suspend the season

The Scottish FA has written to all 10 Scottish Championship clubs to ask if they wish to suspend the league or keep playing.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has asked for clubs to respond on Monday at the latest.

All of the leagues below the Premiership and Championship have been suspended for at least three weeks as a result of rising coronavirus cases.

Championship clubs were granted permission to continue playing providing they agreed to test players and staff on a weekly basis.

Today’s Championship match between Raith Rovers and Caley Thistle was postponed yesterday after a Covid outbreak at Raith.

According to a report on the BBC, Maxwell wrote to Championship clubs saying: “One SPFL championship club has publicly taken the position that all football should be suspended.

“The Scottish FA would like to understand the position of your club… please confirm if you are content to continue under the current exemption or whether your club considers that the Championship should be suspended.”