PFA Scotland chief executive says lower league players are desperate to get back playing

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart says lower league players are desperate to get back playing.

Football below the Championship has been suspended since January 11 but talks are ongoing over a possible restart date.

Wishart says the members of the players’ union are anxious to get fixtures going again as soon as possible.

He said: “We’ve done a survey of lower league players and 89% of them in League One and Two want to return to playing.

“So there’s a real desire to return, and 70% of players have said they’d even be willing to get back without testing.

“There’s a real push from the players. Some of it is down to mental health and welfare involved in not playing.

“There are small, individual issues around travelling and work. But, ultimately, the players just want to get back to playing.

“They are competitive people. If it means going to an 18-game season, that might be the only way to get the season finished.

“It’s difficult because they’re part-time and we’re in a pandemic. It’s hard taking yourself away from your own situation as a footballer, where you just want to play.

“The government is saying, ‘Hang on, these players are out and about’.

“But there’s a balance to be struck. If lower league players want to return – and they can test – I don’t see why it should be a problem.

“This is information that we’ll feed into the Scottish Government and the Joint Response Group in the next few days.

“We’ve not had particularly great consultation with the JRG. We decided early on that we just had to look after our members, which we’ve done.

“Our role is to send that information in and let the governing body make the final decisions.”