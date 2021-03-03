SPFL confirm Scottish Premiership post-split fixture dates

The SPFL have confirmed the post-split fixture dates for the Scottish Premiership.
The first week of post-split fixtures will take place on the weekend of April 10-11 followed by a midweek card on April 20-21.
Round 36 of the top flight schedule will take place on May 1-2 before the penultimate round of games on May 11-12.
The season will come to an end on the weekend of May 15-16.
The Scottish Cup quarter-finals are earmarked for the weekend of April 24-25.
The semi-finals will be at Hampden on May 8 and 9 before the final on May 22.
